As critics crush Jets’ Zach Wilson, Bills’ Josh Allen defends him: ‘Sometimes it takes a little longer’

Jets pull off stunning upset over Bills, prove they’re ready to make a push for the playoffs
After a week of unrelenting criticism for a disastrous showing and loss to the Patriots, Zach Wilson and the Jets sent a message to the Bills and the rest of the NFL on Sunday. This team is good enough to make the playoffs, and Wilson is capable of taking them...
Bills at Jets: What to watch for in Week 9 matchup, including Denzel Mims and Jermaine Johnson
The Jets face the Bills on Sunday in a huge game before the bye. If they can somehow win, against arguably the best quarterback and team in the league, they’d be at 6-3 and in prime position to make the playoffs. If they lose, (and most expect them to...
NFL insider gives 3 reasons why ‘invisible’ Jets are legit
That’s how NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King could describe the New York Jets following their 20-17 win over the Buffalo Bills. In his latest Football Morning in America column, King called the Jets “Invisible, mostly, but maybe not for long,” saying their upset Sunday at MetLife Stadium was no fluke. Here are King’s three takeaways:
After upset of Bills, Jets eye revenge against Patriots: ‘I can’t wait to go against them again’
D.J. Reed just finished helping the Jets pull off one of the biggest upsets of the NFL season. And the locker room was still buzzing after the thrilling 20-17 win over the Bills. Reed could have savored the moment, or looked forward to the upcoming weekend off with the Jets’ bye finally at hand.
Sean McDermott gives Josh Allen update; ESPN reporter urges Bills Mafia not to panic yet | What does it mean for Jets?
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Rumors swirled on social media Monday morning about the status of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who suffered an elbow injury in the final minute of Sunday’s disappointing loss to the New York Jets. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided the first bit of news...
NFL: How to watch the Buffalo Bills at New York Jets Sunday (11-6-22) | TV, live stream, time and odds
BUFFALO (6-1) at NEW YORK JETS (5-3) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV or Sling TV. LAST MEETING: Bills beat Jets 27-10 on Jan. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. LAST WEEK: Bills beat Packers 27-17; Jets lost to Patriots 22-17 BILLS OFFENSE: OVERALL (1), RUSH (14),...
Giants’ Xavier McKinney says he’ll miss ‘few weeks’ after hurting hand in freak accident in Mexico
Giants safety Xavier McKinney, an important team leader, tweeted Monday morning that he will miss “a few weeks” after injuring his hand during an all-terrain vehicle accident in Mexico. Want to bet on the NFL?. Here’s what McKinney tweeted:. During our bye week, I went away to...
