ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Mitch McConnell-aligned super PAC pours record advertising cash into U.S. Senate races

By Jennifer Shutt
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XrNmg_0ixnIpdW00

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

WASHINGTON — The super PAC aligned with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has spent a record amount advertising for GOP Senate candidates this cycle, according to AdImpact.

The Senate Leadership Fund has “become the highest-spending advertiser” AdImpact, started in 2014, has ever reported on, according to data it released Thursday . The numbers show the GOP group has spent about $178 million on advertising in five key U.S. Senate races—Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania—that will likely determine control of the chamber following next week’s midterm elections.

“Senate Leadership Fund tops issue group spending in Senate races, with a total of $205M pooled across nine Senate races,” AdImpact wrote.

“The next highest spending issue group in Senate races is the Democratic counterpart to SLF, Senate Majority PAC with $139M across seven different Senate races,” the organization wrote, noting that “Senate Majority PAC was consistently outspending Senate Leadership Fund until September, but SLF has since placed over $202M between September and November.”

The GOP super PAC has spent $42 million in Georgia, where GOP candidate Herschel Walker is seeking to flip one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats back to red by defeating incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. A super PAC is a political action committee that can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money, to campaign independently for candidates.

In Pennsylvania, where Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democrat, and celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz, a Republican, are vying for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat, the Senate Leadership Fund has spent $41 million on advertising this year.

The group has doled out $36 million on ads in North Carolina in an attempt to bolster Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd against state Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley, a Democrat, for that state’s open U.S. Senate seat.

Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance’s campaign was the target of $31 million in advertising support from the Senate Leadership Fund in his bid to win out over Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open seat in the Buckeye State.

And in Nevada, where U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is attempting to hold the seat for Democrats against former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a Republican, the McConnell-aligned super PAC has spent $28 million on advertisements.

The Senate Majority PAC, aligned with Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, has become the third-highest spending advertiser AdImpact has ever tracked, spending $152 million in its top five races.

The biggest ad buy by Democrats went to Pennsylvania’s Senate race with $50 million, followed by a $32 million investment in Nevada.

Another $31 million went to reelection ads for Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, who is attempting to fend off a challenge from Republican Blake Masters.

In Wisconsin, where Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes hopes to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, the super PAC has spent $26 million.

Senate Majority PAC, the Schumer-aligned PAC, has spent considerably less on advertising in the North Carolina Senate race than the McConnell-aligned super PAC, with $13 million on advertisements.

AdImpact wrote in its post that the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has spent $41 million on advertising overall while the National Republican Senatorial Committee has spent $25 million.

“Notably, Senate Majority PAC didn’t spend at all in Georgia Senate, but DSCC put almost $9M supporting Warnock,” AdImpact wrote. “This is on track with our projections to be some of the highest midterm Senate spending in an election cycle, and we will see how spending impacts outcomes in less than one week.”

The post Mitch McConnell-aligned super PAC pours record advertising cash into U.S. Senate races appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Democrat Val Demings gets boosts from top Black leaders as polls show her trailing in Senate race

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As the Nov. 8 election looms, Democrat Val Demings this week has garnered an endorsement from former President Barack Obama, received support from a Congressional Black Caucus leader and visited the campus of the historically Black college and university, Florida A & M University in Tallahassee. Demings faces incumbent Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in the […] The post Democrat Val Demings gets boosts from top Black leaders as polls show her trailing in Senate race appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate race: Democrat Val Demings to square off with incumbent GOP Marco Rubio in FL debate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Following myriad campaign advertisements, the two nominees vying to represent Florida in the U.S. Senate will face off Tuesday evening, in the only scheduled debate before the Nov. 8 election. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Republican and former Florida House Speaker, is seeking a third term in the Senate and has gotten support from law […] The post U.S. Senate race: Democrat Val Demings to square off with incumbent GOP Marco Rubio in FL debate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Ohio’s U.S. Senate nominees clash in final debate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ohio’s U.S. Senate nominees met Monday in a contentious, final debate of the campaign. Polling has continued to show a dead heat within margins of error between Democratic candidate Tim Ryan and Republican candidate J.D. Vance, who are looking to replace outgoing Ohio U.S. Sen. Rob Portman. Outside Youngstown’s Stambaugh Auditorium, a 1920’s marble-columned behemoth, two groups […] The post Ohio’s U.S. Senate nominees clash in final debate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
OHIO STATE
Florida Phoenix

Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans have just a handful of frantic days left to convince voters who should control Congress before voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections ends. The two political parties are spending millions on campaign ads and mailers in the dozens of toss-up races that will determine control of Congress, while President […] The post Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WISCONSIN STATE
Florida Phoenix

Fetterman, Oz face off in first — and only debate — in Pa.’s U.S. Senate race

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After facing questions about his health since suffering a stroke in May, John Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, addressed what he called “the elephant in the room” just minutes into a debate against Mehmet Oz, his Republican opponent, on Tuesday. “I had a stroke, and he’s never let me forget that. I might […] The post Fetterman, Oz face off in first — and only debate — in Pa.’s U.S. Senate race appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis’ legal team wants to block governor from being deposed under oath in Andrew Warren case

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis’ legal team has officially filed a motion to block the Republican governor from being deposed in a federal case challenging the suspension of elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Court filings show that lawyers for DeSantis have filed a “protective order” to exempt DeSantis and his Chief of Staff, James Uthmeier, […] The post DeSantis’ legal team wants to block governor from being deposed under oath in Andrew Warren case appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist has picked up his third endorsement by a major Florida newspaper — this time, from the Tampa Bay Times, under the headline: “A decent man or a bully?” Previously, the Miami Herald and the Palm Beach Post recommended voting for Crist, who served as governor as a Republican between 2007 and 2011 […] The post Florida newspapers line up behind Charlie Crist in governor’s race; how much does it matter? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

GOP officials vow to ‘take country back’ at national GOP rally; Dems call it a toxic agenda

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With Republicans a handful of seats away from winning the U.S. House and potentially the Senate, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Ronna McDaniel and Florida Republican U.S. Sen. Rick Scott appeared at a get-out-the-vote-rally outside of Tampa on Tuesday, just three weeks from Election Day. “We are going to fire (U.S. House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi,” […] The post GOP officials vow to ‘take country back’ at national GOP rally; Dems call it a toxic agenda appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control

Quality Journalism for Critical Times ALBANY, Ga.—Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and getting them to the polls, she’ll spend her […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms

Quality Journalism for Critical Times PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden at a community center here Saturday promoted Democrats’ efforts to bring down health care costs during a visit to a normally Democratic state three weeks before midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for the next two years. Speaking on the first day of Medicare open enrollment, Biden […] The post Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
OREGON STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Supreme Court case from North Carolina could unleash profound changes to elections nationwide

A U.S. Supreme Court case originating in North Carolina could bring far-reaching changes to elections and the balance of political power in nearly every state. North Carolina Republicans want the nation’s highest court to rule that state courts cannot throw out congressional districts that legislatures draw, arguing that the U.S. Constitution’s Elections Clause makes legislatures the sole state authority over federal elections.
ARIZONA STATE
Florida Phoenix

With ‘democracy itself’ on the ballot, Biden warns of ‘path to chaos’ by election deniers

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden asked voters Wednesday night to focus on the threats candidates aligned with his predecessor pose to the foundation of U.S. democracy in the midterm elections. In a 20-minute speech at Washington, D.C.’s  Union Station, before a Democratic audience, Biden decried a rise in political violence, and blamed former President Donald Trump for […] The post With ‘democracy itself’ on the ballot, Biden warns of ‘path to chaos’ by election deniers appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WASHINGTON, DC
Florida Phoenix

Even some GOP voters in Kansas support abortion. But Gov. Laura Kelly rarely talks about it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times It would be easy to assume Elaine Gail doesn’t support abortion rights. She’s a lifelong Republican whose parents worked for Republican campaigns in Kansas. She traveled with “Dolls for Dole,” a group of costumed young women who sang at campaign stops for the late Sen. Bob Dole, who once supported a Constitutional amendment to ban […] The post Even some GOP voters in Kansas support abortion. But Gov. Laura Kelly rarely talks about it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
KANSAS STATE
Florida Phoenix

Val Demings pans Marco Rubio’s ad campaign against her as “ridiculous”

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The one and only debate in the race for the U.S. Senate in Florida takes place next Tuesday night, and Democrat Val Demings says she’s looking forward to discussing the issues that divide her and Republican incumbent Senator Marco Rubio. In her mind, they don’t include the “ridiculous message” she says Rubio’s trying to send […] The post Val Demings pans Marco Rubio’s ad campaign against her as “ridiculous” appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Crist pummels DeSantis’ ‘culture war’ policies during governor’s race debate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Democrat Charlie Crist used the occasion of his only scheduled debate with Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday evening to pummel the Republican governor over his restrictions on abortion rights, for ignoring science when writing COVID and transgender policy, for sidestepping 82,000 COVID deaths in Florida, and for refusing to commit to serving a full second term. […] The post Crist pummels DeSantis’ ‘culture war’ policies during governor’s race debate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Abrams, Kemp pitch vastly different visions for state in first debate of 2022 rematch

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams met on the debate stage Monday night for the first time in their closely watched rematch as a record number of voters turned out for the first day of early voting. The Republican incumbent touted his record and emphasized the strength of the state’s economy coming out of the pandemic. […] The post Abrams, Kemp pitch vastly different visions for state in first debate of 2022 rematch appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Trump to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel as the ‘central cause’ of Capitol insurrection

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump, saying the former president must be held accountable as the “central cause” of a violent attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans voted  to authorize a subpoena […] The post Trump to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel as the ‘central cause’ of Capitol insurrection appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Florida Phoenix

Democrat Val Demings, GOP Marco Rubio sparred on stage over abortion rights, immigration and more

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Incumbent GOP Sen. Marco Rubio sparred on stage Tuesday night with Democrat Val Demings in the only scheduled televised debate before the general election in less than a month. Both candidates for the U.S. Senate in Florida went back and forth on a variety of issues from gun violence, abortion, voting rights and more – […] The post Democrat Val Demings, GOP Marco Rubio sparred on stage over abortion rights, immigration and more appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Top Republicans embrace Marjorie Taylor Greene’s violent rhetoric

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a recent campaign video, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican from Georgia, likened Democrats to destructive feral hogs allowed to range free and destroy the American countryside. But Marjorie had a solution: As the camera followed her, she grabbed a rifle and climbed aboard a waiting helicopter, where she tracked down and shot a […] The post Top Republicans embrace Marjorie Taylor Greene’s violent rhetoric appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Joey Gilbert, a Reno attorney, lost the GOP primary for Nevada governor by roughly 26,000 votes in June, a margin of around 11 points. But he wasn’t ready to admit defeat. Empowered by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election, Gilbert refused to concede. He offered a $25,000 reward […] The post Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NEVADA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy