Kyle Richards Was 'Very Nervous' About Husband Mauricio and Daughters Doing Netflix Reality Show
Kyle Richards admitted she had reservations about her family starring in the upcoming Netflix reality series, Buying Beverly Hills. During a panel discussion at BravoCon 2022 on Saturday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, revealed that she was concerned for her husband Mauricio Umansky and daughters — Farrah Brittany and Alexia Umansky — to take part in the show.
Dorit Kemsley Fires Back After Erika Jayne Names ‘RHOBH’ Costar, PK Kemsley as Next Bravo Couple to Split
Does Erika Jayne know something we don’t? Dorit Kemsley is firing back after her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar named her and PK Kemsley as the next Bravo couple to split. According to a video shared by So Bad It’s Good podcast host Ryan Bailey via Instagram, Erika, 51, was asked, “What Bravolebrity relationship […]
Cutting Ties: Teddi Mellencamp Reveals The Reason Why Lisa Rinna & Her Publicist Parted Ways
Teddi Mellencamp got a direct answer as to why Lisa Rinna and her publicist parted ways. During the Tuesday, October 26, episode of her "Two Ts In A Pod" podcast, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star dished on why the Rinna Beauty founder cut ties with longtime publicist Jill Fritzo. “I did see a lot of things recently that Lisa Rinna was fired by her publicist and I was like, you know what, I just want to get to the bottom of this right now. And I just texted her, I’m like, ‘Is it true that you got...
'Friend' Of RHOBH Star Erika Jayne's Ex Tom Girardi Relinquished More Expensive Items He Gifted Her
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been through the ringer in recent months. Her marriage to Tom Girardi fell apart after he was disbarred and charged over embezzling hundreds of millions of dollars from a slew of clients over the years. She filed for divorce and later shared her feelings, but in the time subsequent she’s had to face charges she might have been complicit. In addition, has had to return jewelry she’d been given by her ex and more. She’s not the only one either, as a “friend” of Tom Girardi’s is also relinquishing expensive items he gifted her.
ETOnline.com
Andy Cohen Addresses Retirement Rumors and Lisa Rinna's Future on 'Real Housewives' (Exclusive)
Andy Cohen isn't going anywhere. On Friday, ET's Brice Sander spoke with the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host on the first day of BravoCon, and he reacted to the rumors that he's retiring from television. "That is news to me. It’s not happening," Cohen said flat-out of...
Is Kim Zolciak’s Home Really Facing Foreclosure? Here's the Scoop
Real Housewives OG Kim Zolciak may be staring down the barrel of home foreclosure, according to reports. Zolciak, who appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008 and subsequent spinoff, Don't Be Tardy has dealt with a home foreclosure event years prior. Article continues below advertisement. Now, tabloids say...
Reality Steve Says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Victoria Fuller Is a ‘Very Callous and Calculating Person’
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo were spotted in Italy, but wasn't she engaged to Johnny DePhillipo? Reality Steve is calling her out, and the tea is spicy!
RHOBH Reunion: 1 Woman Files a Lawsuit as Another Says She'll 'Regret' Her Actions 'Until the Day I Die'
Diana Jenkins filed a lawsuit to unmask "bots" targeting Garcelle Beauvais' 14-year-old son with racist messages, while Sutton Stracke showed remorse for her reaction to Dorit Kemsley’s home invasion The second part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 12 reunion is here — and it's clear that there are many hard feelings and fractured relationships between the women. Wednesday's episode picked up with Garcelle Beauvais telling Diana Jenkins that she doesn't like how she treats her, especially after the drama with Garcelle's 14-year-old son Jax,...
RHOBH's Erika Jayne Makes Shocking Confession About Who Really Threw Out Garcelle Beauvais' Book
Watch: Erika Jayne REACTS to "Great" Question at BravoCon 2022. Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais' trash talking continues. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode Oct. 19, Lisa Rinna made the shocking announcement that Erika wasn't actually the person who tossed Garcelle's memoir in the garbage back in April.
Katie Maloney, 35, Is Dating Satchel Clendenin, 25, After Divorce & BFF Stassi Is ‘Happy’ For Her (Exclusive)
Katie Maloney, 35, is enjoying a “new” romance with Satchel Clendenin, 25, and her BFF Stassi Schroeder, 34, is fully supportive. The Vanderpump Rules star, who split from husband Tom Schwartz in March, apparently “isn’t putting too much pressure” on the new connection and Stassi “couldn’t be happier” for her. “Stassi knows things are still very new between Katie and Satchel but she couldn’t be happier for her friend,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Not because she’s dating, but because she sees how happy Katie is with her life in general.”
'RHOP' Alum Monique Samuels and Husband Chris Are Separating After 10 Years of Marriage
Monique Samuels and her husband Chris Samuels are going their separate ways. Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the Real Housewives of Potomac alum, 39, and the former NFL player are splitting after 10 years of marriage. The couple share three children, sons Christopher, 9, and Chase, 3, and daughter...
Mason Cibrian, 19, Signs Exclusive Modeling Deal, Following in the Footsteps of Mom Brandi Glanville
The teen, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, is signed with the same agency that's worked with Paris Hilton and Dylan Penn Brandi Glanville's son Mason Cibrian has a new gig. The 19-year-old, whom Glanville shares with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian, just signed an exclusive deal with DT Model Management. Mason, who is also currently in his second year of college, was inspired by his mom's modeling career and thought that it might be something he'd be good at too. "I've heard many stories from my mom about her...
realitytitbit.com
What is Chase Chrisley's net worth as he proposes to Emmy with 3.5-carat ring?
Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders are finally engaged! The reality star proposed with a 3.5-carat ring, but what’s his net worth?. On October 21 the pair announced that they are engaged. Emmy also showed off the incredible diamond that Chase gave her. The two have been in a relationship...
‘RHOC’ star Heather Dubrow sells ‘Chateau Dubrow’ mansion for $55M
Heather Dubrow and her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, have reportedly sold their 14-bedroom California mansion for a staggering $55 million. “With two kids at college, we’ve been thinking about our next move,” the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star told Entertainment Tonight. “We just bought a...
Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown
The battle of the sisters rages on. Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton have been at odds for months now, thanks to one trip to Aspen. Oh and what her “good friend” Lisa Rinna decided to share with her. But instead of being upset that Rinna aired out Kathy’s dirty laundry regarding her alleged meltdown, Kyle is […] The post Kyle Richards Says She Was “Relieved” Erika Jayne Experienced Kathy Hilton’s Meltdown appeared first on Reality Tea.
Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating On Donn Gunvalson With Brooks Ayers Destroyed Her Family
Vicki Gunvalson is known for her poor choice in men. And that was made abundantly clear when the now former Real Housewives of Orange County was dating Brooks Ayers. After Vicki spent multiple seasons on RHOC defending Brooks about everything from his inappropriate behavior to his claims of having cancer, they finally broke up after […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says Cheating On Donn Gunvalson With Brooks Ayers Destroyed Her Family appeared first on Reality Tea.
TODAY.com
Denise Richards speaks out against Lisa Rinna after watching part 2 of 'RHOBH' reunion
Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Denise Richards had some choice words for the show's longtime cast member Lisa Rinna after the season 12 reunion episode aired on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Richards shared her thoughts on Instagram about her former “RHOBH” co-star, posting a screenshot of her...
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Natalie Mordovtseva Weight Loss Transformation: See Photos
90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva has her eyes on a modeling career following a major weight loss transformation. The Kyiv, Ukraine, native made her TLC debut on season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé alongside her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, in November 2019. The pair met through mutual friends after they were appointed to be godparents to their child. While the duo narrowly made it down the aisle in April 2020 following their return on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the couple separated within a year.
Cynthia Bailey Shares She’d Be “Okay” With Gizelle Bryant Dating Her Ex-Husband Peter Thomas
Peter Thomas has not only had quite the run on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but now, he’s popping up on the Real Housewives of Potomac amid rumors that he’s dating one of the show’s stars Gizelle Bryant. Cynthia Bailey, the ex-wife of Peter revealed at the...
