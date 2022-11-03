Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
Suspect, 60, arrested after pair of Madison armed robberies
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The second time was the charm for Madison Police Department officers trying to track down the suspect in a pair of armed robberies Sunday night. According to the MPD report, officers began searching for the man around 9 p.m. after the Rocky’s Liquor store, in the 4200 block of W. Beltline Hwy., was robbed. A K9 unit was brought in, and searchers followed a trail that lead them into a residential neighborhood – but not to the suspect.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol arrests fugitive wanted for second degree homicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) and the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office arrested an out-of-state fugitive several weeks ago, according to a WSP Facebook post. On Saturday, Oct. 22, the U.S. Marshals Service notified the WSP DeForest Post that a fugitive from another state was potentially...
wtaq.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man
TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
nbc15.com
MPD releases image of suspect in armed robberies
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released several pictures Monday of the suspect in a pair of early morning armed robberies late last month that happened within a half-hour of each other. MPD investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the man to contact authorities. On Oct. 25, the...
1 dead in Plover crash
A 51-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday in the town of Plover, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. Police took a 911 call at about 5:45 a.m. Nov. 5 to report that an SUV struck a tree in the north ditch of Forest Drive. The driver of the SUV died at the scene. He was the sole passenger in the vehicle, police said.
nbc15.com
One killed in semi vs. car collision in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old man from Neenah was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a semi-tractor and trailer on US 151 near Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say the 44-year-old semi driver was heading east on Co. Road C around 7 p.m....
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol to monitor traffic with aerial enforcement
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol plans to use aerial enforcement to monitor traffic violations this week, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). The State Patrol’s primary mission is public safety, including traffic law enforcement. According to WisDOT, it is much easier to spot drivers from...
Three people killed in Rock Co. crash
ROCK COUNTY, Wis.– Three people are dead following a crash on State Highway 11. The crash happened at the intersection of West State Highway 11 and North County Highway H in Center Township around 9:45 p.m. Saturday. Rock County Sheriff’s officials said a Nissan Maxima traveling southbound on County Highway H failed to stop at a stop sign and collided...
June homicide on Madison’s far east side deemed justified, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a homicide that occurred earlier this year was justified. Police said Monday that no charges will be filed in connection with the death of a 23-year-old man on the city’s far east side in June. The decision comes after an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney. RELATED: 23-year-old found with chest...
CBS 58
Fatal crash in Dodge County leaves one dead
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fatal crash in Dodge County has left one man dead. It happened at 7:05 p.m. tonight, on Nov. 6. Police say a 44-year-old male was driving a 2014 Volvo semi-tractor and trailer, headed eastbound on County Road C. He crossed the southbound lanes...
Fatal August stabbing on Madison’s east side deemed justified
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said an August stabbing that left a man dead on the city’s east side was justified. Police said Monday that the decision was made following an investigation and consultation with the Dane County District Attorney. RELATED: One person shot, one person stabbed in separate Madison homicides Larry I. Fullilove, 35, was found with a stab...
nbc15.com
Rock County crash leaves three dead
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials responded to a two-vehicle crash Saturday night that left three dead. At 9:45 p.m., Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies, Fire and EMS personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West State Highway 11 and North County Highway H in Center Township.
radioplusinfo.com
11-5-22 fdl police investigating reported shooting incident
No injuries were reported and police are investigating following a reported shooting incident in Fond du Lac. Shortly before 9m Friday police were called to the area of 4th Street and Fond du Lac Avenue for multiple reports of possible gunshots. Officers searched the area and spoke with several individuals that heard the incident. Officers were made aware of a darker colored sedan leaving the area southbound on Fond du Lac Avenue. There were no injuries reported or property damage located. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
wearegreenbay.com
Man leads Wisconsin authorities on a multi-county chase, taken into custody three counties over
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A chase that originally started in Dane County ended three counties north, just west of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:00 a.m., authorities in Green Lake County received notification of a pursuit in Columbia County heading toward Green Lake County.
nbc15.com
Two Iowa Co. crashes result in injuries, one hospitalization
IOWA COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Two crashes in Iowa County, one in the morning and one in the afternoon Saturday, left several people injured and sent one to the hospital, according to Iowa Co. Communications. Officials said the first crash, around 11:30 a.m., involved a single driver and vehicle. A...
nbc15.com
Crash on US 12/14 cleared
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on U.S. 12 near Whitney Way on Monday afternoon that closed one right lane is now cleared. The crash was called in at 3:04 p.m. The number of vehicles in the crash has not been confirmed but is believed to be two or three, according to Dane County Dispatch.
nbc15.com
Federal judge sentences two men for heroin-related crimes
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A federal judge handed down prison sentences to two men for fentanyl-laced heroin deliveries, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Monday. Officials announced Monday that Keith L. Harris, 29, of Madison, was sentenced Friday, Nov. 4, to six years in federal prison for distributing over 40 grams of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl.
Westbound Beltline reopens following crash near Whitney Way
MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the westbound Beltline have reopened following a vehicle crash near the Whitney Way exit. Dane County dispatchers said the incident was reported just after 3 p.m. and multiple vehicles were involved. Dispatchers could not confirm if anyone was injured, but Madison Fire Department crews were sent to the scene along with Madison police officers....
nbc15.com
Missing Stevens Point woman determined to be safe
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Stevens Point woman who was the subject of a missing endangered person alert over the weekend is safe. On Monday, the Stevens Point Police Department reported Cassidy Bemowski had made contact with her parents and investigators determined she is not in danger. The initial missing...
Portage County man sentenced to prison for assaulting legally blind child with autism
A 36-year-old Amherst Junction man was sentenced to a 43-year prison term for repeatedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl who is legally blind and has autism, according to Portage County District Attorney Cass Cousins. Ronald Brummer was sentenced Friday by Portage County Circuit Judge Michael Zell. Brummer’s sentence includes 18 years...
