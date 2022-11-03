Following what was a rather blustery and active start to the weekend, Sunday featured somewhat of an improvement in the weather department. Most of the day was spent under sun-filled skies with high peaking near the 60° mark. Monday features just as much sun. However, we’ll end up a little cooler thanks to a chilly light wind out of the north and northeast. But that doesn’t compare to the cold air arrives as we hop into the weekend.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO