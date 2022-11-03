Read full article on original website
Leber Live at Bears-Miami Game
Monday night's Powerball jackpot ballooned to a historic $1.9 billion. Rockford's historic Barber Colman Complex is one step closer to finding new life. Illinois governor candidates make stops in Rockford …. Election Day is less than 24 hours away, and one of the biggest races is for Illinois governor. Rockford...
New-Look Illini roll past Eastern Illinois in season opener
New-Look Illini roll past Eastern Illinois in season opener.
Rockford museum celebrates female WWII veteran
Rockford's Ethnic Heritage Museum celebrated veterans over the weekend, but Sunday's presentation was special. Cyndee Schaffer, author of "The Journey of Mollie's War: WACs and WWII," told the story of her mother, Mollie Weinstein Schaffer. She was in the Women's Army Corps during WWII. Rockford museum celebrates female WWII veteran.
Stillman Valley drops out of the playoff race after loss to IC Catholic
Stillman Valley drops out of the playoff race after loss to IC Catholic. Stillman Valley drops out of the playoff race after …. Stillman Valley drops out of the playoff race after loss to IC Catholic. Rockford conservatory celebrates ‘Day of the Dead’. Members of the community were able...
Where is my nearest polling place in Illinois?
Tuesday is election day, and all state-wide offices are up for grabs in Illinois. Where is my nearest polling place in Illinois?
Five years since death of Rockford Officer Jaimie Cox
Saturday was a somber day for the Rockford Police Department and the community, as it marked five years since Officer Jaimie Cox was killed in the line of duty. Five years since death of Rockford Officer Jaimie …. Saturday was a somber day for the Rockford Police Department and the...
Amazon has some competition
Amazon's recent move to expand its music streaming catalogue came as other companies, like Walmart, have added premium memberships with faster shipping times and streaming deals. Amazon has some competition. Amazon's recent move to expand its music streaming catalogue came as other companies, like Walmart, have added premium memberships with...
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2022
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has some new members. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts Class of 2022
Big pattern change means a big cool down later in the week
Temperatures will turn quite a bit cooler by the end of the week with highs struggling to even make it out of the 30s! Some of the coolest air we’ve felt all season is forecast to move behind another powerful Fall storm system later this week. Before the cool down temperatures are actually going to rise back close to 70 degrees by the middle of the week.
Cool Start to the Week, Feeling More Like December By the Weekend
Following what was a rather blustery and active start to the weekend, Sunday featured somewhat of an improvement in the weather department. Most of the day was spent under sun-filled skies with high peaking near the 60° mark. Monday features just as much sun. However, we’ll end up a little cooler thanks to a chilly light wind out of the north and northeast. But that doesn’t compare to the cold air arrives as we hop into the weekend.
Much better weather conditions Sunday
After an active Saturday, it is a much calmer second half of the weekend. Some sunshine will return to our skies today after a dreary last two days, but not as much compared to what we will see tomorrow. Early Sunday morning temperatures are much cooler than what they were the morning prior, but we are still above normal in the lower to mid 40s.
Getting to know Illinois’ 17th District candidates
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The midterm election is just days away, and candidates are urging local to get out and vote. Two candidates for the 17th District were in Freeport on Saturday. One is the daughter of Christian missionary parents and U.S. military captain in the Army JAGS Corps, and the other is a former weatherman and Rockford local. They are going head-to-head for the Illinois 17th Congressional District Seat.
Major temperature drop by the weekend
Temperatures Monday afternoon were cooler than Sunday, only making it into the upper 40s/lower 50s. Most areas did manage to make it into the lower 50s including Rockford. Monday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s again under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday we will see a little big of a warmer air mass bringing us into the mid 50s before we see a brief rise in temperatures even further.
Calmer and quieter end to the weekend
It was a very blustery day today with winds being a huge factor. Sustained winds reached nearly 20-30 mph for many, with some peak wind gusts topping out in the 50-60 mph range. The Rockford airport recorded a wind gust of 59 mph earlier this evening. To put this into...
