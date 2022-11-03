ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
wvxu.org

Ohio Democratic candidates make one last push for votes in final days of election

Nan Whaley, Democratic candidate for Ohio Governor, at a campaign rally in Columbus on November 4, 2022. The Democratic candidates on the statewide ballot in Ohio told voters gathered in a Columbus brewery Friday evening that this election is about putting the state on a different path that protects women’s reproductive rights and focuses on the “dignity of work.”
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Ohio: Live election results 2022

On Nov. 8, voters will be at the polls casting final votes in the midterm elections. All seats in the House of Representatives hang in the balance, as well as 35 Senate seats. Governor's offices in 36 states and 3 territories are also up for grabs. In Ohio, voters are...
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Indiana: Live election results 2022

Indiana Public Media has a rundown of the state's open seats for 2022. The state has largely been Republican-led for at least a decade, with Democrats struggling to grab hold of seats outside of urban areas and college towns. Some of the big races AP is monitoring are open seats...
INDIANA STATE
wvxu.org

2022 Midterm Elections Live Blog

WVXU Senior Political Analyst Howard Wilkinson said it best: To say this is a high stakes election doesn't do it justice. That's true at both the national and local level, where Ohioans could help decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate; Kentuckians will decide whether or not abortion is a right protected under the state constitution; and Hoosiers will cast ballots in an unexpectedly close race for Secretary of State between Democrat Destiny Wells and Republican Diego Morales, who has called the results of the 2020 election "a scam."
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

Our look at the down ballot races in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

Election Day is tomorrow, and the battle for who will control the House and the Senate is fierce. But there are also many down ballot races with high stakes in the Tri-State. In Ohio, the races for Secretary of State, Attorney General, Auditor and Treasurer all have Republican incumbents facing a Democratic challenger. In the Secretary of State race, there's also a candidate with no party affiliation who denies the results of the 2020 election.
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Here are the area races to keep an eye on Tuesday night

To say this is a high stakes election doesn't do it justice. I've been covering elections since 1974 and I'd be hard-pressed to name one — especially a mid-term election — where there was more on the line. Control of Congress. Control of the nation's agenda, possibly for...
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

Kentucky: Live election results 2022

This year, Kentuckians will weigh in on races for U.S. Senate, Congress, the legislature, state Supreme Court and a variety of local elections. Voters will also decide two proposed amendments to the commonwealth's constitution — one allowing the legislature to call itself into session, and the other on whether abortion is a protected right under the Kentucky constitution.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy