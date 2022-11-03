ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma lawmaker working to make daylight saving time year-round

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Sunday marked the end of daylight saving time, with Oklahomans setting their clocks an hour back early Sunday morning. But some Oklahoma lawmakers hope this is the last time we "fall back in the state." Senator Blake Cowboy Stephens believes staying in daylight saving time...
First-ever nationwide takedown of catalytic converter theft, worth $545 million

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The first-ever, nationwide takedown of catalytic convertor theft happened on Wednesday. The alleged ringleader of the operation appeared at the Tulsa County Courthouse this afternoon. The defendant, Tyler Curtis, is charged with a 40-count indictment. “We’re talking $545 million worth of catalytic converter theft,” Clint...
State Chamber announces Inhofe aviation scholarship for high school students

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The State Chamber announced the establishment of the Senator James M. Inhofe FAA Knowledge Test Scholarship this week. Oklahoma high school students enrolled in the AOPA Foundation 'You Can Fly" STEM curriculum are eligible for a $250 scholarship to cover the testing fee for the FAA Private Pilot Knowledge Exam or the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Knowledge Exam.
AARP Oklahoma awards OSU $5,000 grant for rural broadband hotspot library program

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AARP Oklahoma presented a $5,000 grant check to Oklahoma State University's Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service to support OSU's rural broadband outreach program. This grant will help fund internet hotspots in public libraries in three rural Oklahoma communities:...
Fugitive wanted for Arkansas murder arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A fugitive wanted for a murder in Arkansas was arrested in Oklahoma City over the weekend. Oklahoma City police said 36-year-old Broderick Carter was taken into custody at a house in the 1300 block of NW 106th Street on Saturday after a standoff. Oklahoma City...
Oklahomans prepare to decide who leads the next four years

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahomans are already turning out to vote in large numbers. The early vote this year surpassed the 2018 midterms. Perhaps the biggest and tightest race on the ballot is for governor. Polling was all over the place in late October with some showing a narrow...
Oklahomans come together to support those affected by Idabel tornado

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A large tornado struck the community of Idabel Friday night, leaving the area devastated. With at least one fatality reported, homes, businesses and churches flattened and a community upended, Oklahomans spared no time rushing to the community's aid. Tornadoes, like the one in Idabel, are...
Nearly 200,000 Oklahomans voted early for midterm elections

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, almost 200,000 Oklahomans cast their votes before Nov. 8 for the midterm elections. 66,871 Oklahomans cast their ballots using absentee voting, with 11,730 voters in Tulsa choosing absentee. Additionally, 132,297 people used in-person early voting over the four...
