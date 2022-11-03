ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Kyle Richards Was 'Very Nervous' About Husband Mauricio and Daughters Doing Netflix Reality Show

Kyle Richards admitted she had reservations about her family starring in the upcoming Netflix reality series, Buying Beverly Hills. During a panel discussion at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, revealed that she was concerned for her husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters — Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky — to take part in the show.
OK! Magazine

Cutting Ties: Teddi Mellencamp Reveals The Reason Why Lisa Rinna & Her Publicist Parted Ways

Teddi Mellencamp got a direct answer as to why Lisa Rinna and her publicist parted ways. During the Tuesday, October 26, episode of her "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dished on why the Rinna Beauty founder cut ties with longtime publicist Jill Fritzo. “I did see a lot of things recently that Lisa Rinna was fired by her publicist and I was like, you know what, I just want to get to the bottom of this right now. And I just texted her, I’m like, ‘Is it true that you got...
Cinemablend

'Friend' Of RHOBH Star Erika Jayne's Ex Tom Girardi Relinquished More Expensive Items He Gifted Her

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been through the ringer in recent months. Her marriage to Tom Girardi fell apart after he was disbarred and charged over embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars from a slew of clients over the years. She filed for divorce and later shared her feelings, but in the time subsequent she’s had to face charges she might have been complicit. In addition, has had to return jewelry she’d been given by her ex and more. She’s not the only one either, as a “friend” of Tom Girardi’s is also relinquishing expensive items he gifted her.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
People

RHOBH Reunion: 1 Woman Files a Lawsuit as Another Says She'll 'Regret' Her Actions 'Until the Day I Die'

Diana Jenkins filed a lawsuit to unmask "bots" targeting Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son with racist messages, while Sutton Stracke showed remorse for her reaction to Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion The second part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 reunion is here — and it's clear that there are many hard feelings and fractured relationships between the women. Wednesday's episode picked up with Garcelle Beauvais telling Diana Jenkins that she doesn't like how she treats her, especially after the drama with Garcelle's 14-year-old son Jax,...
HollywoodLife

Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)

Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
People

Mason Cibrian, 19, Signs Exclusive Modeling Deal, Following in the Footsteps of Mom Brandi Glanville

The teen, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, is signed with the same agency that's worked with Paris Hilton and Dylan Penn Brandi Glanville's son Mason Cibrian has a new gig. The 19-year-old, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, just signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management. Mason, who is also currently in his second year of college, was inspired by his mom's modeling career and thought that it might be something he'd be good at too. "I've heard many stories from my mom about her...
realitytitbit.com

What is Chase Chrisley's net worth as he proposes to Emmy with 3.5-carat ring?

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders are finally engaged! The reality star proposed with a 3.5-carat ring, but what’s his net worth?. On October 21 the pair announced that they are engaged. Emmy also showed off the incredible diamond that Chase gave her. The two have been in a relationship...
Reality Tea

Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown

The battle of the sisters rages on. Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have been at odds for months now, thanks to one trip to Aspen. Oh and what her “good friend” Lisa Rinna decided to share with her. But instead of being upset that Rinna aired out Kathy’s dirty laundry regarding her alleged meltdown, Kyle is […] The post Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating On Donn Gunvalson With Brooks Ayers Destroyed Her Family

Vicki Gunvalson is known for her poor choice in men. And that was made abundantly clear when the now former Real Housewives of Orange County was dating Brooks Ayers. After Vicki spent multiple seasons on RHOC defending Brooks about everything from his inappropriate behavior to his claims of having cancer, they finally broke up after […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating On Donn Gunvalson With Brooks Ayers Destroyed Her Family appeared first on Reality Tea.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
In Touch Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Natalie Mordovtseva Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos

90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva has her eyes on a modeling career following a major weight loss transformation. The Kyiv, Ukraine, native made her TLC debut on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé alongside her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, in November 2019. The pair met through mutual friends after they were appointed to be godparents to their child. While the duo narrowly made it down the aisle in April 2020 following their return on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the couple separated within a year.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy