ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFXR

Dealing with Dollars: Ways to save on holiday travel

By Evan Johnson
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MnD3Z_0ixnF7rI00

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Many families will soon be hitting the roads and skies to visit loved ones for the holidays. Those trips may be pretty pricey due to soaring inflation.

Maynard Keller, a local financial adviser, shares a few tips for how people can save some money regardless of their mode of transportation.

  1. Be sure to keep up with your vehicle’s maintenance
  2. Have a roadside assistance plan
  3. Drive the speed limit
  4. Fly on odd days
  5. Consider traveling by train

Keller has created a pre-trip car checklist to help with preparing for travel. He said if travelers will follow the checklist, about 99 percent of car problems can be avoided.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Warehouses look to hire ahead of holiday rush

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – As hiring struggles continue, businesses across the country are preparing for a busy holiday season. Adecco has 100 open positions in their Martinsville warehouses, according to Job Mobile Van Captain Trevor Adair, and he expects another 200 to open soon. “The holiday shopping season comes in and it comes in fast […]
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WFXR

Fall brings high tourism to southwest Virginia

ROANOKE VALLEY, Va (WFXR) — As the leaves turn orange across Southwest Virginia, you may notice more travelers coming through the area. For some local businesses, fall is crucial to keeping their business afloat. Johnson’s Orchard in Bedford no longer packs and grows apples for commercial sale, instead relies entirely upon tourism to keep its […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Student tip leads to arrest in Danville, police say

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department says they have made an arrest based on a student tip. Police say the tip was made regarding threatening graffiti messages on two bathroom walls at George Washington High School in Danville found on Wednesday Oct. 19. They say there was no threat to the school or […]
DANVILLE, VA
The Associated Press

The best airlines for holiday travel on points

If you’re seeing Halloween decorations at the store, you should take that as a sign the holiday travel season is just around the corner. Cue the expensive flights! If you’re relying on points and miles to cover the cost, you might want to consider whether booking award flights for the holidays is the best use of your travel rewards.
Matthew C. Woodruff

With Holiday Travel Costs Up, Ease Stress and Save Money with Alternatives.

The holidays are a time for family travel and experts are warning it will be a busy and expensive season. Airline ticket prices for the winter holidays have increased over 40% since last year. While travel experts recommend you start organizing trips at least three months in advance, do not fret if you’re a last-minute planner. There are still a few ways to maximize your travel plans and save a few dollars while you’re at it.
TheStreet

Booking a Flight on This Day Could Save You 15%

You keep refreshing the page hoping that the ticket price you saw when you first searched for the flight comes back -- some do this fruitlessly for hours while others have made a career out of teaching others how to cross-analyze airline sites and nail down the cheapest possible ticket.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Airlines See a New Kind of Traveler at the Front of the Plane

Nearly everything is more expensive than it was a year ago, and things weren’t exactly cheap a year ago. From purchasing a tank of gas to a Disney vacation to a night out, inflation is driving the cost of everything upwards. The only thing that is getting cheaper at all these days is the cost of a streaming service, but now you have to sit through a bunch more ads for that.
InsideHook

Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year

What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
Thrillist

This Business-Class-Only Airline Is Having a Flash Sale on Flights to Europe

New Yorkers eyeing Europe for a fall trip can have the best of both worlds this year—a business class roundtrip flight without breaking the bank. La Compagnie, the fan-favorite business class carrier, is having a fall sale on select European routes for flights departing from the Big Apple. The last-minute deal applies on travel from New York to Paris and Milan this November and December, and customers looking to snag the deal will need to act fast. The offer is only available starting today and through October 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFXR

Bedford Fire Department purchases brand new Brush Truck

BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Rolling in, just in time for Virginia fall fire season the Bedford Fire Department is adding a brand new brush truck to their fleet. The Bedford Fire Department says Brush 1 is a red 2022 Ford F550 purchased through Atlantic Emergency Solutions to replace the previous brush truck a 2006 Ford […]
BEDFORD, VA
WFXR

Talking Turkey: Will there be enough birds for Thanksgiving in Virginia?

HARDY, Va. (WFXR) — When it comes to turkey availability for this Thanksgiving, there have been some doom and gloom stories. However, agriculture business experts say there should be enough supply, though prices will be higher this year. The reason? Avian flu outbreaks in the midwest have affected the number of fresh turkeys available, though […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Henry Co. missing woman found; Deputies

UPDATE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reports Nydia Wilson has been found. Deputies say she travelled to another county and did not notify her family, her family has since been notified. — HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman. […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
Real Simple

The Best Carry-On Luggage of 2022 for Every Trip

Whether you're an adventure extraordinaire or gearing up for your first big trip, the best carry-on luggage is a travel essential for any destination. Even if you love to travel, getting where you need to go can be a hassle, whether you’re dealing with long lines at airport security or delayed flights. One thing that makes the process just a bit easier is a high-quality bag that you can fill with all your travel must-haves. With so many options on the market, we did extensive research to determine the best carry-on luggage, considering factors like dimensions, weight, expandability, cost, and bonus...
WFXR

WFXR

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy