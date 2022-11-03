ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

‘Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,’ Be Dallas’ ‘Savior’ - Michael Irvin

FRISCO - The concept of Odell Beckham Jr. signing with the Dallas Cowboys seems to be growing on Cowboys Nation ... and OBJ is warming to the idea as well. “I would love to see Odell on the Cowboys, but even bigger than that, I guarantee you that Odell would love to see Odell on the Cowboys,'' said Dallas icon Michael Irvin as he appeared on “Pardon My Take.” "Odell to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.''
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Kirk Cousins Leads Fourth Quarter Comeback as Vikings Beat Commanders 20-17

In his return to FedEx Field, almost five years after signing with the Vikings, Kirk Cousins showed the Commanders what they've missed out on since his departure. The veteran stepped up with some incredible throws late in the game, bringing the Vikings back from a 17-7 deficit and pulling out a 20-17 victory, Minnesota's sixth in a row.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Tar Heel legend named Colts interim head coach

Former North Carolina center and Super Bowl champion Jeff Saturday has been named the interim head coach for the Indianapolis Colts after Frank Reich was relieved of his duties early Monday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 2007 Offensive Lineman of the Year will return to Lucas Oil Stadium, as...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Vikings Snap Counts vs. Commanders: T.J. Hockenson’s Remarkable Debut

It's hard to overstate how impressive T.J. Hockenson's Vikings debut against the Commanders was on Sunday. Just five days after he was traded from the Lions, Hockenson played nearly every offensive snap for Minnesota in a big comeback victory. And he wasn't just out there, he was a massive part of their offense, leading the team with nine receptions and finishing second behind Justin Jefferson with 70 yards from scrimmage. The amount of work it took Hockenson and others over those five days to make Sunday's performance happen is truly remarkable.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

Rams Sean McVay Admits Unprecedented Adversity: ‘No Question’

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, known in the NFL as an offensive mastermind, once saw his team score just three points in the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots and legendary quarterback Tom Brady. McVay and the Rams lost 16-13 to Brady once again on Sunday, though this...
Tri-City Herald

Marvin Wilson Proves Proves he Can be Part of Committee to Replace Jordan Davis

Much was made of Jalen Hurts’ homecoming in Houston, but the quarterback wasn’t the only Eagles player to return to where he grew up. Marvin Wilson did as well. “Great to be back home,” said Wilson, who grew up on the north side of Houston, about 25-30 minutes from the Texans’ home, NRG Stadium. “It meant a lot to me.”
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Next Offensive Coordinator Might Have Just Hit the Market

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sticking it out with Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator in 2022, but after the season, the expectation is that they make a change at the position. Canada's offense has struggled mightily in the two years under him, scoring less than 20 points in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Saints Injury Update: Alontae Taylor Injured

New Orleans Saints in-game injury update against the Baltimore Ravens for Week 9. Saints rookie Alontae Taylor was injured in the endzone after an incomplete pass from Jackson to Robinson on a 1st and 10 play at the 24 yard line. John Hendrix reports Taylor went into the Saints medical...
JACKSON, LA
Tri-City Herald

Panthers Fire Two More Assistant Coaches After Loss to Bengals

View the original article to see embedded media. The Panthers have fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni, the team announced Monday. The move comes a day after losing to the Bengals, 42–21. Cooper joined the franchise in 2020 under former head coach Matt Rhule,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tri-City Herald

Frank Reich: ‘Offensively It Starts with Me’

The Indianapolis Colts were in need of a spark to keep their fleeting-playoff hopes alive. Instead, their hopes were dashed in a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger was inserted into the starting lineup two-weeks ago in hopes his mobility could help protect an...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Jaguars vs. Raiders: Week 9 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 27-20...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Saints Filled With More Questions Than Answers

NEW ORLEANS -- The big shutout win over the Raiders feels like it gave us a false sense of hope for the Saints. Monday night's grueling loss to the Ravens brought us the same things we saw during the team's losing streak. All the losses New Orleans has suffered this season can be summed up with their three phases not being in sync, and what is particularly troubling with Baltimore is that all of them went out the window after such a good week.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

Why the Cleveland Browns Offense is Working so Well

View the original article to see embedded media. The Cleveland Browns offense has been a pleasant surprise in 2022 despite playing with a backup quarterback in Jacoby Brissett. Cleveland has the NFL’s top running back in Nick Chubb, but that is not the only way they’re getting it done....
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Week 9: Live Game Updates

The NFC West division-leading Seattle Seahawks travel south to the desert on Sunday to take on division cellar-dweller Arizona at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Both teams have surprised this season, but for different reasons. The Seahawks currently lead their division at 5-3 while the Cardinals have disappointed fans and the rest of the NFL of late with a 3-5 record.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Game Recap: Ravens Squish Saints With Ease on Monday Night Football

NEW ORLEANS -- After seeing a game in which all three phases got the job done last week, we saw the exact opposite on Monday night for the Saints. The team is now 3-6 after falling to the Ravens, and now there's just a ton of questions to be asked after their loss. To top it off, they had some majorNew O.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tri-City Herald

Fantasy Fallout: Justin Fields Isn’t the Only Quarterback on the Run

Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season produced some of the oddest quarterback statistics we’ve ever seen … and that’s not a good thing. Aside from Justin Fields and Patrick Mahomes, no other quarterback carried any fantasy squads to victory this week. And sure, six teams were on a bye, but nobody was pining for Dak Prescott or Russell Wilson.

Comments / 0

Community Policy