Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Announces Another Permanent ClosureBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Walmart Store Temporarily Closes
The latest location closed for safety reasons will remain shuttered until clear, following a fire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WTAE.com, SelmaSun.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
Work continues on massive beverage distribution warehouse in Salem
On paper, 300,000 square feet already seems like a pretty big number. But seeing it take shape really drives home just how large the new beer and soda distribution warehouse for the Frank B. Fuhrer Wholesale Co. will be. Work began over the summer on the distribution center, off of...
wtae.com
Three Powerball tickets worth $150,000 sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — It wasn't the big jackpot, but three lucky lottery players are each holding a $150,000 winning ticket from the Powerball drawing Saturday night. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the tickets were sold at the following locations in Allegheny County:. 7-Eleven on McKnight Road in Ross Township. 7-Eleven on...
wtae.com
Lottery ticket sold in West Mifflin wins $1 million prize
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — A $20 scratch-off ticket revealed a $1 million prize for a lottery player in Allegheny County. The Pennsylvania Lottery said the winning ticket in the Millionaire Bucks scratch-off game was sold at Mulligan's Sports Bar & Grill on Lebanon Road in West Mifflin. Scratch-off prizes...
treksplorer.com
Where to Stay in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: The Best Hotels & Areas
Pittsburgh is one of Pennsylvania’s hottest destinations for travelers—and with good reason! As the largest city in the Appalachia region, the ‘Burgh offers a mix of family-friendly activities, exciting nightlife, and a colorful arts and cultural scene. With so much to discover, choosing where to stay in Pittsburgh, PA, is a tricky decision.
$1 million scratch off sold in West Mifflin
The Powerball may be the big story everyone is paying attention to when it comes to hitting the lottery, but someone in Allegheny County is an instant millionaire after getting lucky with a scratch-off ticket. ly.
Local grocer returns to Millvale Borough after 20 years
MILLVALE BOROUGH, Pa. — After more than 20 years without a grocery store, Millvale Borough is celebrating the return of a local grocer. A small coffee shop and corner market, Millvale Market, is set to launch on Grant Avenue in the coming months. “This space was created by the...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home
From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Shale gas wells at Pittsburgh’s airport aren’t living up to the billing | Opinion
It looks increasingly likely that PIT’s natural gas revenues will not be a major source of revenue over the next 20 to 30 years. The post Shale gas wells at Pittsburgh’s airport aren’t living up to the billing | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Approval sought for auto repair shop in downtown New Kensington
Mike Smith was looking for more room for his auto repair business, Ar-Ken Automotive, when he moved from Constitution Boulevard to Fifth Avenue in New Kensington earlier this year. The space accessed from the back of 649 Fifth Ave. gave him another good 500 square feet, which he said was...
South Hills Residents face another rough winter after construction of DPW facility delayed again
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that the construction of a critical public works facility that houses salt trucks has been delayed again, and that means residents in a number of communities serviced by that facility will face yet another winter of extended wait times for streets to be treated.
Liquidation sales begin at bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer's
Bankrupt home goods retailer Altmeyer’s started a liquidation sale at four of its locations Thursday. Stores in New Kensington, Greensburg, Uniontown and West Mifflin are open for the sale, which offers discounts of 20% to 50%. Stores in Butler and Johnstown are not open. The sale is authorized by...
Pennsylvania ranked as top state for retirees
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's a new list of the best places to retire in the U.S.Move over, Florida, Pennsylvania is number one in this year's U.S. News & World Report survey.Lancaster, just 80 miles west of Philadelphia, ranked as the most desirable city for retirees.Pennsylvania took five of the top ten spots. Florida took four. Pittsburgh came in at No. 20.The survey looked at six major factors: housing affordability, happiness, healthcare quality, retiree taxes, desirability, and job market ratings.
Daycation: Smicksburg offers a rural retreat 60 miles from Pittsburgh
Unplug and unwind with a rural road trip retreat to Amish country in Indiana County. A daycation to Smicksburg offers a glimpse into a large Amish population living a simpler, agricultural lifestyle rich in their religious beliefs. More than 300 Amish families reside in the Smicksburg area, co-existing among those...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Shopping With Dignity at The Pittsburgh Food Bank’s New Market
Guests can now “shop” in a grocery store-like setting at the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank — an experience that anti-hunger advocates say gives them more choices and brings more dignity to the food distribution process. The Market opened on Sept. 28 and continues to grow. It...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $836,000 sold in Allegheny County
A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $836,765 was sold in Allegheny County Tuesday. The winning ticket was a $20 Fast Play game that offers progressive prizes. The games print on-demand from a terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games. Exxon at 1700 Ferguson Road in Allison...
nextpittsburgh.com
Love Made Edible in Brentwood bakes customer service into its desserts
Love makes the world go round, but desserts are a close second. The confections at Love Made Edible, owned by 25-year-old Shamara Ray, are the best of both worlds. Despite funding challenges and spending her life’s savings, Love Made Edible opened in Brentwood on Jan.2. Now, as the bakery approaches its first anniversary, it has become a go-to dessert destination. Boasting a 5-star rating on Yelp, and a 4.9-star rating on other platforms, such as Google and Facebook, Love Made Edible proves that Ray is passionate and skilled in baking and customer satisfaction.
Channel 11 Exclusive: Woman delivering newspapers notified Tarentum residents of house fire
TARENTUM, Pa. — A woman delivering newspapers saved an elderly couple when their home caught on fire in Tarentum Monday morning. She says she was at the right place at the right time. ”God sent me there, 100% God sent me there,” said Jennifer Colarossi, a Trib carrier.
wtae.com
Grab a jacket for Tuesday morning
PITTSBURGH — Conditions look great tonight for the total lunar eclipse and for election day. Next chance for rain showers comes, possibly, Friday or Saturday. Today: Mostly sunny, light afternoon breeze High 62. Tonight: A few clouds Low 34. Tuesday: Mostly sunny, light breeze High 55.
Comments / 2