ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Man stabbed to death in Owings Mills, say police

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say they are at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Owings Mills. In a Tweet, police say that homicide detectives are at the scene of a stabbing in the 10500 of Reisterstown Road. Police say one man has been pronounced dead. Police also say that they believe this is an isolated incident.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County rolls out trash cart pilot program in Essex

ESSEX, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Thursday announced a new pilot program to distribute high-quality trash carts for residential trash pickup in the Essex community. Beginning Thursday, new 65-gallon trash carts will be delivered to approximately 4,300 residences in Essex neighborhoods that currently receive bi-weekly trash pick-ups as...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

MTA officers seek tips on dispute between drivers, gunfire near I-395 in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Transportation Authority police officers are investigating a report of gunfire following a dispute between two vehicles on I-395 on Saturday, according to authorities.The gunfire erupted around 7:45 p.m. in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Russell Street, police said.MTA authorities have determined that a gray 2012 Hyundai Sonata and a black 2013 Honda Civic were involved in the dispute, according to authorities.Witnesses told investigators that the driver of the Hyundai Sonata stopped his vehicle in the travel section of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near Russell Street, got out of his vehicle with a gun, and fired off a few rounds at the Honda Civic, police said.No one was injured by the gunfire, according to authorities.Anyone who saw the Hyundai Sonata or the Honda Civic, or who noticed suspicious activity along northbound I-395 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, should contact MTA officers at 443-915-7743. 
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of Parkville gunshot victim hold candlelight vigil for him outside of Baltimore County precinct

WINDSOR MILL, Md. -- Family and friends of a 24-year-old man who was gunned down at a gas station in Baltimore County have arranged a candlelight vigil for him on Saturday. On Oct. 30, Malik Baker was at the Exxon gas station on McClean Boulevard when he was shot and killed around 2 a.m. when Baltimore County police said he was shot. Convenience store security camera footage—obtained by WJZ—captured the shooting.The chilling video shows a sedan with temporary tags pull up to one of the gas pumps closest to the roadway. Two masked people jumped out of the car and quickly approached...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Squeegee kids caught carrying guns puts residents on edge

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As the city continues to struggle with the squeegee kid crisis, some of the youth swarming intersections are armed with more than just a spray bottle and squeegee. Over the weekend, police arrested a 19-year-old squeegee kid for assault and carrying a loaded handgun. "They want...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

4 homicide victims identified by Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in the city:. 38-year-old Delaka Augins was killed on November 3, 2022, in the 2500 block of Brookfield Avenue. 16-year-old Daryll Byrd was killed on November 4, 2022, in the 4000 block of Old York Road. 31-year-old Evan...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

"No Shoot Zone" activist Tyree Moorehead shot, killed by officer in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer shot and killed a man in West Baltimore on Sunday, according to Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Michael Harrison.That man, Tyree Moorehead, was the creator of the city's "no shoot zones." As an activist, he spray-painted that message across the face of Baltimore—from block to block and from neighborhood to neighborhood.His father, Carlton Moorehead, confirmed to WJZ that his son had been killed by an officer while in the neighborhood of Sandtown-Winchester.Moorehead had been armed with a knife and was assaulting a female on the ground near the intersection of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot by paintball gun in Glen Burnie, one of a number of similar incidents, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County police are searching for three men they say tried to rob a man and then shot the victim several times with a paintball gun. Around 1 a.m. Sunday, the victim was in the area of Georgia Avenue and Linden Lane in Glen Burnie when a car pulled up beside him, police said. Three men approached him and proceeded to punch him and attempted to steal his necklace, police said. The victim managed to resist and ran away, police said. As he fled, he was shot several times with a paintball gun. The victim did not require medical attention, police said.
GLEN BURNIE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy