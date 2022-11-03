ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Woman used man's ID to open account, steal money

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman reportedly used a man’s identity to open a bank account in his name and steal medical reimbursement checks. Michelle Marie Oboro, 31, had been staying with the man at his home on E. Eighth Street in Berwick, he told police. He’d been expecting a $105 reimbursement check for diabetic supplies that never arrived, so he checked with the company, he told police. The company told him the check had been sent and cashed already. ...
BERWICK, PA
wkok.com

WETM 18 News

NorthcentralPA.com

Four killed during shooting in Unityville

Unityville, Pa. — Four people are dead, including the man suspected of killing several people at a home near Unityville Saturday morning, officials say. Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday morning and found several people dead, along with a man firing a rifle. While state troopers were headed to a home in the 4300 block of Route 239 around 10 a.m., witnesses called to report a man was actively shooting a rifle at vehicles, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher. When they arrived, the man was still shooting, so troopers from the Bloomsburg barracks returned fire, police say. State Police say there was an officer-involved shooting during the incident. The suspected shooter has died, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling. Police found three shooting victims at the scene, Kiessling added.
UNITYVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman shot and killed in Unityville

Unityville, Pa. — Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday morning and found a woman dead of a gunshot, along with a man firing a rifle. While state troopers were headed to a home in the 4300 block of Route 239 around 10 a.m., witnesses called to report a man was actively shooting a rifle at vehicles, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher. When they arrived, the man was still shooting, so troopers from the Bloomsburg barracks returned fire, police say. No troopers were injured, but there are reportedly multiple victims, including the woman who was killed. State Police say there was an officer-involved shooting during the incident.
UNITYVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

19-year-old charged with attempted homicide

Williamsport, Pa. — A 19-year-old Lycoming County man was charged with first-degree attempted homicide this morning. Terrell Caleb Cradle is accused of shooting a 37-year-old man two times outside of the Brandon Cafe on Washington Boulevard. Cradle, a Williamsport resident, allegedly waited outside the bar for the victim before firing four rounds from a Rugged 9mm handgun, police said. Related reading: Update: Arrest made in shooting incident at Brandon Café ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WOLF

Luzerne County inmate escapes from custody

An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility has escaped in Lehigh County while being transported to a treatment facility. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 21-year-old Michael MacDonald, last known address in Plymouth, was released into the care of Recovery Centers of America, an addiction treatment center located in Chester County, when he ran from the custody of the center’s staff on Saturday, according to interim division director Jack Robshaw.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man killed in farming accident

Port Trevorton, Pa. — A 73-year-old man was killed in a farming accident Saturday night, according to State Police at Selinsgrove. Wayne L. Kantz, of Selinsgrove, died when he was thrown from a tractor and pinned underneath a corn picker while it was traveling on Stahl Hill Road in Chapman Township around 10 p.m., said Trooper William Shreve. Snyder County Coroner Wiliam Pheasant pronounced Kantz dead at the scene. Police...
SELINSGROVE, PA
WBRE

NorthcentralPA.com

Local man refuses to leave hospital, assaults guard

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man allegedly elbowed a hospital security guard and refused to leave after being discharged. Thomas Daniel Ertel, 34, of Williamsport was asked several times to leave the area. When he continued to refuse, hospital security was called. Ertel argued with staff and resisted their efforts to remove him from the hospital. At one point Ertel elbowed a guard in the lip as they attempted...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers

The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Two Road Deaths Reported in Snyder County, Friday and Saturday

SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state troopers say they investigated two tragic crashes involving Valley residents this weekend. The first occurred Friday about 6:30pm in Monroe Township, Snyder County along Penns Drive. Killed in a one vehicle crash was 29-year-old Lance Sensenig of Winfield. They say he was driving an SUV which went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen charged with attempted homicide in Williamsport shooting

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they have arrested a teen they believe is involved in a Williamsport shooting that left a man injured back in April. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on April 14 officers responded to the rear of the Brandon Cafe around 1:30 a.m. after shots were heard in […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PSP Selinsgrove: Two killed in crashes over weekend

Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say two people lost their lives in vehicle crashes this weekend in Snyder County. Police say John A. Coffin, 57, of Selinsgrove, died at the scene after he crashed his car shortly before noon Nov. 5 on Route 522 in Middlecreek Township. Coffin was traveling north on Route 522 near White Top Road when he hit an ornamental hardscape with his 2007 Chrysler Sebring. ...
SELINSGROVE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tamaqua teen dies after accidentally shooting self, police say

TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Schuylkill County teenager is dead after a gun he was playing with went off, police say. Tamaqua officers and EMS were called shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 300 block of W. Spruce Street, police said. There they found a 19-year-old with...
TAMAQUA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police find explosives in a house where fugitive was hiding

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County fugitive was found hiding with explosives in a house in Williamsport in September. He was apprehended by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and now faces additional charges. Steven Randal Guthrie, 37, of Williamsport, will face two counts of second-degree felony unlawful possession or manufacture of weapons of mass destruction, and one count of criminal trespassing according to court records. State Police Trooper Bryan Carlson...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

