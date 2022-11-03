STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — What started as a 911 call about a medical issue has now led to an investigation into allegations of animal cruelty and neglect. According to the Steuben County Sherriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call from a residence in York Township Tuesday at 4:00 a.m. When the deputies arrived, around 50-100 domesticated pets and farm animals were found in “unsuitable conditions” inside the residence with no 911 caller to be found.

