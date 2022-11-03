Reward offered for info on Sycamore High School vandals

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of vandals who have damaged Sycamore High School.

According to Sycamore Police, the damage has been occurring over the past six months, specifically involving damage to the school buses and the tennis shed located next to the tennis courts.

Sycamore High School is located at 427 Spartan Trail.

Anyone with information is asked to call DeKalb County Crime Stoppers at 815-895-3572.

