Dealing with Dollars: Ways to save on holiday travel

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Many families will soon be hitting the roads and skies to visit loved ones for the holidays. Those trips may be pretty pricey due to soaring inflation.

Maynard Keller, a local financial adviser, shares a few tips for how people can save some money regardless of their mode of transportation.

Be sure to keep up with your vehicle’s maintenance Have a roadside assistance plan Drive the speed limit Fly on odd days Consider traveling by train

Keller has created a pre-trip car checklist to help with preparing for travel. He said if travelers will follow the checklist, about 99 percent of car problems can be avoided.

