Walmart Store Temporarily Closes

The latest location closed for safety reasons will remain shuttered until clear, following a fire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WTAE.com, SelmaSun.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Three Powerball tickets worth $150,000 sold in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH — It wasn't the big jackpot, but three lucky lottery players are each holding a $150,000 winning ticket from the Powerball drawing Saturday night. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the tickets were sold at the following locations in Allegheny County:. 7-Eleven on McKnight Road in Ross Township. 7-Eleven on...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Lottery ticket sold in West Mifflin wins $1 million prize

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A $20 scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million prize for a lottery player in Allegheny County. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket in the Millionaire Bucks scratch-off game was sold at Mulligan's Sports Bar & Grill on Lebanon Road in West Mifflin. Scratch-off prizes...
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
treksplorer.com

Where to Stay in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: The Best Hotels & Areas

Pittsburgh is one of Pennsylvania’s hottest destinations for travelers—and with good reason! As the largest city in the Appalachia region, the ‘Burgh offers a mix of family-friendly activities, exciting nightlife, and a colorful arts and cultural scene. With so much to discover, choosing where to stay in Pittsburgh, PA, is a tricky decision.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home

From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania ranked as top state for retirees

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a new list of the best places to retire in the U.S.Move over, Florida, Pennsylvania is number one in this year's U.S. News & World Report survey.Lancaster, just 80 miles west of Philadelphia, ranked as the most desirable city for retirees.Pennsylvania took five of the top ten spots. Florida took four. Pittsburgh came in at No. 20.The survey looked at six major factors: housing affordability, happiness, healthcare quality, retiree taxes, desirability, and job market ratings.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pittsburghmagazine.com

Shopping With Dignity at The Pittsburgh Food Bank’s New Market

Guests can now “shop” in a grocery store-like setting at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank — an experience that anti-hunger advocates say gives them more choices and brings more dignity to the food distribution process. The Market opened on Sept. 28 and continues to grow. It...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Love Made Edible in Brentwood bakes customer service into its desserts

Love makes the world go round, but desserts are a close second. The confections at Love Made Edible, owned by 25-year-old Shamara Ray, are the best of both worlds. Despite funding challenges and spending her life’s savings, Love Made Edible opened in Brentwood on Jan.2. Now, as the bakery approaches its first anniversary, it has become a go-to dessert destination. Boasting a 5-star rating on Yelp, and a 4.9-star rating on other platforms, such as Google and Facebook, Love Made Edible proves that Ray is passionate and skilled in baking and customer satisfaction.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Grab a jacket for Tuesday morning

PITTSBURGH — Conditions look great tonight for the total lunar eclipse and for election day. Next chance for rain showers comes, possibly, Friday or Saturday. Today: Mostly sunny, light afternoon breeze High 62. Tonight: A few clouds Low 34. Tuesday: Mostly sunny, light breeze High 55.
