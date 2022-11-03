Read full article on original website
Related
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon’s Salishan Coastal Lodge Was Recently Voted One of Best Resorts in Country
Nestled between forested bluffs and the Siletz Bay, you’ll find one of our favorite places to stay on the Oregon coast. Salishan Coastal Lodge is a tranquil retreat where you can feel one with the soulful mountains, the powerful sea, and the enchanting forest. This gorgeous lodge has been a favorite of Oregonians for years, and will continue to be our top pick for the best spot on the coast to spend a weekend (or a whole week) relaxing with family and friends.
Travel to Oregon's Shangri-La by the sea
COOS BAY, Ore. — If travel is a state of mind, Oregon sure makes you wonder how one region can offer such varied scenery and recreation. Even for the seasoned traveler, there's endless supply of secret places ripe for exploring. Along the Cape Arago Highway, discover a collection of...
beachconnection.net
Three Sea Turtles Rescued on Oregon Coast Beaches in Two Weeks (Video), One Dies
(Oregon Coast) – It is once again the season for cold-stunned sea turtles along the Oregon coast, and marine experts want beachgoers to keep an eye out for them. (Photo Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium) Three stranded and injured sea turtles were found along the Oregon coast in the last...
These are the Oregon counties with the current highest COVID-19 infection rates
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Oregon using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Large breaking waves at the Oregon coast as atmospheric river arrives
TILLAMOOK, Ore. — The Oregon coast is expected to get hit by high seas and big waves Friday and through the weekend, in addition to the same high wind and heavy rain hammering much of the rest of western Oregon as an atmospheric river closes in on the Pacific Northwest.
A tight congressional race in Oregon could signal the breadth of the GOP's reach
The contest in Oregon's new 6th Congressional District, once a blue stronghold, was recently rated a "toss-up" amid GOP gains.
centraloregondaily.com
Central Oregon outpacing most of state in returning ballots; 1 day left
With a little more than 24 hours left before ballots are due in Oregon’s election, Central Oregon is outpacing the most of the state in terms of turning in their ballots. Ballots are due by 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in a drop box or postmarked anytime Tuesday. As of 11:30...
yachatsnews.com
A dry fall pushes more black bears into coastal neighborhoods, scrounging for food in preparation for winter hibernation
Black bears — driven by failures in their normal autumn food supplies — are rummaging through garbage cans up and down Oregon’s central coast and generally alarming residents not used to such blatant fall intrusions. “I’m getting bear calls from all over my district,” said Jason Kirchner,...
opb.org
Oregon’s AG sends letter to Albertsons grocery company over merger concerns
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office says she plans to fully investigate a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons, and the related stock dividends. The companies are significant players in the Northwest grocery market. Kroger owns multiple supermarket chains, including Fred Meyer and QFC, while Albertsons owns...
Best photos from 2022 Oregon cross country championships
The Oregon high school cross country state championships took place Saturday at Lane Community College in Eugene. Meet the top 10 finishers in each of the nine races here, and check out some of the day's best images below. Photography by Taylor Balkom, for SBLive Oregon
opb.org
Yes, we’re still changing the clocks. Checking in on Oregon’s quest for permanent daylight saving time
Editor’s note: The original version of this story published in 2021. We have updated it with details about efforts to make daylight savings permanent from the past year. On Sunday, the annual occasion of “falling back” will occur at 2 a.m. for Oregonians, as the clocks switch from daylight saving time back to standard time. But the state is trying to stop the practice.
hh-today.com
Future Oregon road trips: A question of charge
Unless our current state politicians are replaced before then and the policies and rules are changed, in Oregon you won’t be able to buy a conventional new car in 13 years. You will be limited to electric vehicles instead and have to hope that when they need a charge, you can find a station that works.
philomathnews.com
Lower-income Oregon veterans can sign up for free dental
The Oregon Health Authority is gearing up to launch a no-cost dental program for lower-income veterans. This month it opened the application process, and on Jan. 1 the program will launch. No one knows how many will sign up and qualify among Oregon’s 300,000 veterans but it could be thousands.
focushillsboro.com
Rural Oregon’s Housing Supply Is Increased In The Midst Of The Pandemic
Rural Oregon’s Housing Supply Is Increased: With lofty goals outlined in our five-year Statewide Housing Plan, Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) set out to increase the supply of high-quality housing in communities all across Oregon more than three years ago. It was the first time the state developed...
Oregon House candidate Kori Haynes claims college degree but hasn’t shown proof
Kori Haynes, a Republican candidate in a tight race with Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Happy Valley, for a seat in the Oregon House representing a portion of Clackamas County wrote in the official Oregon Voters’ Pamphlet that she has a two-year college degree, but she hasn’t shown proof of it.
Will Oregon Democrats lose their legislative supermajority on Tuesday?
SALEM, Ore. — Races for the Oregon state legislature don't always get much attention, at least compared to the federal and statewide races where fundraising is at another level. But there's a specific reason why Oregonians should pay close attention to state lawmaker races this election — taxes.
nbcrightnow.com
Trucks spin out in snow, block I-84 in eastern OR
BAKER CITY, Ore.- UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. NOVEMBER 4, 2022 12:38 p.m. I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes. This is...
nwsportsmanmag.com
OSP Looking For Tips In Salmon Wastage, Bear Killing Cases
Apropos of the nasty weather rounding out this week, a pair of ugly wildlife violations are making the news as Oregon fish and wildlife troopers look for information on both cases. Early this afternoon OSP put out word about the dumping and unlawful wastage of a large number of coho...
Readers respond: Endorsement should go to Johnson
It was kind of The Oregonian/OregonLive to throw Betsy Johnson a bone when it’s too little, too late. (“Editorial: Betsy Johnson is not a spoiler,” Oct. 30) If your editorial board had the courage of its convictions it would have published this article a couple of weeks ago in endorsing Betsy Johnson for governor. An independent governor would have gone a lot further to break the stranglehold the two parties have on politics and government in this state, not to mention the stranglehold the extremists have on both parties.
My view: Pharmacy wait times are warning sign for Oregonians
At Congress and Legislature, steps should be taken to rein in the power of pharmacy benefit managers. For many rural Oregonians, picking up prescription medications is an exercise in patience — and frustration. Across our state, patients are forced to drive hundreds of miles to the closest pharmacy and sometimes wait several hours to pick up essential, life-saving medications. Last year, Bi-Mart made the decision to close all 60 of its Pacific Northwest pharmacies. The impact it's had on wait times isn't just aggravating for patients. It's a "canary in the coal mine" for the future of our state's rural...
Comments / 0