Raleigh, NC

RarityStation51
4d ago

If that person in the Mass Shooter Costume had been arrested, he'd deserve it.... That was cowardly of this person.....

Tee Booch
4d ago

Terrorism should be the charge. And he is lucky someone didn’t think he was a real threat and take him out.

cbs17

Deadly shooting victim in Durham identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. Demario Montez Metts, 35, of Oxford, died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, police said. His identity was released by police on Monday.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Person dressed as 'mass shooter' visits Hedingham on Halloween

Some people in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood are outraged after seeing a man dressed up in a mass shooting suspect costume on Halloween. This blurry photo was taken by neighbor Angel Turner, who says the front of the costume read "mass shooter's lives matter." She says the person was wearing skeleton...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

ShotSpotter signals shots fired near Wayne County courthouse

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County’s ShotSpotter tipped off police to several gunshots that were fired near the county courthouse on Monday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department responded to an area near the Wayne County Courthouse after hearing gunshots. Shortly after responding, ShotSpotter sent officers to the 300 block of East Chestnut Street.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

2 Wake County deputies suffer minor injuries after catching man armed with knife near Garner, sheriff says

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Wake County Sheriff’s Office deputies suffered minor injuries when they caught a man who was armed with a knife Sunday night, officials said. The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. at the Resco Mart gas station on the corner of Old Stage Road and Swift Creek Lane near Garner, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

