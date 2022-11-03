ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

Discussing the intersection between gender-based violence and gun violence

Between 2014 and 2019, 68% of mass shooters either killed a partner or family member, or had a history of domestic violence, a study published in Injury Epidemiology found. Many of those victims were women. In an average month, federal data suggests 50 women are shot to death by their intimate partners — and many more are wounded.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Court docs: 2 UC students assaulted, officer injured

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An 18-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted two University of Cincinnati students and injured an arresting officer, according to court documents. Christopher Campbell, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with three counts of assault and resisting arrest after he allegedly hit two women in Daniels...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man shoots, kills neighbor

OKEANA, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is under arrest Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2700 block of Chapel Road Saturday for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. At the scene, deputies found the victim dead. The […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Endangered missing Hamilton woman home safely

HAMILTON, Ohio — UPDATE:. According to the Hamilton Police Department, Nancy Herald has returned home safely. Hamilton police are searching for an endangered missing woman on Saturday morning. According to officials, Nancy Herald, 80, drove away from her home at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday in a silver/grey 2008...
HAMILTON, OH
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton City Council OKs separation agreement with city manager

After less than a year as Dayton City Manager, Steve Floyd is no longer employed by the City of Dayton. At a special-called city council meeting on Friday, Dayton City Council unanimously authorized a separation agreement with Floyd, who joined the City in January 2022. “The City of Dayton and...
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Churches scramble to find new leaders amid pastor burnout

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — COVID had a big impact on church attendance. Now, worker burnout is leaving some churches in a rough spot. A recent survey showed two of every five pastors considered quitting in the past year. At one area Baptist church where the lead pastor is retiring, church...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

SWAT called to home in Brown County, dispatch says

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Deputies and the SWAT team were called to a home in Georgetown Saturday morning, according to Georgetown police. Officers say they were called to West Second Street around 10 a.m. for a man who was having an emotional mental emergency. When police arrived, they discovered that...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Police arrest suspect in Butler County fatal shooting

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in Butler County Saturday. Deputies were called to Chapel Road in Okeana around 11:45 a.m. They found one victim who was pronounced dead at the scene. Austin Combs, 26, was taken into custody and...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

6 holiday things to do in Butler and Warren counties

The autumn leaves are nearly all on the ground and Southwest Ohio is preparing for the holidays. Here is a list of holiday-themed events happening in Butler and Warren counties. See more at journal-news.com/events, where you can also enter information about your business or nonprofit’s activity. Middletown again hosts...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
wvxu.org

Why historic preservation is vital to building 'green'

When most people think of an environmentally friendly building, they probably picture something very modern, made with futuristic materials. But green building expert, architect and Principal Emeritus with Quinn Evans, Carl Elefante, says the greenest buildings are the ones we've already built. Elefante will be in Cincinnati Nov. 11 giving a talk on that concept at the Cincinnati Preservation Association's annual Fall Forum.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Brent Spence closed for manhunt of armed suspect

This story has been updated with information about the suspect’s encounter with police. All lanes of Interstates 71 and 75 were shut down on the Brent Spence Bridge around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, as police searched for an armed suspect, according to authorities. A suspicious-looking man with a...
COVINGTON, KY

