Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Woman used man's ID to open account, steal money
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick woman reportedly used a man’s identity to open a bank account in his name and steal medical reimbursement checks. Michelle Marie Oboro, 31, had been staying with the man at his home on E. Eighth Street in Berwick, he told police. He’d been expecting a $105 reimbursement check for diabetic supplies that never arrived, so he checked with the company, he told police. The company told him the check had been sent and cashed already. ...
wkok.com
State Police Probe ‘Mass Fatality’ Shooting in Lycoming County
UNITYVILLE—PennLive is reporting… Two men and two women are dead following what the Lycoming County district attorney is calling a “mass fatality” incident Saturday. The death toll includes the gunman who kicked off the violence. State troopers killed the unidentified shooter, said District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner. “I want to underscore the incredibly swift and heroic efforts of PSP this morning,” he said. “Without their quick response time, I have little doubt that the shooters’ rampage would have continued and very possibly resulted in the additional loss of life.” State police said they got a call at 9:38 a.m. of a woman being shot near Unityville in rural eastern Lycoming County about a hundred yards from the Columbia County line.
therecord-online.com
Police release identities of victims in Saturday morning Lycoming County shooting spree
UNITYVILLE – Four people are dead after a Saturday morning shooting spree in eastern Lycoming County. It ended when state police returned fire and killed the man responsible, they say, for murdering his wife, his sister, and a friend. Police identified the assailant as Brian Taylor. They said Sunday...
Pa. Police shot at during shooting investigation
JORDAN TWP, Pa. (WETM) — Pennsylvania State Police down in Lycoming County say they were shot at during an investigation on Saturday. Police say they were responding to a report of a female shooting victim, somewhere in Jordan Township in Lycoming County, Pa., and while officers responded to the location, there was a report of […]
Four killed during shooting in Unityville
Unityville, Pa. — Four people are dead, including the man suspected of killing several people at a home near Unityville Saturday morning, officials say. Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday morning and found several people dead, along with a man firing a rifle. While state troopers were headed to a home in the 4300 block of Route 239 around 10 a.m., witnesses called to report a man was actively shooting a rifle at vehicles, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher. When they arrived, the man was still shooting, so troopers from the Bloomsburg barracks returned fire, police say. State Police say there was an officer-involved shooting during the incident. The suspected shooter has died, according to Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling. Police found three shooting victims at the scene, Kiessling added.
‘Mass murderer’ suspected in 3 Pa. deaths dies in shooting, state police union says
UPDATE: Troopers kill man who fatally shot 3 others in rural Pa. town, stopping rampage: DA. A gunman who killed three also died in a rural shootout in Lycoming County Saturday morning. The gunman, whose name has not yet been released, was involved in two separate scenes in the area...
Woman shot and killed in Unityville
Unityville, Pa. — Police were called to the scene of a shooting Saturday morning and found a woman dead of a gunshot, along with a man firing a rifle. While state troopers were headed to a home in the 4300 block of Route 239 around 10 a.m., witnesses called to report a man was actively shooting a rifle at vehicles, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher. When they arrived, the man was still shooting, so troopers from the Bloomsburg barracks returned fire, police say. No troopers were injured, but there are reportedly multiple victims, including the woman who was killed. State Police say there was an officer-involved shooting during the incident.
19-year-old charged with attempted homicide
Williamsport, Pa. — A 19-year-old Lycoming County man was charged with first-degree attempted homicide this morning. Terrell Caleb Cradle is accused of shooting a 37-year-old man two times outside of the Brandon Cafe on Washington Boulevard. Cradle, a Williamsport resident, allegedly waited outside the bar for the victim before firing four rounds from a Rugged 9mm handgun, police said. Related reading: Update: Arrest made in shooting incident at Brandon Café ...
WOLF
Luzerne County inmate escapes from custody
An inmate from the Luzerne County Correctional Facility has escaped in Lehigh County while being transported to a treatment facility. According to our newsgathering partners at the Times Leader, 21-year-old Michael MacDonald, last known address in Plymouth, was released into the care of Recovery Centers of America, an addiction treatment center located in Chester County, when he ran from the custody of the center’s staff on Saturday, according to interim division director Jack Robshaw.
Man killed in farming accident
Port Trevorton, Pa. — A 73-year-old man was killed in a farming accident Saturday night, according to State Police at Selinsgrove. Wayne L. Kantz, of Selinsgrove, died when he was thrown from a tractor and pinned underneath a corn picker while it was traveling on Stahl Hill Road in Chapman Township around 10 p.m., said Trooper William Shreve. Snyder County Coroner Wiliam Pheasant pronounced Kantz dead at the scene. Police...
Shooter among four dead in Lycoming County shooting
JORDAN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner’s office tells Eyewitness News four people are confirmed dead following a shooting in Lycoming County. According to state police, troopers initially responded to a call of a female shooting victim and a male shooting at vehicles with a rifle in Jordan Township Saturday morning. When troopers from PSP […]
Local man refuses to leave hospital, assaults guard
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man allegedly elbowed a hospital security guard and refused to leave after being discharged. Thomas Daniel Ertel, 34, of Williamsport was asked several times to leave the area. When he continued to refuse, hospital security was called. Ertel argued with staff and resisted their efforts to remove him from the hospital. At one point Ertel elbowed a guard in the lip as they attempted...
WOLF
UPDATE: PSP releases the names of four people shot and killed in Lycoming Co. Saturday
Jordan Township (Lycoming County) — Officials with the Bloomsburg Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police have released the names of the victims from yesterday's deadly shooting. They are the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Brian Taylor, his sister, 60-year-old Linda Taylor, Brian's sister 52-year-old Andrea Meek, and 55-year-old Jerry Zehring...
Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, Tioga establishments receive citations from liquor enforcement officers
The PA State Police, Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement issued citations to a number of establishments in Clinton, Lycoming, Northumberland, and Tioga counties during the month of October. According to a report, citations were issued to the following: Clinton County: Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, was cited for selling alcoholic beverages on Aug. 1 with an expired...
wkok.com
Two Road Deaths Reported in Snyder County, Friday and Saturday
SELINSGROVE – Selinsgrove state troopers say they investigated two tragic crashes involving Valley residents this weekend. The first occurred Friday about 6:30pm in Monroe Township, Snyder County along Penns Drive. Killed in a one vehicle crash was 29-year-old Lance Sensenig of Winfield. They say he was driving an SUV which went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
Teen charged with attempted homicide in Williamsport shooting
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators say they have arrested a teen they believe is involved in a Williamsport shooting that left a man injured back in April. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on April 14 officers responded to the rear of the Brandon Cafe around 1:30 a.m. after shots were heard in […]
PSP Selinsgrove: Two killed in crashes over weekend
Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove say two people lost their lives in vehicle crashes this weekend in Snyder County. Police say John A. Coffin, 57, of Selinsgrove, died at the scene after he crashed his car shortly before noon Nov. 5 on Route 522 in Middlecreek Township. Coffin was traveling north on Route 522 near White Top Road when he hit an ornamental hardscape with his 2007 Chrysler Sebring. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tamaqua teen dies after accidentally shooting self, police say
TAMAQUA, Pa. - A Schuylkill County teenager is dead after a gun he was playing with went off, police say. Tamaqua officers and EMS were called shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 300 block of W. Spruce Street, police said. There they found a 19-year-old with...
Police: Woman claims she was held captive, runs into salon for help
LUZERNE — Luzerne Borough police arrested Robert W. Betts on allegations from a woman he held her against her will and assaulted her prior to her running into a hair salon for help Wednesday. Police in court records say the woman ran into a salon on Main Street with...
Police find explosives in a house where fugitive was hiding
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County fugitive was found hiding with explosives in a house in Williamsport in September. He was apprehended by U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and now faces additional charges. Steven Randal Guthrie, 37, of Williamsport, will face two counts of second-degree felony unlawful possession or manufacture of weapons of mass destruction, and one count of criminal trespassing according to court records. State Police Trooper Bryan Carlson...
Comments / 0