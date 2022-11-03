Read full article on original website
The CW Reportedly Cancels Beloved Long-Running Comedy Series
There have been some major changes to The CW and a lot of the network's shows might not be safe, including Whose Line Is It Anyway?. Nextstar recently purchased a controlling interest in The CW, and more than 30 employees at the company have been laid off. While fans await news on their favorite shows, it looks like the long-running comedy might be getting the axe. Colin Mochrie, who has been a part of the show for quite a while, took to Twitter to say they're filming their final season.
Fargo Season 5 Adds Fan-Favorite Kids in the Hall Star
Fargo is coming back for a fifth season on FX, and once again the acclaimed series is boasting an absolutely loaded cast. Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, and Jennifer Jason Leigh will be leading the way for Fargo Season 5, which is the first installment to be set in the present day. This week, another notable name joined the show's ranks, in the form of a beloved comedian from The Kids in the Hall.
Netflix and Blumhouse Exit Martial Arts Drama Absolute Dominion From Director Lexi Alexander
Netflix and Blumhouse have bowed out of Absolute Dominion, a new martial arts drama from Punisher: War Zone director Lexi Alexander. Per a vague comment from Alexander on Twitter (which has since been deleted), it seems the film is still going forward, but according to numerous reports, Blumhouse will not produce it, and Netflix will not distribute it. Set in 2085, the movie centers on a futuristic martial arts tournament in which the victor wins absolute dominion for one religion. Production in Nevada wrapped in August, and the film is now in post-production, according to TheWrap.
The Witcher Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature Actor from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Netflix's The Witcher will supposedly welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum to the show in Season 3, new reports have suggested. The role this actor will play is said to be known with McCallum reportedly playing Kayleigh among several other newly added cast members already discussed previously. News of McCallum's casting comes amid a period of The Witcher news dominated by headlines about Henry Cavill departing the show with Season 3 set to be his last one where he'll portray Geralt of Rivia before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Reveals Full Cast as Filming Begins
Production on Disney+'s upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte has officially begun. Disney+ also officially revealed the core cast of the series. Described as "a mystery thriller," The Acolyte takes place in the waning days of the Star Wars galaxy's High Republic era, as dark-side forces begin to emerge from the shadows. The plot sees a former Padawan reuniting with her Jedi Master. Together, they begin investigating a series of crimes that lead them to a more powerful evil than they ever could have anticipated. Lucasfilm will film its next new Star Wars series for the streaming service in the United Kingdom.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
Spy x Family Sets New Ratings Record With Season One
Spy x Family is back with season one, and it seems the show didn't lose a bit of steam while it was away. The show has only grown bigger since the fall season rolled in. And now, a new report confirms Spy x Family is breaking records with the second half of its first season.
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Renewed for Two More Seasons by Netflix
In a surprising turn of events, Netflix has renewed Monster has been renewed for two more seasons. Monster was the controversial look at the life, crimes, and effects of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who has been portrayed in the series by American Horror Story actor Evan Peters, with the series being created by AHS creator, Ryan Murphy. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer story broke all kinds of new records for Netflix, and has been a major pop-culture fixation – in both good and bad ways.
Watch: Bray Wyatt Breaks Character After Cameras Stop Rolling at WWE Crown Jewel 2022
Bray Wyatt is notorious for staying in-character while making public appearances for the WWE. He rarely conducts interviews, isn't often seen in public and, in the few cases where he will talk to reporters or interact with fans, he'll tend to stay in character. Some of the interviews he did with local media while still in his Firefly Fun House persona certainly come to mind. But after his promo and interaction with Uncle Howdy at Crown Jewel on Saturday, a video of Wyatt interacting with fans as he made his way backstage popped up online showing him (mostly) break character.
Spy x Family Poster Turns the Forger Family Into Super Spies
Spy x Family is now making it through the second half of the anime's debut season, and the series has released some special new art showing off a cool new look for Yor and the rest of the Forger Family! The anime for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the Spring with its big debut, and has returned for a second slate of episodes this Fall. While it's not exactly the biggest draw of this season compared to its lack of competition from earlier this year, it has still been one of the most anticipated new episode releases each week.
My Hero Academia's New Episode Unleashes The Terrifying Toga
My Hero Academia's sixth season has raised the stakes for both heroes and villains alike, with each side seeing casualties that many viewers didn't see coming. With a major death arriving in the form of Twice, the League of Villains' duplicating villain who was both a powerhouse and a nitwit, Toga hasn't taken too kindly to her comrade's demise and is letting the heroes know exactly how angry she is in quite the terrifying display.
The Conjuring Spinoff The Crooked Man Scrapped
Audiences were first introduced to the horrifying Crooked Man back in 2016's The Conjuring 2, with his frightening nature resulting in the announcement that he would be getting his own spin-off film, though franchise creator James Wan recently confirmed that the project has been scrapped for the time being. The Conjuring 2 also inspired the spinoff The Nun, with a sequel to that project moving forward, but Wan noted that the cancellation of The Crooked Man was a decision that was out of his hands. With how much time has passed since the initial announcement, it's unknown how long ago the studio opted not to move forward with the project or if this was a decision made in the more recent past.
Naruto Cameo Teases Sakura's Arrival in New Spin Off
Naruto is back with a new manga, and if you ask fans, the spin-off is the series' best yet. The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust made its debut this fall, and it has already put Sasuke fans in a tizzy. After all, the series is all about the Uchiha and one of his most important missions to date. And now, its latest chapter has thrown a morsel to fans with a special Sakura surprise.
The Walking Dead's New Variant Zombies Unleashed in Terrifying Twist
The Walking Dead Season 11 just introduced a brand new variant of zombies ahead of the series finale, and these new creatures are even more deadly than the undead walkers, roamers, and lurkers we've already seen. And now that we are hurtling toward the finish line (and multiple spinoffs), the series is starting to shed light on the latest threats that are making the apocalypse even deadlier. When Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) encounter a brainy walker exhibiting abnormal behavior, Jerry suspects an aberration. Aaron fears something more dangerous: are these stronger and smarter walkers a mutation? An evolution? But this is not the first time these new zombies, as seen in Sunday's "Variant" episode, have appeared on The Walking Dead or the Walking Dead Universe.
Star Trek 4: Zoe Saldana Comments on Delayed Sequel
Star Zoe Saldaña is opening up about the long-delayed Star Trek 4. Saldaña plays Nyota Uhura in the film series, set in the alternate universe referred to as the "Kelvin Timeline." In September, Paramount removed the film from its release schedule, where it had been set for a December 2023 release, after losing director Matt Shakman to Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four movie. Paramount Pictures is now searching for a replacement director after declaring the film a top priority. Producer J.J. Abrams previously announced that the film will bring back the cast from the past three movies, after some speculation the film could feature a new cast. Saldana tells Deadline's 20 Questions podcast that she and her co-stars (including Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, and Karl Urban) are eager to reprise their roles.
The Walking Dead Redeems Negan
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Faith" episode of The Walking Dead. "My mercy prevails over my wrath." Those were the words of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) when sparing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to end all-out war against the Saviors, his mercy inspired by the death of son Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs). Because Rick's mercy prevailed over his wrath, Negan was there to save Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming), risking his life to rescue Rick and Michonne's (Danai Gurira) daughter in a deadly blizzard. While Carol (Melissa McBride) commuted his life sentence to help end the Whisperer War, Negan's near-decade behind bars helped realize the future Rick and Michonne wanted for Carl: "All of us working together for something bigger than all of us."
Cecily Strong Stuns Saturday Night Live Fans With "Unhinged" Weekend Update
Saturday Night Live continues to churn out new episodes for Season 48, and the regular occurrence of Weekend Update remains the most consistent segment on the sketch comedy show. The latest episode featuring host Amy Schumer and musical guest Steve Lacy was no different as Michael Che and Colin Jost continue their brand of humor skewering the latest headlines in the news. But it was fan-favorite cast member Cecily Strong who stole the show this week with her desperate plea ahead of the midterm elections in the United States. The show started out slamming Elon Musk's antics after purchasing Twitter, as well as a joke about NASA's photo of a "smiling" sun, and running down the latest controversies of Kanye West and NBA athlete Kyrie Irving.
Walker to Include a Surprising Supernatural Family Reunion
A Supernatural family reunion is coming to Walker. Actor Jake Abel announced on Instagram over the weekend that he will appear in the sixth episode of Walker's third season, "Something There That Wasn't There Before," set to air on Thursday, November 10th. Abel made the announcement by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of himself with Walker star Jared Padalecki captioned "Reunited and it feels soooo good. Be sure to watch my first episode THIS THURSDAY! #Walker." According to Deadline, Abel will play Kevin, a politician and the mayor's chief of staff who will grow close to Cassie (Ashley Reyes).
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
TV Debate: Is Seinfeld More Popular Than Friends?
Which is more popular: Seinfeld or Friends? Both are massively successful TV series born of the 1990s era; both have become indelible cultural icons for everything from their comedic styles, characters, fashion, and general glamorization of New York City life. Both Seinfeld and Friends have each retained their respective relevance and popularity in the decades since airing on TV: through syndication, then home video/DVD collections – and now into the era of streaming, in which both series have become major high-value content blocks.
