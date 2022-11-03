Read full article on original website
Sunday marks 17-year anniversary of Nov. 6 deadly tornado
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On this day 17 years ago, a tornado moved through four Tri-State counties, killing 25 people. That tornado touched down just before 2 a.m. in a Henderson County field, making its way through Ellis Park before destroying much of the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park. 20 of the people killed that day all lived in the Eastbrook mobile homes, where 100 homes were destroyed.
How to find polling locations in your area
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday is Election Day, and the polls are officially open. For those of you in Evansville, one of the biggest polling locations is at Washington Square Mall. In Vanderburgh County you can vote at any one of the 22 polls. If you live elsewhere, and you’re...
EFD: 2 people displaced after burning leaves spread to house
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Central Dispatch confirm crews responded to a working fire Monday morning. They say that happened around 9:50 a.m. in the 2000 block of East Riverside Drive. The Evansville Fire Department says authorities were called after a passerby saw smoke coming from the home. The...
EPD: Woman shot in hand on Roselawn Circle in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the hand. Evansville police were called to Roselawn Circle after a man claimed the woman broke into his home. She claims she was getting her property, although police say there was no evidence...
Newburgh wine bar announces closure
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh business is closing its doors for good. The Wine Down posted on Facebook that it’s permanently closing after opening four years ago. The post says they did not make a rash decision in closing, and a lot of thought and time went into the decision.
Early voting wraps up in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early voting has wrapped up in Evansville on Monday. People waited for more than an hour to cast their ballots at the Old National Events Plaza. The Old National Events Plaza was the only early voting location open Monday, with lines stretching all around the building.
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Today’s the day to cast your ballot. It’s Election Day!. We have our eyes on several local elections. We’ll break down who’s up against who all throughout Sunrise. Evansville police are investigating a shooting on Roselawn Circle. They say it happened after a man...
METS to offer free bus rides on Election Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System say they are offering free rides on Election Day. According to a press release, the bus rides are expected to run on Nov. 8 from 6:15 a.m. until 12:15 a.m. They say the free rides are to promote the...
Police: Wanted Florida man arrested at Evansville bank
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a Florida man was arrested in Evansville on Saturday afternoon. Daury Filion of Miami, Florida was arrested at Fifth Third Bank on Green River Road. Officials say he was attempting to cash a fake check using another person’s ID. EPD officers say...
Traffic Alert: Twin Bridges lane restrictions begin Wednesday
HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Drivers that typically use US 41 Twin Bridges in Henderson during their commute, be aware this week southbound lane restrictions begin Wednesday. Crews will be clearing trash and other debris from the bridge. Debris removal will begin southbound in the driving lane and will take place...
Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’
Police: Wanted Florida man arrested at Evansville bank. Vanderburgh Co. Humane Society annual “Pet pictures with Santa” happening this weekend. Vanderburgh Co. Humane Society annual “Pet pictures with Santa” happening this weekend. Updated: 10 hours ago. EPD: Moped driver injured in hit-and-run, suspect in custody. Jasper...
Several outages and trees down reported across Tri-State due to weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Widespread power outages were reported due to storms and high winds moving through the Tri-State. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle, multiple trees and power lines were down in the area. He asks drivers to be careful, especially when traveling on roads with hills...
Plenty of big races to watch ahead of Election Day
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Election Day is just days away. Regardless of what office they’re running for, there’s no doubt, every candidate is making a last-minute push for every vote. Here’s a look at some of the big races that voters will see on some of their ballots:
Union County schools closed Monday due to flu increase
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - All Union County schools are closed Monday after officials say they are seeing an increase in flu cases in the county. Superintendent Patricia Sheffer announced on a Facebook page that Union Co. is experiencing a steady increase of Influenza, RSV and Pneumonia. “Our district has...
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office say State Road 68 closed early Sunday due to a crash. According to a release, that happened around 9 a.m. and resulted in both lanes being shut down. Dispatch confirms the accident was fatal. Indiana State Police...
Mater Dei High School band wins state championship
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A tri-state band won a state title for the first time in school history. Saturday in Indianapolis, Mater Dei High won first place in class D. The students were recognized by the school Monday during an assembly. Over 50 students are in the band. The band...
Computers Plus burglary leads to arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a burglary suspect admitted he did a “smash and grab” at a computer store Sunday because he had fallen on hard times. EPD says officers arrested 34-year-old Bassil Kamali as he exited Computers Plus on Hirschland Road with five laptops worth $5,000.
Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 12
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here are the Week 12 Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees:. Kanye Pollard, RB, Union County: The senior ran the ball 12 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns while also grabbing a 24 yard pass for a touchdown in the Braves’ 50-20 defeat of Glasgow. Union County will play Hart County in the second round of the KHSAA playoffs.
Trial for man charged with death of 3-year-old moved
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for a man charged with death of a three-year-old has been moved. The trial was supposed to start Monday, but court records show the trial date was vacated and was reset for April 3, 2023. Arcinail Watt was indicted by a federal grand jury...
Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Woman arrested after stealing police car
MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Posey County Central Dispatch confirms that a police car was stolen Sunday afternoon. They say that happened just after 5 p.m. According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, officers were called to the 500 block of East Water Street for a breaking and entering incident.
