2 attorneys vying for Palm Beach County School Board seat
After more than 20 years serving on the Palm Beach County School Board, Dr. Debra Robinson is not running for re-election, leaving her seat open for a new member to join the school board. The district represents Riviera Beach and other areas of the county, and two local attorneys want...
Police Urgently Seek Man With Autism Missing From Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Joshua White who was last seen in West Palm Beach but may be in South Palm Beach County, Broward, or Miami-Dade. According to PBSO, he was last seen […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DeSantis In Boynton Beach: "Help Me Put Old Donkey Out To Pasture"
DeSantis said that he is monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is expected to hit the state's east coast as a Category One hurricane later this week, but he told the crowd that the weather should be fine on election day.
Early voting ends Sunday in Palm Beach, St. Lucie counties
Early voting will end Sunday in Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties. In Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee counties, early voting ended Saturday. Polls will be open Sunday at 21 different early voting locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In St. Lucie County, polls will remain open across six...
Treasure Coast schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole
Public schools in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole poses a threat to the region. The Martin County School District announced Monday that all schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday after "close consultation with emergency management officials." Shortly...
County-by-county school closures as Subtropical Storm Nicole approaches
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — School districts in Martin, Okeechobee, St. Lucie and Indian River counties have announced they will be closed for Subtropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to strengthen before making landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast, possibly Wednesday morning. School officials in the four counties...
DeSantis, Crist campaign in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast
Just one day before Election Day, candidates on Monday are making their final pitch to voters. Both gubernatorial candidates — Gov. Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist — will be in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Early voting polls indicate DeSantis will win the race, but that's...
Crist makes final pitch to voters during stop in Fort Pierce
During a campaign stop in Fort Pierce, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made a last pitch for votes. He parked his bus along U.S. 1 in Fort Pierce and visited a local restaurant called the Swift Grill where he spoke to supporters. Crist is looking for a good turnout in...
DeSantis declares state of emergency ahead of Nicole
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday declared a state of emergency for 34 counties including Palm Beach County and all of the Treasure Coast ahead of potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole. A hurricane watch was issued for our area Monday morning, meaning hurricane conditions — sustained winds of 74 mph...
Parents: Marjory Stoneman High School Boundary Proposals Disproportionately Affect Black and Lower-Income Students
A parent speaks out about boundary changes affecting Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students. Outraged parents packed Coral Springs Middle School, expressing concern over redistricting proposals for Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Due to overcrowding at MSD, on Oct 3, Broward County Public Schools held a presentation encouraging residents to submit proposals....
What is turning people to and away from the polls in Palm Beach County
The clock is ticking for people in Palm Beach County looking to vote early, as Sunday is the final day.
Hurricane watch for Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast due to Nicole
A hurricane watch is in effect for all of Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole pushes west toward the Sunshine State.
Western communities in Palm Beach County preparing for flooding ahead of Nicole
In the western communities of Loxahatchee and The Acreage, crews are preparing for Subtropical Storm Nicole. On Monday, crews lowered canals and cleared out back trees and power lines in preparation for any impact that may come from the storm-- flooding being the biggest concern. Just a month ago, Ryan...
Barrier island residents closely monitor track of Nicole
Officials in both St. Lucie and Martin counties said their emergency management workers are putting plans in place as they monitor Subtropical Storm Nicole's development. Officials with the Martin County Emergency Management team said they are in constant contact with the National Weather Service, the sheriff's office and the local school district.
Lox Council Takes Aggressive Stance Regarding Border With Royal Palm
The Loxahatchee Groves Town Council asked its manager and attorney Tuesday, Nov. 1 to get more aggressive regarding the town’s southeastern border with the Village of Royal Palm Beach, perhaps even exploring the idea of getting property owners there to de-annex from the village and annex into the town.
Family sues Palm Beach County School District, alleging negligence during 'Skull Breaker' TikTok challenge
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Warning: Some viewers may find the video above disturbing. It was supposed to be a regular school day for 13-year-old Josiah Garmon. But his family says it turned for the worst because of a TikTok challenge. "I got tricked into doing something very bad. They...
PBC: Animal shelter at critical capacity, desperately seeking help from community
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Th Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is seeking help from the community since they have hundreds of animals and are understaffed. The shelter took in 28 dogs on Saturday from places where they were being neglected and now have 350 animals in the shelter.
As downtown Delray Beach thrives, there are even more growth plans ahead
Development along Delray Beach’s West Atlantic Avenue has significantly lagged behind its thriving counterpart east of Swinton Avenue over the years, but the corridor is finally beginning to show signs of life. Following a handful of new projects, developers are planning a new three-story, 16,000-square-foot office and retail building at 625 W. Atlantic Ave., seven blocks west of Swinton ...
Emergency crews respond to train incident in Delray Beach
An incident involved a FEC train has shut down Linton Boulevard in Delray Beach on Tuesday morning. Emergency crews responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway and Linton Boulevard just before 6:30 a.m. Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed a FEC train stopped on the tracks at the...
Treasure Coast emergency management officials prepare for Subtropical Storm Nicole
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Emergency management officials on the Treasure Coast are beginning their preparations forSubtropical Storm Nicole. St. Lucie County officials had a meeting with other local agencies Monday afternoon to discuss their plans for the storm. The county’s emergency operations center will be going to a level...
