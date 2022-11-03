MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The second time was the charm for Madison Police Department officers trying to track down the suspect in a pair of armed robberies Sunday night. According to the MPD report, officers began searching for the man around 9 p.m. after the Rocky’s Liquor store, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., was robbed. A K9 unit was brought in, and searchers followed a trail that lead them into a residential neighborhood – but not to the suspect.

MADISON, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO