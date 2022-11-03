Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Indoor Winter craft fair happening this weekend
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ready to start shopping for the holidays? A new indoor craft show is making its way to Cincinnati!. Head on over to the Winter Craft Fair located at EnterTRAINment Junction on Saturday, Nov. 5 starting at 10 a.m. This indoor craft show will feature...
WLWT 5
Shania Twain bringing her 'Queen of Me' tour to Ohio, Indiana
Country pop star Shania Twain is going on tour in 2023, and she is bringing her show to Ohio and Indiana. Her tour, titled "Queen of Me," is coming to the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls on June 30 and the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on July 15.
WLWT 5
Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Melrose Avenue in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Melrose Avenue in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Reports of heavy police presence on Observatory Circle in Mount Lookout
CINCINNATI — Reports of heavy police presence on Observatory Circle in Mount Lookout. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a barn fire on Alpine Avenue in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a barn fire on Alpine Avenue in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on Sprague Lane near Williamsburg
WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire on Sprague Lane near Williamsburg. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
When Cincinnati can look for last total lunar eclipse until 2025
CINCINNATI — Early risers get an extra treat on Tuesday, Election Day, and not just shorter lines at the polls. It happens with the earth's shadow is cast onto the moon's surface turning it different shades of red and orange. It will be visible in north America including Cincinnati...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Apple Farm Drive in Amelia
AMELIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Apple Farm Drive in Amelia. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared along the Brent Spence Bridge near downtown Cincinnati
COVINGTON, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound I-75 at the Brent Spence Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate near downtown Cincinnati, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Cox Street in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Cox Street in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Westwood Northern Boulevard in East Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on Smith Road in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on Smith Road in West Chester. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Police investigating man wanted for theft in Pleasant Ridge
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are looking for a man that is wanted in connection with a theft, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. On October 21, 2022 at 5:57 p.m. the suspect, pictured above, entered the Walgreens at 6204...
WLWT 5
Toby Keith takes the stage with Cincinnati restauranteur Jeff Ruby at his steakhouse
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Months after announcing he had been battling stomach cancer since later last year, Country music superstar Toby Keith took the stage at a popular Cincinnati-based steakhouse. Cincinnati restauranteur Jeff Ruby posted a series of videos and pictures over the weekend, showing him on stage with the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Wooster Pike and Elm Road in Terrace Park
TERRACE PARK, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Wooster Pike and Elm Road in Terrace Park. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Endangered missing Hamilton woman home safely
HAMILTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. According to the Hamilton Police Department, Nancy Herald has returned home safely. Hamilton police are searching for an endangered missing woman on Saturday morning. According to officials, Nancy Herald, 80, drove away from her home at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday in a silver/grey 2008...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Pike and Main streets in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries at Pike and Main streets in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of crash with pedestrian struck on Martin Luther King Drive East in Corryville
CINCINNATI — Reports of crash with pedestrian struck on Martin Luther King Drive East in Corryville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
WLWT 5
Downed wires on Simpson Avenue and Arcola Street in Lockland
LOCKLAND, Ohio — Downed wires on Simpson Avenue and Arcola Street in Lockland. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
