Battle Creek, MI

WWMTCw

Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The holidays are almost upon us!. To celebrate the holidays, check out these festive events happening around West Michigan!. The car museum is scheduled to host its second annual, drive-through or walk-through, winter wonderland experience. The holiday light show will include gourmet hot chocolate, adult drinks, a giant maze of holiday inflatables, a stop at Santa's garage, and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Financial tips released to help prevent damage caused by winter weather

LANSING, Mich. — With winter right around the corner, it might be a good idea to take a look at your insurance documents in case of any winter damage. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services provided tips Monday to ensure residents are protected if severe winter weather hits West Michigan in the coming months.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Major traffic crash at Cedar and Saginaw in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a large crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Cedar St and Saginaw by the Quality Dairy and Burger King. The cars appear seriously damaged, but no word on injuries has been released yet. This story will be updated as more information […]
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo man found dead in farm field, deputies say

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found dead in a remote farm field located near Baseline Road in Geneva Township, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The body was found near Baseline Road close to 66th Street after a man reported he was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

National Weather Service issues severe thunderstorm warning

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a severe thunderstorm warning Saturday. The following counties affected include Ottawa, Allegan, and Van Buren. The warning is until 4:15 p.m. Outages: Consumers Energy prepare for power outages this weekend due to wind, storms. Stay with News...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WANE-TV

Nearly 100 pets, farm animals found in Steuben County home

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — What started as a 911 call about a medical issue has now led to an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty and neglect. According to the Steuben County Sherriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call from a residence in York Township Tuesday at 4:00 a.m. When the deputies arrived, around 50-100 domesticated pets and farm animals were found in “unsuitable conditions” inside the residence with no 911 caller to be found.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
townbroadcast.com

Local man is missing since Friday at Gun Lake Casino

The family of Frank Sprague, 57, is asking for the public’s help in locating the local man who was last seen Friday night at the Gun Lake Casino. If you live in or around the area, please check your outdoor cameras. A spokesperson said, “As you are driving around today, please be on the lookout for this Ford F-150 (shown at left). You can message Virginia Sprague-Vanderband with any info” or call (616) 437-6706.
WAYLAND, MI

