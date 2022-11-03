Read full article on original website
LLCC, Boy Scouts honoring veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) will honor veterans on Friday. LLCC is hosting its 27th annual Veterans Dat Ceremony in the Lincoln Commons at 12:30 p.m. Boy Scout Troop 202 color guard will post the colors. The program also includes Ken Elmore, LLCC Board of...
SHG football players reprimanded after Waterloo game
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Sacred Heart-Griffin (SHG) High School football players are being reprimanded for urinating in public. It happened during their second round playoff game at Waterloo this past weekend. SHG Atheltic Director Bob Brenneisen tells NewsChannel 20/FOX Illinois this was a huge mistake and the school is...
Bomb threat to Rochester Intermediate School not credible, school says
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — UPDATE:. The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our highest priority at Rochester Schools. The purpose of this message is to serve as an update to the notification sent earlier today regarding the bomb threat at Rochester Intermediate School. Upon receipt of a...
Springfield hosts 2nd annual pumpkin smash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield hosted its Pumpkin Smash on Saturday. The event was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Washington Street in downtown Springfield, between 5th and 6th streets. Springfield partnered with Evans Recycling to make sure pumpkins don't end up in landfills.
Chatham Police receive statewide award
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — The Chatham Police Department has received a statewide award. The award is called the Hometown Hero award. The Chatham Police Department received an American Flag and a $100 donation from Modern Woodmen. Officials say they gave the donation back to a charity of their choice.
Sangamon County will act on any threats or disruptions on Election Day
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Election day is Tuesday and Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray says the county is ready. Gray said although the safety and security of voters and poll workers are always a concern, he doesn’t anticipate any problems this year. Gray said he’s working closely with...
Bank donates coats to kids in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Over 150 new winter coats were distributed to kids in Springfield on Monday. The donation is a part of the PNC Foundation and Operation Warm. PNC volunteers visited the Springfield Urban League Head Start on Apple Orchard Road to sort the coats. Parents were able...
Concerts at Washington park wrapping up
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — As the weather starts to get colder, the Carillon concerts are starting to wrap up. The bells in the Carillon in Washington Park are often quiet. For the moment concerts are taking place on Sundays at 2 p.m. and then again at 4 p.m. It's...
New gaming parlor coming to South Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A new gaming parlor is coming to South Jacksonville after the village president made a tie-breaking vote on an ordinance, according to our media partner WLDS. The request came during the October committee of the whole meeting. The trustees were presented with a request for...
Decatur officers cleared in deadly shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Macon County State's Attorney has determined that the officers' actions in a deadly shooting last month were warranted. Two officers were injured and the suspect was shot to death during the October 12 incident. It happened around 12:30 a.m. during a traffic stop in...
Upset parent leads to Scott County school lockdown
BLUFFS, Ill. (WICS) — A parent was taken into custody at a Bluffs school on Monday. Bluffs School District Superintendent Kevin Blankenship says at 11:15 a.m. a parent arrived at a school visibly upset and agitated. We're told the parent was immediately escorted to the administration office and the...
IHSA Football Second Round Playoff highlights + scores
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - This weekend 128 high school football teams competed in the second round of the IHSA playoffs!. #1 Colfax (Ridgeview-Lexington) 58, #9 Salt Fork 20. #4 Tuscola 29, #5 Routt Coop 26. #3 Greenfield-Northwestern 26, #6 Cumberland 0. CLASS 2A NORTH. #1 Maroa-Forsyth 42, #8 Farmington 12.
ADM opens new North America Microbiology lab
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A new laboratory is opening in Decatur. North America Microbiology Laboratory at the ADM Specialty Manufacturing Facility celebrated its opening on Monday. Officials say the new facility doubles ADM's current microbiology laboratory footprint and reflects a significant expansion of its capabilities. The new facility will...
