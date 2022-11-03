ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Examining The Quick Turnaround Cade Cunningham Has Made To His Sophomore Season

All off-season the conversations surrounding the 2022-2023 Detroit Pistons centered on their so-called “franchise player,” Cade Cunningham. The former Oklahoma State alum had many who doubted his growth, claiming he’s inefficient, turns the ball over too much, and is frankly too slow. Through the preseason and first four games of the regular season, it seemed he might have been proving some of those claims right.
Undefeated Duke head coach gets cold water bath

Jon Scheyer is 1-0 in his first year as the Duke basketball head coach following the preseason No. 7 Blue Devils' 71-44 home victory over unranked Jacksonville on Monday night. RELATED: Predicted scores of every 2022-23 Duke game To sweeten the moment, all of Scheyer's players awaited his ...
Tar Heel legend named Colts interim head coach

Former North Carolina center and Super Bowl champion Jeff Saturday has been named the interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts after Frank Reich was relieved of his duties early Monday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 2007 Offensive Lineman of the Year will return to Lucas Oil Stadium, as...
Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Applauds New Teammate LeBron James For This Skill

Los Angeles Lakers starting small forward Troy Brown Jr. seems like he's been a fan of teammate LeBron James's game for a good long while. Specifically, the 6'6" swingman truly appears to appreciate the way the 18-time All-Star forward can read the floor, often making predictive passes that are predicated on an intimate knowledge of teammates' abilities.
Marvin Wilson Proves Proves he Can be Part of Committee to Replace Jordan Davis

Much was made of Jalen Hurts’ homecoming in Houston, but the quarterback wasn’t the only Eagles player to return to where he grew up. Marvin Wilson did as well. “Great to be back home,” said Wilson, who grew up on the north side of Houston, about 25-30 minutes from the Texans’ home, NRG Stadium. “It meant a lot to me.”
Lakers News: Is Patrick Beverley Toast?

Patrick Beverley, nominally a 3-and-D defender who seems to have misplaced the "3" side of that equation, is the team's current starting point guard when healthy. He's grappling with a non-COVID-19 illness at present and will miss his second straight game for Los Angeles, a probable defeat to the Utah Jazz, tonight.

