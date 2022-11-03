Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Gov. Hochul announces millions to improve security for nonprofits on preventing hate crime
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Governor Hochul has announced that she is earmarking millions of dollars to help nonprofit, community-based organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks. The state is now accepting applications for those groups for new security projects and cybersecurity projects, a first time consideration for funding.
Final Free Fishing Day of 2022 in NYS to be held on Veterans Day
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The final statewide Free Fishing Day of 2022 will be held on Friday, November 11 in honor of veterans, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday. The final Free Fishing Day will coincide with Veterans Day as fishing is considered one of the most therapeutic outdoor activities, making it an ideal activity for veterans, those currently serving in the military, and all New Yorkers looking to enjoy the outdoors.
Troopers arrest 189 people for impaired driving over Halloween Weekend
Albany, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested 189 drivers for impaired driving across the State of New York from October 28 to November 1, as part of the special traffic enforcement detail for Halloween Weekend. During this same amount of time, the State Police issued 11,601 tickets and...
Central New Yorkers get out to enjoy the warm weather
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Usually at the beginning of November, people in Central New York would be taking out their winter jackets and putting the snowbrush back in the car. However, warm temperatures led a lot of people to get outside today to places like the Onondaga Lake Parkway. The...
Abortion rights are a hot topic as New Yorkers head into the voting booth
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Abortion remains a hot-button political topic – with many of New York’s democratic candidates using it to rally their supporters, in spite of the fact that access is protected here in New York. Democrat incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul and Republican Gubernatorial candidate...
On the ballot: The Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — If you've cast your vote for the general election, you probably knew what candidates were on the ballot, but you might not have known much about the only statewide proposal on the ballot; the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022, or Proposition One.
Election Protection Hotline ready to troubleshoot any voting issues New Yorkers may have
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York Attorney General Letitia James reminds New Yorkers that the Office of the Attorney General (OAG)'s Election Protection Hotline is available for the November 8, 2022 election. The hotline will be available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters,...
AAA: Tight supply continues to push gas prices up
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse on Monday morning is $3.78. That's up 5 cents from last week. Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.80, up 4 cents from one week ago. The New York State average is $3.87, up 5 cents since last Monday.
CNY dance students to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
ITHACA, NEW YORK — Dance students from across Central New York will be spotted in this years 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. In total, 19 high school dance students from the Armstrong School of Dance will be featured in this years parade. The dancers coming from the Ithaca, Newfield, Lansing, Moravia, Dryden and Trumansburg school districts.
Which political newcomer will be the new representative for CNY's NY-22?
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The two candidates running for New York’s 22nd Congressional District seat disagree on nearly everything but have some similarities in their backgrounds. Francis Conole (D) and Brandon Williams (R) are both political newcomers who have never been in office and military veterans with ties to Central New York.
Early voting ends in New York, see how many cast their ballot early
SYRACUSE N.Y. — Early voting has come to a close in New York state, as nearly 32,000 thousand voters casted their ballots early in Onondaga County so far. The total number of votes cast after the polls closed at 5 P.M. Sunday evening was 31,961, with the Onondaga County Board of Elections reporting nearly 4,000 of those votes on the final day of early voting.
Republicans gather in CNY ahead of Election Day as early voting comes to a close
Syracuse, N.Y. — Election Day is approaching as Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin are continuing their campaign efforts across the state to try to gain more voters to become New York Governor. "We are just 48 hours away from doing out part and electing a new governor here in...
Candidates for New York Governor make final push to voters ahead of election day
Syracuse, N.Y. — In New York state's very close race for governor, Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin are making their final pitches for votes. Gov. Kathy Hochul is hoping her narrow lead over Lee Zeldin holds. On the other hand, Zeldin is confident he can turn New York red for the first time since 2006.
Subtropical storm Nicole to strengthen before Florida landfall
Nicole is currently classified as a subtropical storm but is expected to intensify into a tropical storm later this afternoon. This will happen as thunderstorms and strong winds become more concentrated around the low-pressure center. A gradual west or northwest track will lead Nicole directly into the Bahamas and the...
Final days before Election night; Democrats gather at union rally
Syracuse, N.Y. — Election Day is inching closer and closer and candidates are making their final push before voters head to the polls on Election night. There are a number of races on the ballot including Congress, State Senate and the biggest one, New York Governor race. Each candidate is still encouraging voters to make sure they go out and vote.
Campaign donations add up, but do they bring voters to the polls?
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — With only a few days left before the general election- New York's gubernatorial candidates have ramped up campaigning efforts. While supporters have ramped up donation efforts- candidates hope that money will translate to more voters casting ballots. In the final stretch leading up to...
