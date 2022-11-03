Read full article on original website
K & W cafeteria offers customers a Thanksgiving Day specialCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Junior League will present Stocked Market from November 11-13 at the Berglund CenterCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Live music Saturday night in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Saturday morning November 5 events in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areasCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The Rescue Mission of Roanoke's annual Thanksgiving Day events give back to the local community in a big wayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WDBJ7.com
Rock band Foreigner headed to Salem Civic Center
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The rock band Foreigner is headed to the Salem Civic Center in May. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 11th. Foreigner has ‘70s and ‘80s hits including “Waiting For a Girl Like You,” “Long, Long Way From Home,” the number one “I Want to Know What Love Is” and rock classics including “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Urgent,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Head Games” and “Feels Like The First Time” among others.
WDBJ7.com
Retro Rail ‘80s Party is Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Do you miss the ‘80s? The decade is back, at least for a night, in Roanoke. The Retro Rail ‘80s party is set for Saturday, November 12, at the Virginia Transportation Museum from 6-9:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30. The band Fuzzy Logic will...
WDBJ7.com
Radford women publish book about children with disabilities
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “Seth and the Secret of the Butterfly” is a story about not just Seth (a young child with Cerebral Palsy), but about other children – real and imaginary- who have disabilities that make life difficult and makes them different from others in their world.
WDBJ7.com
Take the challenge: Slow Down and Be Grateful
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In our fast-paced lives, it’s easy to lose ourselves or forget about feeling grateful for what we have. We talked with Tiffany Bradbury, the Director of Communications for Botetourt County, about this challenge that is designed to guide us and remind us to slow down and take notice of the small things in life.
theroanoker.com
New Owner, Same Great Place
Local Roots celebrates multiple Dining Awards wins, as well as a new owner to herald them into a new year of local ingredients and favorite menu items. Platinum: Best Healthy Eating, Best Farm to Table Menu. Gold: Best Vegetarian Menu, Best Brunch, Best Brunch Drinks. Silver: Best Fried Chicken, Best...
WDBJ7.com
“I Matter” campaign focuses on Roanoke youth
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Prevention Alliance along with the Resiliency Collective have kicked off the “I matter” campaign, which focuses on area youth and making them feel more connected to their community. Christine Gist talked with us on Here @ Home to discuss how the two...
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7’s Robin Reed a hero to budding meteorologists over four decades
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As WDBJ7′s Robin Reed announces his retirement at the end of 2022, we wanted to take a look back at his impeccable career as a meteorologist, news anchor and public servant to those in the WDBJ7 viewing area. In the spring of 1982, a young...
NRVNews
Kanode, Gary Lynn
Gary Lynn Kanode, age 65 of Christiansburg, died Friday, November 4, 2022. He was born in Radford, Virginia on October, 14th, 1957. Gary’s love of cars led him to owning his own dealership, Kanode Motors, for 40 years. He never met a stranger. His greatest joy was his two daughters, Alex and Sidney. He taught them the love of fast cars and rock n’ roll music. Just an amazing husband, son and father.
wallstreetwindow.com
Pangea Asian Fusion Opens Today In Danville, Virginia (Location Revealed) – Mike Swanson
Pangea Asian Fusion is opening today in Danville, Virginia. It’s location is 112 Westover Drive. This is close to Riverside Drive and is the spot where Shoneys was located years ago. It then became a steak house and then a pizza joint. People are excited about this. Here is a menu.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke residents try their luck for Powerball $1.9 million jackpot
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Lottery’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion, the highest in its history. “People are buying like crazy. Last week I sold more than $8,000 on just only Powerball. So people keep buying, keep buying,” said Gaurang Chaudhari, who works at the One Stop Market on Williamson Road.
wallstreetwindow.com
Leggett Town and Country To Hold 20th Anniversary Celebration In Danville, Virginia On Saturday
Leggett Town and Country is going to hold a 20th Anniversary Celebration in Danville, Virginia on Saturday November 2, 2022. It will be held between 11 AM – 3 PM. “Join us as we celebrate 20 years of business! The Danville Life Saving Crew will onsite for touch-a-truck and a live vehicle extrication demo! Plus, AirLife Virginia’s helicopter will also be onsite! WAKG and WBTM will be joining us with music and FREE GIVEAWAYS! Participate in our 4th annual Donate & Save event! When you donate $10 to the Danville Life Saving Crew, you will save 10% off your ENTIRE purchase of apparel, footwear, and accessories! Shop with us 9 am – 9 pm,” the store wrote on a Facebook page for this event.
wfxrtv.com
Angels of Assisi holding discounted adoption event
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi says they are once again full of adoptable pets and holding open adoptions on Saturday. They say the adoption event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Angels of Assisi on Campbell Avenue SW in Roanoke. You can adopt a furry friend with the lowered adoption fee of $30.
WDBJ7.com
Community organizations continue to look for solutions for Roanoke’s ongoing opioid crisis
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke community organizations are working on solutions and strategies to address the ongoing opioid crisis in the Valley. As overdose numbers continue to rise, organizations like the Council of Community Services Drop In Center North are ramping up their outreach programs. The center’s harm reduction manager explained the main concern is preventing fatal outcomes from fentanyl.
WSLS
New baby changing station unveiled at Wasena Park
ROANOKE, Va. – A Girl Scout project is giving some mothers a space to nurse and change their babies at Wasena Park. Huddle Up Moms and Roanoke Parks and Recreation partnered with Troop 170 to build a new nursing pod and changing station. The Girl Scouts used the money...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville Yoga and Meditation Center
The Danville Yoga and Meditation Center, located at 2000 Westover Drive in Danville, is a small, comfortable space dedicated to promoting the well-being of all who enter. The Yoga and Meditation Center offer a wide range of services, including yoga classes for all levels, along with meditation, sound healing, and holistic wellness. Their instructors are certified within industry standards, and provide a memorable experience for guests.
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
WDBJ7.com
Free health webinar set for parents with special needs children
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Family Wellness Roanoke and Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare recognize that parenting a child is rewarding, yet challenging. Cynthia Levasseur joined us on Here @ Home to talk about some of the evidence-based program options for parents that may help make their parenting job a little easier and helps to strengthen the family bond. Cynthia talks from the perspective of having raised her own two children.
WSET
Teen suspect in Danville Mall shooting is back in Virginia, faced arraignment hearing
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The teen suspect in the Danville Mall shooting that left one dead is back in Virginia. 18-year-old Christian Isiah Pinckney faced a judge at the Danville General District Court for his arraignment hearing on Friday. According to the clerk's office, at the hearing, Pinckney requested...
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Smoke In Chimneys competing for chance to win $10,000 in Bull Pen competition
NEW CASTLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia FAIRS Agriculture and Forestry Innovation Challenge Bull Pen Competition is coming down to its final stages. Contestants are competing for their chance to win $10,000 to advance their business ideas. Ty Walker, owner of Smoke In Chimneys in New Castle, couldn’t believe they...
nomadlawyer.org
Roanoke: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roanoke, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roanoke Virginia. In the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke, Virginia, is a favorite mountain destination east of the Mississippi. With more than a hundred thousand residents, this cosmopolitan city offers both cosmopolitan amenities and rural retreats. If you’re a train buff, you...
