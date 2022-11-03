Read full article on original website
Oklahoma lawmaker working to make daylight saving time year-round
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sunday marked the end of daylight saving time, with Oklahomans setting their clocks an hour back early Sunday morning. But some Oklahoma lawmakers hope this is the last time we "fall back in the state." Senator Blake Cowboy Stephens believes staying in daylight saving time...
Oklahoma Human Services receives $1.26 million grant for domestic violence survivors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Human Services announced it received a $1.26 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Administration for Children and Families this week. The grant will go toward implementing critical domestic violence services to survivors who need assistance accessing child support, OKDHS...
First-ever nationwide takedown of catalytic converter theft, worth $545 million
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The first-ever, nationwide takedown of catalytic convertor theft happened on Wednesday. The alleged ringleader of the operation appeared at the Tulsa County Courthouse this afternoon. The defendant, Tyler Curtis, is charged with a 40-count indictment. “We’re talking $545 million worth of catalytic converter theft,” Clint...
Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma seeing an increased demand in their services
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma works with more than 50 counties in the state. Since 2020, more Oklahomans are seeking out their services, especially right now. “Our pantries and our partners do see an increase in need around the holiday time so they will...
State Chamber announces Inhofe aviation scholarship for high school students
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The State Chamber announced the establishment of the Senator James M. Inhofe FAA Knowledge Test Scholarship this week. Oklahoma high school students enrolled in the AOPA Foundation 'You Can Fly" STEM curriculum are eligible for a $250 scholarship to cover the testing fee for the FAA Private Pilot Knowledge Exam or the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Knowledge Exam.
AARP Oklahoma awards OSU $5,000 grant for rural broadband hotspot library program
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AARP Oklahoma presented a $5,000 grant check to Oklahoma State University's Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service to support OSU's rural broadband outreach program. This grant will help fund internet hotspots in public libraries in three rural Oklahoma communities:...
Fugitive wanted for Arkansas murder arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A fugitive wanted for a murder in Arkansas was arrested in Oklahoma City over the weekend. Oklahoma City police said 36-year-old Broderick Carter was taken into custody at a house in the 1300 block of NW 106th Street on Saturday after a standoff. Oklahoma City...
Oklahomans prepare to decide who leads the next four years
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahomans are already turning out to vote in large numbers. The early vote this year surpassed the 2018 midterms. Perhaps the biggest and tightest race on the ballot is for governor. Polling was all over the place in late October with some showing a narrow...
Hurricane watches issued in parts of Florida ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories for Subtropical Storm Nicole in the southwest Atlantic. Nicole is located 500 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph moving north-northwest at 9 mph. A Hurricane Watch has been...
Gov. Stitt tours Idabel tornado damages, issues executive order for affected counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Governor Kevin Stitt toured the damages left by the tornadoes that traveled through southeastern Oklahoma Friday night. According to the information posted on Facebook, one 90-year-old man died and over 100 homes and businesses were destroyed. He has declared a state of emergency in affected...
Gov. Stitt declares state of emergency for four Oklahoma counties following tornadoes
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Governor Stitt declared a state of emergency Saturday for Bryan, McCurtain, Choctaw, and LeFlore counties following Friday night’s destructive tornadoes that swept through southeastern Oklahoma. More than 100 homes and businesses were damaged and there has been one confirmed fatality, as well as over 3,000...
Oklahomans come together to support those affected by Idabel tornado
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A large tornado struck the community of Idabel Friday night, leaving the area devastated. With at least one fatality reported, homes, businesses and churches flattened and a community upended, Oklahomans spared no time rushing to the community's aid. Tornadoes, like the one in Idabel, are...
Nearly 200,000 Oklahomans voted early for midterm elections
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, almost 200,000 Oklahomans cast their votes before Nov. 8 for the midterm elections. 66,871 Oklahomans cast their ballots using absentee voting, with 11,730 voters in Tulsa choosing absentee. Additionally, 132,297 people used in-person early voting over the four...
Incumbent Lankford faces Democratic candidate Madison Horn in US Senate election
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Republican James Lankford is running for his second full term in the Senate. "Tomorrow is really a job interview day. And tomorrow is the day Oklahomans decide who they're going to hire," Lankford said. His opponent, democrat Madison Horn, is a political newcomer. "When you're...
