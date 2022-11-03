Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Maryland LakeTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Family Frantically Searching For Missing 75-Year-Old Baltimore Woman After Her Home Is Found BurglarizedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
Pinky Cole Heads to Dallas November 28 for Book Tour, Celebrity ExperienceLeah FrazierDallas, TX
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Who Saved MillionsAndrei TapalagaBaltimore, MD
3 shots, one killed across BaltimorehellasBaltimore, MD
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore County student misses 2 months of school as safety transfer sits in limbo
PERRY HALL, Md. (WBFF) — Outraged over how Baltimore County Schools is handling the recent spike in violence across the district, a Baltimore County mother has pulled her son from school to keep him safe. Tiffany Moyd and her teenage son moved from Baltimore City to Baltimore County a...
Crane Operator Falls 30 Feet At Maryland Construction Site, Several Sent To Hospital
At least one crane operator was injured after reportedly falling at a construction site in Silver Spring, authorities say. Two adults suffering from trauma were rushed to a hospital after at least one fell around 30 feet at the construction site of the future Silver Place, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
foxbaltimore.com
What can Baltimore County residents expect on the ballot this year?
FOX 45 has been diving into the questions that voters will see on the ballot this year. David Williams, with the Taxpayer’s Protection Alliance, joined the FOX 45 Morning News team to discuss the $338 million dollars Baltimore County Residents will see on the ballot. Question C through K...
foxbaltimore.com
Man stabbed to death in Owings Mills, say police
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they are at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Owings Mills. In a Tweet, police say that homicide detectives are at the scene of a stabbing in the 10500 of Reisterstown Road. Police say one man has been pronounced dead. Police also say that they believe this is an isolated incident.
Deadly stabbing at Owings Mills laundromat on Reisterstown Road
A man has been stabbed to death on Reisterstown Road near Owings Mills Boulevard in Owings Mills. Baltimore County police said they're on the scene of a stabbing on Reisterstown Road
Disorderly Man On PCP Hit With Electronic Control Device In Busy Waldorf Intersection: Sheriff
Authorities say that a belligerent man who was caught attempting to stop drivers at a busy Maryland intersection was possibly under the influence before being apprehended in Charles County. Joseph Leroy Duckett, 55, of Indian Head, was released from custody following his arrest on Sunday, Nov. 6 by officers called...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County rolls out trash cart pilot program in Essex
ESSEX, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday announced a new pilot program to distribute high-quality trash carts for residential trash pickup in the Essex community. Beginning Thursday, new 65-gallon trash carts will be delivered to approximately 4,300 residences in Essex neighborhoods that currently receive bi-weekly trash pick-ups as...
Harford County deputies discover three skimming devices, warns public of signs
The Harford County Sheriff's office recently discovered three skimming devices at multiple locations.
MDTA Police Investigating Shooting Incident Near I-395 In Baltimore City
Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday evening in Baltimore City, officials announced. At approximately 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, the agency received a report of a shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Russell Street in Baltimore. The...
MTA officers seek tips on dispute between drivers, gunfire near I-395 in South Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Transportation Authority police officers are investigating a report of gunfire following a dispute between two vehicles on I-395 on Saturday, according to authorities.The gunfire erupted around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Russell Street, police said.MTA authorities have determined that a gray 2012 Hyundai Sonata and a black 2013 Honda Civic were involved in the dispute, according to authorities.Witnesses told investigators that the driver of the Hyundai Sonata stopped his vehicle in the travel section of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Russell Street, got out of his vehicle with a gun, and fired off a few rounds at the Honda Civic, police said.No one was injured by the gunfire, according to authorities.Anyone who saw the Hyundai Sonata or the Honda Civic, or who noticed suspicious activity along northbound I-395 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, should contact MTA officers at 443-915-7743.
Security guard kills man who allegedly threw brick at him in Southeast Baltimore
Another deadly shooting involving a security guard in Baltimore City. This time in the 4000 block of East Lombard Street in the Southeast District.
Family of Parkville gunshot victim hold candlelight vigil for him outside of Baltimore County precinct
WINDSOR MILL, Md. -- Family and friends of a 24-year-old man who was gunned down at a gas station in Baltimore County have arranged a candlelight vigil for him on Saturday. On Oct. 30, Malik Baker was at the Exxon gas station on McClean Boulevard when he was shot and killed around 2 a.m. when Baltimore County police said he was shot. Convenience store security camera footage—obtained by WJZ—captured the shooting.The chilling video shows a sedan with temporary tags pull up to one of the gas pumps closest to the roadway. Two masked people jumped out of the car and quickly approached...
foxbaltimore.com
Squeegee kids caught carrying guns puts residents on edge
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the city continues to struggle with the squeegee kid crisis, some of the youth swarming intersections are armed with more than just a spray bottle and squeegee. Over the weekend, police arrested a 19-year-old squeegee kid for assault and carrying a loaded handgun. "They want...
foxbaltimore.com
4 homicide victims identified by Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in the city:. 38-year-old Delaka Augins was killed on November 3, 2022, in the 2500 block of Brookfield Avenue. 16-year-old Daryll Byrd was killed on November 4, 2022, in the 4000 block of Old York Road. 31-year-old Evan...
Teen Arrested At Parkville High School With Loaded Handgun, Police Say
Officers have arrested a young teenager who reportedly had a loaded handgun at a Maryland high school, authorities say. The 14-year-old student brought the handgun to Parkville High School on Monday, Nov. 7, causing the school to go on lockdown, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. The lockdown has...
"No Shoot Zone" activist Tyree Moorehead shot, killed by officer in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer shot and killed a man in West Baltimore on Sunday, according to Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison.That man, Tyree Moorehead, was the creator of the city's "no shoot zones." As an activist, he spray-painted that message across the face of Baltimore—from block to block and from neighborhood to neighborhood.His father, Carlton Moorehead, confirmed to WJZ that his son had been killed by an officer while in the neighborhood of Sandtown-Winchester.Moorehead had been armed with a knife and was assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette...
Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot by paintball gun in Glen Burnie, one of a number of similar incidents, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for three men they say tried to rob a man and then shot the victim several times with a paintball gun. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, the victim was in the area of Georgia Avenue and Linden Lane in Glen Burnie when a car pulled up beside him, police said. Three men approached him and proceeded to punch him and attempted to steal his necklace, police said. The victim managed to resist and ran away, police said. As he fled, he was shot several times with a paintball gun. The victim did not require medical attention, police said.
Beloved soccer coach killed by security guard at an East Baltimore bar
The coach of a local championship soccer team is dead tonight after being shot by a security guard at a bar in East Baltimore.
Baltimore man wrongly convicted of murder is set to get $1.5M settlement
David Morris was just 19 when he was convicted of felony murder in West Baltimore, pointed out by a witness just because Morris had a "black coat on."
