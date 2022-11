For over 40 years, the First Methodist Church of Cross Plains has held their Lord’s Acre fundraiser on the second Saturday in November. This year, Lord’s Acre is on November 12th. Doors will open at 9:00 AM for the Little Store featuring a variety of homemade sweets, jams, jellies, and crafts. A Silent Auction with a variety of crafts and other items will run from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

