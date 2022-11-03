Read full article on original website
'A mistake,' Monterey and San Benito county leaders react to Newsom's homeless funding rejection
SALINAS, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he is going to block about $1 billion in funding for homeless programs across the state and demanding more aggressive action plans by local governments. Leaders in Monterey and San Benito counties say the governor's claims don’t apply to the...
Hazel Hawkins authorizes bankruptcy filing; declares fiscal emergency
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The San Benito Health Care District Board of Directors, which oversees Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, approved a resolution on Nov. 4 to declare a fiscal emergency, officials confirmed to KSBW 8 Monday morning. Video player: Hazel Hawkins and Anthem Blue Cross terminate in-network contract. The resolution...
Flash flood watch issued for areas of Monterey, San Benito counties
SALINAS, Calif. — A flash flood watch was issued for areas of Monterey and San Benito counties for overnight rainfall. According to the National Weather Service, heavy rain could bring flash flooding or debris flow inside the Colorado and River burn scars in Monterey County. The watch is in effect from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the heaviest rain expected after 4 a.m.
CAL FIRE firefighter dead after crash in south San Benito County
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV): UPDATE Nov. 7, 2022, at 11:34 a.m.- The San Benito County Sherrif's office said a CAL FIRE BEU firefighter died on his way home from work near King City Sunday. Kaci Adams, photo courtesy of CAL FIRE BEU Kaci Adams, 24, was stationed at the Bear Valley Station, said the sheriff's office. The post CAL FIRE firefighter dead after crash in south San Benito County appeared first on KION546.
Stormy Days Are Here Again
Rainy season will be in full swing for the next few days as a potent upper level storm system digs down t. he West Coast. A potent frontal system will move through overnight with moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers will then linger into Wednesday before we dry out for the end of the week. There is some potential for another system into the weekend as early as late Friday, but more likely on Saturday. All the while, expect cooler than normal temperatures.
2 teens arrested with unserialized guns and gang paraphernalia in King City
KING CITY, Calif. — On Monday morning, SWAT and multiple law enforcement agencies searched multiple homes in King City. According to the Soledad Police Department, five homes were searched by law enforcement from across Monterey County. Two 17-year-olds were found with unserialized guns and gang indicia. This violated their...
Power restored after outages knock out electricity to 19,000 PG&E customers in Monterey County
MONTEREY, Calif. — More than 19,000 Pacific Gas & Electric customers lost power Saturday afternoon due to two outages in Monterey County. PG&E's website says one of the outages started at 12:15 p.m. and impacted 13,595 homes and businesses in Marina and Seaside. The other outage started just before...
Salinas Area Modelers host Fly-In
CHUALAR, Calif. — The sky in Chular was buzzing this weekend and alive with the sound of giant-scale model airplanes. Hundreds came out to see pilots show off with loop-de-loops and upside-down flying for the Salinas Area Modelers Fly-In. "People come from all over the state basically, a couple...
Iceberg Lettuce Market Sees Limited Supplies and High Pricing; Juan Gonzalez and Bill Vargas Share Details
CALIFORNIA & ARIZONA - Due to a multitude of factors, The Source recently reported that the Iceberg lettuce market is experiencing all-time highs in terms of pricing. With limited supplies due to defects and disease and strong consumer demand, the Iceberg market is expected to remain strong for another four weeks. For more insights, we reached out to some category experts.
Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said back in August, a Salinas woman left her home and was found dead in Big Sur weeks later. The death of Kayeleigh Alyssa Gammill, 20, is now being investigated by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office as a suspicious death, according to Salinas Police. A cause of death has not The post Family looking for answers after Salinas woman, Kayeleigh Gammil, was found dead in Big Sur appeared first on KION546.
Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Searching for the best sandwich can put you in quite the pickle... Unless you live in Monterey County because the best sandwich is in Prunedale, according to Yelp. The Prunedale Market & Deli was ranked the best sandwich spot in California. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to The post Prunedale Market & Deli ranked best sandwich spot in California, according to Yelp appeared first on KION546.
2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store
A cannabis business may be able to operate in Pacific Grove if voters this November vote to pass Measure M. Voting 'yes' on Measure M, is voters giving council the nod to move forward to amend the city’s municipal code to allow the sale of cannabis with geographic restrictions. However, the measure is non-binding. Councilmember The post 2000 customers buying cannabis are from Pacific Grove at just one store appeared first on KION546.
SPCA offering free deer whistles to drivers in Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. — The SPCA Monterey County is offering drivers free deer whistles with the goal of protecting drivers and deer on roadways. According to the SPCA, "when mounted to a vehicle, car, truck or motorcycle moving at 35 mph or faster, the deer whistle makes a sound that alerts deer of the approaching vehicle."
The Storm Door Is Open
Rainy season will be in full swing for the next few days as a potent upper level storm system digs down t. he West Coast. As the larger scale system develops, it will send several frontal systems through our area. The first will be late Sunday into Monday, bringing moderate rain and breezy conditions to the area. Showers will continue throughout Monday ahead of the next, colder system. That one will arrive on Tuesday with another wave of moderate rains and breezy conditions. There is also a slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers will then linger into Wednesday before we dry out for the end of the week. There is some potential for another system into the weekend as early as late Friday, but more likely on Saturday. All the while, expect cooler than normal temperatures.
One dead in single vehicle crash in King City
KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV): CHP Monterey that a male victim has died in a single vehicle crash that occurred on Lewis Creek Road and southbound Highway 25 on Sunday morning. Officers responded to the scene at 10:50 a.m. when they saw a grey Nissan Versa crash through a barbed wire fence. The male driver was The post One dead in single vehicle crash in King City appeared first on KION546.
Photos | Hundreds turn out for Salinas Valley’s Halloween, Day of the Dead activities
SALINAS VALLEY — Over the past week, spine-chilling activities to celebrate Halloween and Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) took place throughout the Salinas Valley. Hundreds of trick-or-treaters stopped by the third annual Front Street’s Spook Fest on Monday, presented by the group Front Street in collaboration with the City of Soledad and Soledad Police Department.
Attempted homicide in Hollister on Saturday night
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Hollister Police Department is investigating an attempted homicide. According to investigators, officers responded to multiple calls of a shooting on Sunnyslope Road at 7:29 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived on scene, officers learned that the victim victim was dropped off at Hazel Hawkins Hospital.
Watsonville Police makes DUI arrest courtesy of good samaritans
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday night, Watsonville Police arrested 57-year-old Angel Zuniga on DUI and hit and run charges thanks to local neighbors. Officers said Zuniga was driving a Dodge pickup truck as it crashed into eight parked vehicles in the area of Tuttle and Tharp Avenues. According to police, nobody was inside those parked The post Watsonville Police makes DUI arrest courtesy of good samaritans appeared first on KION546.
Leader of Nuestra Familia gang sentenced to over 25 years in jail conspiracy case
MONTEREY (CBS SF/BCN) – A judge sentenced a high-up leader of the prison gang Nuestra Familia to over 25 years in federal prison Tuesday after being convicted of multiple gang violence conspiracies he perpetuated while in Monterey County Jail, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Vincent Gerald Garcia, 55, of Salinas, is the 14th defendant charged and convicted in the case, which involves racketeering, conspiracy, conspiracy to commit murder in the aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon in the aid of racketeering. Evidence at Garcia's trial showed that from December 2012 through April 2014, Garcia was...
Soledad gang members with guns arrested in Greenfield
GREENFIELD — Greenfield Police Department has arrested four gang members from Soledad for weapons-related charges. On Oct. 30 at about 11 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Tom Rodgers Circle for traffic violations. The driver — David Madrigal, 22, of Soledad — had...
