ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
thatoregonlife.com

Oregon’s Salishan Coastal Lodge Was Recently Voted One of Best Resorts in Country

Nestled between forested bluffs and the Siletz Bay, you’ll find one of our favorite places to stay on the Oregon coast. Salishan Coastal Lodge is a tranquil retreat where you can feel one with the soulful mountains, the powerful sea, and the enchanting forest. This gorgeous lodge has been a favorite of Oregonians for years, and will continue to be our top pick for the best spot on the coast to spend a weekend (or a whole week) relaxing with family and friends.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Travel to Oregon's Shangri-La by the sea

COOS BAY, Ore. — If travel is a state of mind, Oregon sure makes you wonder how one region can offer such varied scenery and recreation. Even for the seasoned traveler, there's endless supply of secret places ripe for exploring. Along the Cape Arago Highway, discover a collection of...
CHARLESTON, OR
opb.org

Oregon’s AG sends letter to Albertsons grocery company over merger concerns

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum’s office says she plans to fully investigate a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons, and the related stock dividends. The companies are significant players in the Northwest grocery market. Kroger owns multiple supermarket chains, including Fred Meyer and QFC, while Albertsons owns...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Yes, we’re still changing the clocks. Checking in on Oregon’s quest for permanent daylight saving time

Editor’s note: The original version of this story published in 2021. We have updated it with details about efforts to make daylight savings permanent from the past year. On Sunday, the annual occasion of “falling back” will occur at 2 a.m. for Oregonians, as the clocks switch from daylight saving time back to standard time. But the state is trying to stop the practice.
OREGON STATE
hh-today.com

Future Oregon road trips: A question of charge

Unless our current state politicians are replaced before then and the policies and rules are changed, in Oregon you won’t be able to buy a conventional new car in 13 years. You will be limited to electric vehicles instead and have to hope that when they need a charge, you can find a station that works.
ALBANY, OR
philomathnews.com

Lower-income Oregon veterans can sign up for free dental

The Oregon Health Authority is gearing up to launch a no-cost dental program for lower-income veterans. This month it opened the application process, and on Jan. 1 the program will launch. No one knows how many will sign up and qualify among Oregon’s 300,000 veterans but it could be thousands.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Rural Oregon’s Housing Supply Is Increased In The Midst Of The Pandemic

Rural Oregon’s Housing Supply Is Increased: With lofty goals outlined in our five-year Statewide Housing Plan, Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) set out to increase the supply of high-quality housing in communities all across Oregon more than three years ago. It was the first time the state developed...
OREGON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Trucks spin out in snow, block I-84 in eastern OR

BAKER CITY, Ore.- UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. NOVEMBER 4, 2022 12:38 p.m. I-84 westbound is closed in eastern Oregon from Baker City exit 302 to La Grande exit 265. According to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) trucks have spun out on the road and are now blocking lanes. This is...
BAKER CITY, OR
nwsportsmanmag.com

OSP Looking For Tips In Salmon Wastage, Bear Killing Cases

Apropos of the nasty weather rounding out this week, a pair of ugly wildlife violations are making the news as Oregon fish and wildlife troopers look for information on both cases. Early this afternoon OSP put out word about the dumping and unlawful wastage of a large number of coho...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Endorsement should go to Johnson

It was kind of The Oregonian/OregonLive to throw Betsy Johnson a bone when it’s too little, too late. (“Editorial: Betsy Johnson is not a spoiler,” Oct. 30) If your editorial board had the courage of its convictions it would have published this article a couple of weeks ago in endorsing Betsy Johnson for governor. An independent governor would have gone a lot further to break the stranglehold the two parties have on politics and government in this state, not to mention the stranglehold the extremists have on both parties.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

My view: Pharmacy wait times are warning sign for Oregonians

At Congress and Legislature, steps should be taken to rein in the power of pharmacy benefit managers. For many rural Oregonians, picking up prescription medications is an exercise in patience — and frustration. Across our state, patients are forced to drive hundreds of miles to the closest pharmacy and sometimes wait several hours to pick up essential, life-saving medications. Last year, Bi-Mart made the decision to close all 60 of its Pacific Northwest pharmacies. The impact it's had on wait times isn't just aggravating for patients. It's a "canary in the coal mine" for the future of our state's rural...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy