Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The holidays are almost upon us!. To celebrate the holidays, check out these festive events happening around West Michigan!. The car museum is scheduled to host its second annual, drive-through or walk-through, winter wonderland experience. The holiday light show will include gourmet hot chocolate, adult drinks, a giant maze of holiday inflatables, a stop at Santa's garage, and more.
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in Michigan
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Financial tips released to help prevent damage caused by winter weather
LANSING, Mich. — With winter right around the corner, it might be a good idea to take a look at your insurance documents in case of any winter damage. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services provided tips Monday to ensure residents are protected if severe winter weather hits West Michigan in the coming months.
Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country road
A Michigan witness at Jackson reported watching a funnel over a nearby house that connected to a cloud of smoke that then followed the witness at about 3 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Kalamazoo man found dead, Michigan State suspends players & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery. A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from...
Michigan mother warns of homeless labor scam after son in Grand Rapids potentially falls victim
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County deputies are looking into a potential homeless labor scam. In this scam, criminals target homeless individuals by luring them with work and then coercing them to cash a fake check. Two men out of Grand Rapids may have fallen victim to the scam.
DeVos family, business establishment putting big money into Grand Rapids City Commission races
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – One of West Michigan’s wealthiest families and financier of conservative politicians has thrown their financial support behind two Grand Rapids City Commission candidates, including one looking to unseat an incumbent. The financial contributions by more than half a dozen members of the DeVos family...
Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two teenagers charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old Kai Turner appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, were both charged with one count of open murder and six counts of weapons charges during their arraignments in Calhoun County District Court in September.
Alcohol believed to be a factor in Mid-Michigan dirt bike crash that killed one, injured another
An investigation is underway after a dirt bike crash in Mid-Michigan on Saturday left a 52-year-old man dead and a 31-year-old man seriously injured near Portland.
Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
Christina Anthony Leaving Kalamazoo News Channel 3 WWMT
It seems like a rotating story for WWMT as of late with the moving of both Erica Mokay, who was a welcomed part of the community since moving here nearly six years ago in January 2017, and Anchor Kate Siefert. Siefert took a job for an Ohio TV station back...
Kalamazoo man found dead in farm field, deputies say
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found dead in a remote farm field located near Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The body was found near Baseline Road close to 66th Street after a man reported he was...
‘We have 27 truckloads’: Hillsdale business desperate to unload pallets of hand sanitizer
HILLSDALE, Mich. – A warehouse in Hillsdale is filled with hundreds of thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer and disinfectant cleaner. The most remarkable thing about the situation is that they’re looking to give it away for free. The 98,000-square-foot warehouse belongs to Drew Homovec, who ran a...
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
'Luckiest store in Michigan' hopes for another Powerball winner Wednesday
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Party World in Comstock Park claims to be the "luckiest store in Michigan." The party store has sold eight major jackpots of $100,000 or more. The last one was about 12 years ago at $57 million. With the Powerball drawing at the second-largest jackpot in...
National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a severe thunderstorm warning Saturday. The following counties affected include Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren. The warning is until 4:15 p.m. Outages: Consumers Energy prepare for power outages this weekend due to wind, storms. Stay with News...
Nearly 100 pets, farm animals found in Steuben County home
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — What started as a 911 call about a medical issue has now led to an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty and neglect. According to the Steuben County Sherriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call from a residence in York Township Tuesday at 4:00 a.m. When the deputies arrived, around 50-100 domesticated pets and farm animals were found in “unsuitable conditions” inside the residence with no 911 caller to be found.
Man left with skull fractures after Battle Creek assault, undergoes surgery
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 66-year-old man was taken to the hospital after an assault that left him with multiple skull fractures, a possible fractured jaw, and a brain injury that required surgery, according to the Battle Creek Police. The assault happened in the area of Green Street and...
Do you recognize these men? Call Napoleon Township police at 517-536-4487
Napoleon, Mich. — A retail fraud incident occurred late Sunday afternoon at B&B Hardware in Napoleon Township, and police are currently looking for more information about the two men involved. Security cameras captured an image of both suspects at the counter, as well as an image of their dark,...
Local man is missing since Friday at Gun Lake Casino
The family of Frank Sprague, 57, is asking for the public’s help in locating the local man who was last seen Friday night at the Gun Lake Casino. If you live in or around the area, please check your outdoor cameras. A spokesperson said, “As you are driving around today, please be on the lookout for this Ford F-150 (shown at left). You can message Virginia Sprague-Vanderband with any info” or call (616) 437-6706.
