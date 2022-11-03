Read full article on original website
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Tom Brady Showing Interest In Playing With The 49ers?
2022 has been a difficult year for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He retired earlier in the year, but that didn’t last very long as he was back with the Buccaneers less than two months later, ready to go for the upcoming season. However, things have not gone according to plan for him. Could he consider opting for a change of scenery and joining the San Francisco 49ers next season?
Broncos schedule for 2nd half of 2022 season
After a bye this week, the Denver Broncos will go on the road to face the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. Here’s a look at the team’s complete remaining schedule for the second half of the 2022 season. Denver Broncos 2022 Schedule. Week Date TV Opponent Time (MT)
Von Miller dropping big hint on social media about Bills’ future?
Von Miller may be leaving a trail of bread crumbs about what is to come for the Buffalo Bills. The Bills linebacker had some interesting posts to his Instagram Story this weekend. Miller shared multiple photos of himself posing with ex-teammate Odell Beckham Jr. Miller included a clock emoji on one post (as if to say “it’s time”) and captioned another one with the message “Round 2.”
Terry Bradshaw’s Eyebrow-Raising Remark During NFL Pregame Show Goes Viral
NFL fans were stunned again by a comment made by Terry Bradshaw during the pregame show on Sunday. Even his cohorts were raising their eyebrows and immediately calling him out on what he said. Really, you just gotta hear it for yourself. The crew was talking bout the Seahawks and...
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Seahawks Lead 10-7 After Defensive Heroics To End First Half
The Seattle Seahawks are looking for a season sweep over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after defeating Arizona 19-9 in Week 6. With a 5-3 record and the NFC West lead, Seattle is aiming to further separate themselves from the 3-5 Cardinals. Seattle was first on the board while drilling...
Broncos' Super Bowl 50 roster: Where are the offensive players now?
Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus is the team’s only player remaining on the roster from their Super Bowl 50 team, and he’s one of just a handful of players from that 2015 roster who are still in the NFL. Elsewhere on special teams from that season, long snapper...
Bears Believe Stripped-Down Defense Can Still Blossom
There is no secret solution, no hidden practice squad player coming to the rescue of the Bears defense. The only player they can expect to come back and contribute off injured reserve is linebacker Matthew Adams. Joe Thomas is taking Adams' role as strong side linebacker at the moment. If...
Led by defense and OLB Justin Houston, Ravens beat Saints, 27-13, for third straight win
NEW ORLEANS — Before the season started, the Ravens’ young pass rushers bestowed a new nickname on Justin Houston, the respected veteran entering his 12th season. Last year, his first in Baltimore, Houston was Yoda. As training camp unfolded, he was Sensei. On Monday night, the 33-year-old Houston...
Wilson & Simmons Preaching 'Unwavering Belief' to 3-5 Broncos
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons has earned many individual accolades since arriving as a third-round pick out of Boston College back in 2016. He's a two-time second-team All-Pro and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2020. Simmons parlayed all of that production into a fat four-year, $61 million contract extension...
Looking at the Potential Future for 15 Eagles Free Agents
November was a big contract extension month for Eagles GM Howie Roseman last year, getting deals done with Dallas Goedert on Nov. 19, Avonte Maddox a day later, and Jake Elliott a week after Maddox. GM Howie Roseman has just over $9 million in salary cap room he can utilize,...
Ohio State football forgets to notice Denver Broncos DE Dre'Mont Jones' career day
After his performance with the Denver Broncos in Week 8, Dre'Mont Jones didn't get the attention he thought he deserved. The former Ohio State defensive tackle recorded three tackles-for-loss and a sack in the Broncos 21-17 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. However, in Ohio State football's weekly "Bucks...
Final Thoughts: Cincinnati Bengals Click In Complete Win Over Carolina Panthers
The Bengals picked up a much-needed win Sunday beating the Panthers 42-21 in dominating fashion. The score was 35-0 at halftime. Joe Burrow threw 22-of-28 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a score. Joe Mixon ran for 153 yards on 22 rushes and four scores....
Giants safety Xavier McKinney to miss ‘a few weeks’ after ATV accident
Giants free safety Xavier McKinney said on Twitter Monday that he will miss “a few weeks” due to a hand injury sustained while riding ATVs in Cabo during the team’s bye week. The third-year safety is the team’s defensive play caller and a captain. It is believed...
Patriots Snap Counts vs. Colts: Who’s Providing Best ‘Bang For Buck’?
FOXBORO — Following their 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball. Having turned in an impressive performance, especially on defense, there are still plenty of areas in...
Broncos' Center Lloyd Cushenberry III to 'Miss Some Time'
Many NFL analysts did not view the Denver Broncos' offensive renaissance in the second half in London, in tandem with the unfortunate injury and exit of center Lloyd Cushenberry III, as a coincidence. Cushenberry went down with a groin injury at the end of the second quarter vs. the Jacksonville...
Broncos Still Likely to Trade Jeudy or Hamler in 2023
While the Denver Broncos made two trades ahead of the NFL trade deadline — dealing away rush linebacker Bradley Chubb and acquiring pass rusher Jacob Martin from the New York Jets — the team stood pat at wide receiver. Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler's names were floated out of the rumor mill in the weeks leading up to the deadline.
Q&A With Shannon Sharpe: 2022 NFL Season, Deion Sanders, Tom Brady & Aaron Rodgers
There aren't many players who have climbed both the NFL mountain and the sports media mountain higher than Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe. From the humblest of humble beginnings in Glennville, Georgia to a star career at Savannah State to going in the seventh round of the 1990 NFL Draft to the Denver Broncos to a bust in Canton, Sharpe has enjoyed the highest of highs and lowest of lows through his incredible career.
AFC Notes: Broncos, Nathaniel Hackett, Chiefs, Kadarius Toney, Raiders
Sunday’s win against the Jaguars was desperately needed by the Broncos given how rough the first half of the season has gone for Denver. Afterward, Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett acknowledged it was a relief to be heading into the bye week with a win and looking at a back stretch of the season that doesn’t have nearly as many prime-time games to magnify their growing pains with new QB Russell Wilson.
