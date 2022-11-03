ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Comments / 0

wflx.com

2 attorneys vying for Palm Beach County School Board seat

After more than 20 years serving on the Palm Beach County School Board, Dr. Debra Robinson is not running for re-election, leaving her seat open for a new member to join the school board. The district represents Riviera Beach and other areas of the county, and two local attorneys want...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Early voting ends Sunday in Palm Beach, St. Lucie counties

Early voting will end Sunday in Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties. In Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee counties, early voting ended Saturday. Polls will be open Sunday at 21 different early voting locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In St. Lucie County, polls will remain open across six...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Treasure Coast schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole

Public schools in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole poses a threat to the region. The Martin County School District announced Monday that all schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday after "close consultation with emergency management officials." Shortly...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

County-by-county school closures as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School districts in Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced they will be closed for Subtropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast, possibly Wednesday morning. School officials in the four counties...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Crist makes final pitch to voters during stop in Fort Pierce

During a campaign stop in Fort Pierce, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made a last pitch for votes. He parked his bus along U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce and visited a local restaurant called the Swift Grill where he spoke to supporters. Crist is looking for a good turnout in...
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Nicole

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday declared a state of emergency for 34 counties including Palm Beach County and all of the Treasure Coast ahead of potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole. A hurricane watch was issued for our area Monday morning, meaning hurricane conditions — sustained winds of 74 mph...
FLORIDA STATE
Talk Media

Parents: Marjory Stoneman High School Boundary Proposals Disproportionately Affect Black and Lower-Income Students

A parent speaks out about boundary changes affecting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Outraged parents packed Coral Springs Middle School, expressing concern over redistricting proposals for Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Due to overcrowding at MSD, on Oct 3, Broward County Public Schools held a presentation encouraging residents to submit proposals....
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Barrier island residents closely monitor track of Nicole

Officials in both St. Lucie and Martin counties said their emergency management workers are putting plans in place as they monitor Subtropical Storm Nicole's development. Officials with the Martin County Emergency Management team said they are in constant contact with the National Weather Service, the sheriff's office and the local school district.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As downtown Delray Beach thrives, there are even more growth plans ahead

Development along Delray Beach’s West Atlantic Avenue has significantly lagged behind its thriving counterpart east of Swinton Avenue over the years, but the corridor is finally beginning to show signs of life. Following a handful of new projects, developers are planning a new three-story, 16,000-square-foot office and retail building at 625 W. Atlantic Ave., seven blocks west of Swinton ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Emergency crews respond to train incident in Delray Beach

An incident involved a FEC train has shut down Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway and Linton Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a FEC train stopped on the tracks at the...
