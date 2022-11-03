Read full article on original website
Local family reaches 20,000 people in get out the vote effort
As election day approaches, many are out encouraging voters to get to the polls, including one local family who has reached 20,000 voters.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
wvxu.org
Discussing the intersection between gender-based violence and gun violence
Between 2014 and 2019, 68% of mass shooters either killed a partner or family member, or had a history of domestic violence, a study published in Injury Epidemiology found. Many of those victims were women. In an average month, federal data suggests 50 women are shot to death by their intimate partners — and many more are wounded.
wyso.org
What's on the Nov. 8 ballot? Here's the top local issues, candidates
On Tuesday, voters across the Miami Valley will once again decide on a host of local issues, candidates and tax levies. For a rundown of some of those ballot issues, we spoke with Dayton Daily News Assistant News Editor Jeremy Kelley. He begins with a look at the Montgomery County Commissioners race.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
Court docs: 2 UC students assaulted, officer injured
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted two University of Cincinnati students and injured an arresting officer, according to court documents. Christopher Campbell, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with three counts of assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly hit two women in Daniels...
Butler sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor
OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
Stebbins High School switch to remote learning after staff sickness
DAYTON — Staff illness caused Stebbins High School to have a remote learning day today, November 7th. The school shifts to remote learning when “too many staff/students [are] absent and not enough substitutes for staff coverage,” a spokesperson for Mad River Local Schools informed News Center 7.
WLWT 5
Endangered missing Hamilton woman home safely
HAMILTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. According to the Hamilton Police Department, Nancy Herald has returned home safely. Hamilton police are searching for an endangered missing woman on Saturday morning. According to officials, Nancy Herald, 80, drove away from her home at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday in a silver/grey 2008...
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton City Council OKs separation agreement with city manager
After less than a year as Dayton City Manager, Steve Floyd is no longer employed by the City of Dayton. At a special-called city council meeting on Friday, Dayton City Council unanimously authorized a separation agreement with Floyd, who joined the City in January 2022. “The City of Dayton and...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Public Schools may consider requiring driver's ed for first time in decades
CINCINNATI — The largest school district in the region could consider bringing back mandatory driver's education. Conversations are swirling in the Cincinnati Public School district following a traffic blitz by the Cincinnati Police Department. "A little more than 30 percent of the people who were cited didn't even have...
spectrumnews1.com
Churches scramble to find new leaders amid pastor burnout
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — COVID had a big impact on church attendance. Now, worker burnout is leaving some churches in a rough spot. A recent survey showed two of every five pastors considered quitting in the past year. At one area Baptist church where the lead pastor is retiring, church...
Fox 19
11-year-old made ‘hit list’ of fellow students at Clermont County school, sheriff says
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A sixth-grade student at West Clermont Middle School admitted to making a “hit list” of other students, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. School administrators received word of the list on Thursday around 11 a.m. They were “made aware of a [sixth]...
Fox 19
SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Deputies and the SWAT team were called to a home in Georgetown Saturday morning, according to Georgetown police. Officers say they were called to West Second Street around 10 a.m. for a man who was having an emotional mental emergency. When police arrived, they discovered that...
dayton247now.com
Police arrest suspect in Butler County fatal shooting
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Butler County Saturday. Deputies were called to Chapel Road in Okeana around 11:45 a.m. They found one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Austin Combs, 26, was taken into custody and...
dayton.com
6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties
The autumn leaves are nearly all on the ground and Southwest Ohio is preparing for the holidays. Here is a list of holiday-themed events happening in Butler and Warren counties. See more at journal-news.com/events, where you can also enter information about your business or nonprofit’s activity. Middletown again hosts...
wvxu.org
Why historic preservation is vital to building 'green'
When most people think of an environmentally friendly building, they probably picture something very modern, made with futuristic materials. But green building expert, architect and Principal Emeritus with Quinn Evans, Carl Elefante, says the greenest buildings are the ones we've already built. Elefante will be in Cincinnati Nov. 11 giving a talk on that concept at the Cincinnati Preservation Association's annual Fall Forum.
linknky.com
Brent Spence closed for manhunt of armed suspect
This story has been updated with information about the suspect’s encounter with police. All lanes of Interstates 71 and 75 were shut down on the Brent Spence Bridge around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, as police searched for an armed suspect, according to authorities. A suspicious-looking man with a...
WKRC
Local Man charged after allegedly leading police on chase, hitting officer with his car
LINWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man is under arrest after allegedly leading police on a chase and hitting an officer with his vehicle. It happened Sunday along Wilmer Court near Lunken Airport. Court documents say 21-year-old Adrian McFerrin was being chased by police when he pulled into a driveway...
WKRC
Police release more details about incident that closed Brent Spence Bridge for hours
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - More details are being released about what led police to shut down the Brent Spence Bridge for hours Saturday morning. Hamilton County police say officers had to tase a man who was reportedly armed with a gun. All lanes were shut down in both directions for...
