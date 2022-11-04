WPIAL Class A boys soccer championship breakdown: Charleroi vs. Winchester Thurston

Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Charleroi’s Arlo McIntyre and Greensburg Central Catholic’s Jake Gretz pursue the ball Sept. 15.

WPIAL Class A boys soccer championship

No. 8 Charleroi (17-2) vs. No. 2 Winchester Thurston (15-2-1)

8 p.m. Friday at Highmark Stadium

Video livestream: TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Playoff path: No. 4 Charleroi beat No. 9 Freedom, 2-0, No. 1 Greensburg C.C., 3-2, and No. 4 Eden Christian, 1-0. No. 2 Winchester Thurston defeated No. 15 California, 8-1, No. 10 Serra Catholic, 4-0, and No. 3 Sewickley Academy, 4-3 in overtime.

WPIAL titles: Charleroi, 0; Winchester Thurston, 2 (2014, ‘22)

Coaches: Jonathon Ducoli, Charleroi; Adam Brownold, Winchester Thurston

Players to watch: Bryce Large, MF, Charleroi; Alex Hauskrect, MF, Winchester Thurston

Corner kicks: Charleroi is chasing its first WPIAL championship. The Cougars lost to North Catholic in the Class 2A semifinals last season and then fell in the third-place match to Ambridge. They dropped down to Class A due to PIAA realignment. Charleroi started 7-0 and finished as the Section 2 runner-up. Its only two losses were to GCC. It outscored opponents 93-22 this season. The Cougars are led by Bryce Large (21 goals) and Arlo McIntyre (18). McIntyre scored the winning goal in the semifinals. … Winchester Thursday is looking to defend its WPIAL Class A title after defeating Greensburg Central Catholic, 3-1, last season. The Bears, who also went on to win the PIAA title last season, won Section 3 with a 10-1-1 record. Their lone losses were against North Allegheny and Springdale. Tomer Tuti scored the game-winning goal in the first overtime in the semifinal victory. Returning all-state honoree Alex Hauskrecht led the Bears’ scoring with 22 goals in the regular season.

Tags: Charleroi, Winchester Thurston