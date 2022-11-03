Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers sticking with Walker as starter despite awful game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — P.J. Walker will remain the Carolina Panthers' starting quarterback Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday, despite finishing with a 0.0 QB rating and getting benched at halftime of a 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Baker Mayfield...
Citrus County Chronicle
Allen: 'Bad day at the office' for Saints offense vs. Ravens
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With the Saints trailing Baltimore 14-0 late in the first half, Andy Dalton overthrew open receiver Marquez Callaway in the end zone. It was that kind of a night for New Orleans' offense.
Citrus County Chronicle
At 6-3, NFC West-leading Seahawks defying expectations
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Before the season, oddsmakers set the over-under on the number of wins for the Seattle Seahawks at 5 1/2. And many observers thought taking the under would be the smart move. Halfway through the season, those who were bullish on the Seahawks have already cashed...
Citrus County Chronicle
Drake, Houston lead Ravens past Saints for 3rd straight win
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens didn't need their full complement of key contributors to stifle the Saints and silence the Superdome. Kenyan Drake rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Houston had an interception to go with his third straight multiple-sack game, and the Ravens beat New Orleans 27-13 on Monday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hawks' Young out vs Bucks, sidelined by right shin soreness
ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young was unable to play Monday against Milwaukee because of right shin soreness. Young, a two-time All-Star, was hurt during Atlanta’s overtime win over New Orleans on Saturday. He ranks ninth in the NBA with 28.2 points per game and is third in assists, averaging 9.4.
Citrus County Chronicle
Suns' F Cam Johnson injures knee, could miss extended time
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson could miss extended time after injuring his right knee on Friday night. Coach Monty Williams did not comment on the extent of the injury on Saturday before the team's game against the Trail Blazers. The Athletic reported that the Suns fear Johnson has a torn meniscus, but more tests are scheduled.
Citrus County Chronicle
Jokic powers Nuggets past Spurs for 3rd straight victory
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 10 assists, Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and the Denver Nuggets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Monday night for their third straight victory. Denver point guard Jamal Murray added 19 points, six assists and five rebounds....
Citrus County Chronicle
Rockies add Meulens as hitting coach to bolster offense
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Rockies have brought in Hensley Meulens to serve as hitting coach after back-to-back subpar seasons at the plate. Meulens was an assistant hitting coach for the New York Yankees in 2022. He will be counted on to revamp a Rockies lineup that hit .254 last season, the second-lowest mark behind only the 2021 squad (.249). Meulens takes over for Dave Magadan.
