ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Reveals Full Cast as Filming Begins
Production on Disney+'s upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte has officially begun. Disney+ also officially revealed the core cast of the series. Described as "a mystery thriller," The Acolyte takes place in the waning days of the Star Wars galaxy's High Republic era, as dark-side forces begin to emerge from the shadows. The plot sees a former Padawan reuniting with her Jedi Master. Together, they begin investigating a series of crimes that lead them to a more powerful evil than they ever could have anticipated. Lucasfilm will film its next new Star Wars series for the streaming service in the United Kingdom.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Official Story Details Revealed
Ever since the TV series Star Wars: The Acolyte was announced, various rumors and reports have teased what type of story the adventure could explore, with today seeing the reveal of more storyline specifics for the adventure. The upcoming series is one of the more exciting projects being developed by Lucasfilm, as it not only will introduce audiences to entirely new characters, but will also be the first live-action project to unfold at the time of The High Republic. Given how many expansions of the Skywalker Saga have unfolded in somewhat familiar timelines, Star Wars: The Acolyte is heading into uncharted territory for the live-action saga.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Art Combines All Goku's Transformations Into One Stunning Piece
Goku has gone through some serious changes since first introduced as a young boy in the original Dragon Ball series and now being a full-blown adult in Dragon Ball Super who can transform into several levels of Super Saiyan, along with Ultra Instinct. With both the Moro and Granolah Arcs seeing Goku learn several variations of Ultra Instinct, one fan artist has taken the opportunity to combine all the transformations at the Z-Fighter's disposal in one piece.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
ComicBook
Netflix and Blumhouse Exit Martial Arts Drama Absolute Dominion From Director Lexi Alexander
Netflix and Blumhouse have bowed out of Absolute Dominion, a new martial arts drama from Punisher: War Zone director Lexi Alexander. Per a vague comment from Alexander on Twitter (which has since been deleted), it seems the film is still going forward, but according to numerous reports, Blumhouse will not produce it, and Netflix will not distribute it. Set in 2085, the movie centers on a futuristic martial arts tournament in which the victor wins absolute dominion for one religion. Production in Nevada wrapped in August, and the film is now in post-production, according to TheWrap.
ComicBook
Naruto Cameo Teases Sakura's Arrival in New Spin Off
Naruto is back with a new manga, and if you ask fans, the spin-off is the series' best yet. The Uchiha and the Heavenly Stardust made its debut this fall, and it has already put Sasuke fans in a tizzy. After all, the series is all about the Uchiha and one of his most important missions to date. And now, its latest chapter has thrown a morsel to fans with a special Sakura surprise.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Poster Turns the Forger Family Into Super Spies
Spy x Family is now making it through the second half of the anime's debut season, and the series has released some special new art showing off a cool new look for Yor and the rest of the Forger Family! The anime for Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the Spring with its big debut, and has returned for a second slate of episodes this Fall. While it's not exactly the biggest draw of this season compared to its lack of competition from earlier this year, it has still been one of the most anticipated new episode releases each week.
ComicBook
Netflix Pauses Production on Russo Bros. Movie Following Crew Member Death, Statement Released
A crew member from Netflix's The Electric State was killed in a car accident off-set in Georgia yesterday. The news was first reported by Deadline as the production got paused in light of the tragedy. Both Joe and Anthony Russo posted a message of condolences for the crew member today on social media. In the report, sources indicated that the accident occurred after working hours. However, the identity of the crew member is unknown at this time. (Completely reasonable given the fact that this is all still very much developing and the chance of misinformation about the accident is very high." Both cast and crew were offered counseling services according to Deadline's source. You can read what they had to say about the terrible moment right here down below.
ComicBook
Invincible Iron Man Trailer Released by Marvel
A trailer released by Marvel Comics is celebrating a new era of Iron Man comics. The Armored Avenger is getting a new creative team in writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and artist Juan Frigeri (Avengers). Together they are relaunching The Invincible Iron Man, which will feature familiar foes like Living Laser and new rivals like the X-Men villain Feilong. Iron Man's 60th anniversary kicks off in 2023, so there's no better time to follow Tony Stark's exploits than now. A trailer for December's Invincible Iron Man #1 showcases never-before-seen artwork from Frigeri, along with Tony Stark hitting rock bottom.
ComicBook
The Conjuring Spinoff The Crooked Man Scrapped
Audiences were first introduced to the horrifying Crooked Man back in 2016's The Conjuring 2, with his frightening nature resulting in the announcement that he would be getting his own spin-off film, though franchise creator James Wan recently confirmed that the project has been scrapped for the time being. The Conjuring 2 also inspired the spinoff The Nun, with a sequel to that project moving forward, but Wan noted that the cancellation of The Crooked Man was a decision that was out of his hands. With how much time has passed since the initial announcement, it's unknown how long ago the studio opted not to move forward with the project or if this was a decision made in the more recent past.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Reveals How Hugh Jackman Returned as Wolverine for Deadpool 3
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is delivering on some long-awaited elements in the next few years, and none have fans hyped up quite like Deadpool 3. The threequel, which will bring Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth over into the MCU, will also bring along Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, a reveal that absolutely gobsmacked fans when it was announced earlier this fall. While a lot of details are still unknown about Deadpool 3, the very idea of seeing Reynolds and Jackman on a screen together again has fans downright delighted — and according to Reynolds, it came about in an unexpected way.
ComicBook
The Witcher Season 3 Will Reportedly Feature Actor from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Netflix's The Witcher will supposedly welcome The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power actor Fabian McCallum to the show in Season 3, new reports have suggested. The role this actor will play is said to be known with McCallum reportedly playing Kayleigh among several other newly added cast members already discussed previously. News of McCallum's casting comes amid a period of The Witcher news dominated by headlines about Henry Cavill departing the show with Season 3 set to be his last one where he'll portray Geralt of Rivia before being replaced by Liam Hemsworth.
ComicBook
Ironheart Set Photos Hint at Major Doctor Strange Character's MCU Debut
Principal photography on Ironheart is nearing the end, and it looks like another fan-favorite magical user may be making their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the Disney+ series. The latest batch of set photos from the series tease a shop called Stanton's Sweets, Reads, and More. The shop name, of course, would seem to reinfornce rumors that one Zelma Stanton will be appearing in the show opposite Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) and The Hood (Anthony Ramos).
ComicBook
Doctor Who Star Teases World-Changing Role in 60th Anniversary Season
Heartstopper breakout Yasmin Finney is preparing for a role in Doctor Who that she says will "change the world." There are big things in store for Doctor Who's 60th anniversary as the series prepares to make Disney+ its new international streaming home (and Disney considers giving the show a "Hollywood makeover"). Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor's regeneration surprised fans by revealing not Ncuti Gatwa, but David Tennant as the Fourteenth Doctor. Tennant, who previously played the Tenth Doctor, is returning for a series of three specials in November 2023 that lead to Gatwa's introduction as the Fifteenth Doctor, with Catherine Tate also returning as the Doctor's former companion, Donna Noble.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Adapts the Story's Goriest Scene Yet
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is back with a new episode, and this week put our Soul Reapers in a rough spot. Ywach and his troops have invaded the Soul Society as we all know, and they are taking no prisoners. A number of heroes have been maimed if not killed. And this week, the anime got around to adapting one of the manga's goriest scenes period.
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Breaks Silence on "Dream" Project After James Gunn's DC Takeover
Jason Momoa has appeared as Aquaman in three live-action films to date and will reprise the role in his second solo film as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next Christmas. While he's now gotten two films in his own superhero franchise, the Game of Thrones alumnus now says his dream superhero project is still to come under new DC Studios bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn.
ComicBook
Canceled Warner Bros. Movie Finishes Production, Even Though No One Will Ever See It
Warner Bros. Discovery has been on a mission to cut costs and find tax breaks ever since the merger between WarnerMedia and Discover was completed. New CEO David Zaslav has made savings the number one priority, resulting in nearly completed projects being axed entirely, and HBO Max original titles being stripped from the streaming service. Amidst this unprecedented set of circumstances, one of the canceled films opted to complete production anyway, in the hopes that it might eventually see the light of day.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Unveils Official Super Saiyan 4 Suit
Dragon Ball has plenty of transformation under its belt these days, but of course, some are more popular than others. We all know the Super Saiyan form is iconic, and as of late, Dragon Ball has bolstered Ultra Instinct as one of Goku's go-to forms. And now, it seems Super Saiyan 4 is stepping into the spotlight with an official costume.
ComicBook
Black Adam to Win Third Straight Weekend at the Box Office
Black Adam will top the box office for a third straight weekend. The film gave Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson the biggest opening weekend of his career as a leading, and crossed $100 million domestic in its second weekend. In week three, Black Adam will add another $17 million to its domestic total, bringing its gross to $136 million. Black Adam is carrying a B+ CinemaScore, and there is a significant gap between critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. Black Adam's critics' consensus on the site reads, "Black Adam may end up pointing the way to an exciting future for DC films, but as a standalone experience, it's a wildly uneven letdown."
ComicBook
New Netflix Series Premieres to Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
A new week means Netflix has debuted a new batch of content, including a new TV series with a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The ten episode fantasy-drama series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has premiered on the service to a 100% rating on the review aggregator, though only nine reviews have been published so far. Perfect scores on Rotten Tomatoes aren't exactly common (and naturally easier with only a handful of reviews), but the series carrying a fresh rating could very well prop it up in a busy season for the streamer. Here's what the reviews are saying:
