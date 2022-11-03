ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sport & Story Launches Programming for College Sports Fans

 4 days ago

Sport and Story announced the launch of its program-specific platforms for college sports fans. Victor Vitarelli, chief operating officer of Sport and Story, joined Cheddar News to discuss.

Airbnb’s Hidden Fees Are Replaced With One Big Total Bill

"It’s now going to be a little simpler to figure out exactly how much you’re going to pay for that Airbnb vacation."I’ve heard you loud and clear—you feel like prices aren’t transparent and checkout tasks are a pain," Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said in a tweet.Airbnb is simplifying pricing so customers will see a total price before taxes rather than be surprised by additional costs, including in countries that did not have existing price display regulations. Customers will still be able to see a breakdown of how the bill was calculated. The total price will also become a main criteria...
President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation

Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
In Entertainment: Oscars Tap Kimmel, 'Black Panther' in Nigeria & Rihanna's Super Bowl

"Jimmy Kimmel to Host OscarsSeems like the Oscars have been the talk of the town for much of the year, and now the Academy is trending because Jimmy Kimmel once again has been tapped to MC the awards show for its 95th ceremony in 2023. Kimmel is no stranger to Oscars hosting duties after taking on the duties in 2017 and 2018. He joins Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, Conrad Nagel, and David Niven as threepeat hosts. Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon each hosted the ceremony four times, Johnny Carson did it five times, Billy Crystal appeared nine times, and Bob...
The Economy Could Make or Break These Midterm Candidates

"Almost every political issue you can think of is on the table for this Tuesday's midterm election, from abortion access to trust in the electoral process to the environmental impact of lobster fishing.The economy is predictably a major issue as well, but candidates' talking points on the topic vary widely across the United States and among races. Similar to the economy itself, which is contending with both a 40-year high in inflation and a historically robust job market, political signals are mixed. To provide a window into how the economy might factor into voters' decision on Tuesday, here's a sampling of...
Fed Delivers 75 Basis Point Hike While Hinting at Moderation

"The Federal Reserve on Wednesday went ahead with a widely anticipated 75 basis point rate hike, while hinting that moderation could be on the horizon. While the super-sized increase was no surprise, investors had their ears perked up for any signs of a shift in policy, and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) arguably delivered. The committee, which determines the Fed's benchmark interest rate, dropped a whole new sentence into its usually formulaic policy statement: "In determining the pace of future increases in the target range, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with...
Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier Debuts in the U.S. — And It's About Time

"The day is finally here: Netflix with ads has arrived in the U.S., and for people looking for a cheaper option to stream, it may give them the push to stay subscribed to the streaming giant."There appears to be a real desire from a significant set of the population for a Netflix ad model," said Dallas Lawrence, Samba TV head of communications and brand. "Less than half of U.S. households subscribe to Netflix today, and when you look at the viewing patterns of those non-Netflix subscribers, what you see is that they watch a lot of advertising-supported streaming content."Netflix added...
Student Borrowers Wait in Anticipation for Biden Announcement on Loans

President Biden is expected to make an announcement regarding student debt this week, with hopes from borrowers that up to $10,000 per loan will be canceled. Roy Paul, the executive director of the financial literacy nonprofit Cents Ability, joined Cheddar News to talk about predictions regarding the announcement. "I think President Biden, playing the moderate person that he is, is really struggling with the idea that there are going to be millions of people who were quote-unquote left out of this process," he said.
Jesse Williams Teams Up With Scholly on ‘Pay It Off Fund’ to Alleviate Student Debt

Actor Jesse Williams is teaming up with Scholly for its ‘Pay it Off Fund’ that divvies up $100,000 among four recipients to help pay down student loan debt. Williams and Christopher Gray, the founder and CEO of Scholly, joined Cheddar News to talk about the partnership to help students fund their education through Scholly's platform for seeking out scholarship information. Williams also discussed his nomination for a Tony Award in his first Broadway show, "Take Me Out."
With Midterms Here, Twitter’ “Free Speech” Test Will Begin Soon

"Ever since Twitter owner Elon Musk promised to restore “free speech” to the platform, users have wondered what it meant for the health of the platform. With midterm elections being held, Twitter’s first test to allow people to share opinions with fewer restrictions is nigh - even if the platform hasn’t made many changes yet. To make sure that users were truly who they said they were, Twitter offered verification to public figures, politicians, media and celebrities. Under Musk, Twitter plans to charge $8 a month for verification to raise revenue, which would allow people to pay to get the...
Red Cross Seeks Protection From Cyberattacks With Its Digital Emblem of Neutrality

"To better prepare for a world of escalating cyber warfare, the International Committee of the Red Cross has outlined a plan to stop hackers in their tracks with a "digital red cross/red crescent emblem" that will pop up if its computer system is infiltrated during an armed conflict. The idea is that aid organizations should be left alone even on the internet, and this is a way to signal to digital combatants when they've crossed into neutral territory. In theory, it's the same principle as putting a red cross symbol on the roof of a medical facility in a war zone. "With...
How To Thrive In A World Of Information Overload

Author of 'Thrive On Overload' Ross Dawson dropped in to 'Wake Up With Cheddar' to give us his expert tips on how we can all thrive and survive in a world where we are constantly being bombarded with information. Watch!
Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

