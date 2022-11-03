ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

NEWStalk 870

Woman Dies After Likely Assault Sunday in Pasco

The area of 28th Ave. near Hopkins in Pasco is known to be frequented by individuals who often are associated with criminal activity. This is the intersection, looking northwest towards Lewis. A woman found early Sunday morning, dies Sunday evening. Pasco Police have just released information about what they believe...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Connell man arrested in Kennewick, suspected of several area auto & motorcyle thefts

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A Connell man was arrested Saturday after allegedly trying to steal a motorcyle after posing as a buyer. Jeromy Clark, 31, is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and assault. Authorities said Clark is suspected in several open auto and motorcycle theft cases in the Tri-Cities. Kennewick police officers were called to the...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Benton County Deputies Slammed with Sunday AM Calls

Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Department was busy from early morning til night. Early Sunday morning, Deputy McDermott of the BCSO answered an animal complaint, which according to the department, morphed into:. "... writing a search warrant which led to 4 warrant arrests, 4 recovered stolen cargo trailers, 1 recovered...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Richland man killed in single car crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A Richland man was killed Sunday night after crashing his car in Kittitas County. Washington State Patrol identified the victim as 36-year-old Alexander Pappas. According to a press release from WSP, Pappas was driving east on I-90 at milepost 92, about 7 miles east of...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kadlec Nurses having their cars vandalized in Richland

Richland, Wash. - In recent months there have been numerous car thefts and vandalisms to different nurses' cars while parked in the Kadlec employee parking lot. I spoke with a nurse who wishes to remain anonymous who was one of three nurses whose car was broken into. I asked her if she felt safe while at work.
RICHLAND, WA
ifiberone.com

36-year-old man killed in Sunday night crash on I-90 near Cle Elum

CLE ELUM — A 36-year-old man died in a crash Sunday evening on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum. Richland resident Alexander D. Pappas was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette east on I-90 when he reportedly lost control of the car, according to the Washington State Patrol. The vehicle struck...
CLE ELUM, WA
yaktrinews.com

Othello families displaced by fire that consumed two homes

OTHELLO, Wash. — Firefighters from across Adams County converged at two homes in a remote part of their jurisdiction for reports of flames engulfing two homes. According to a social media notice from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, fire crews and deputies converged at two homes on the 2100-block of Margaret Ln in Othello for reports of flames and smoke.
OTHELLO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Injured hunter rescued from rugged, snowy terrain near Milton-Freewater

MILTON-FREEWATER, Ore. — Following an overnight stay in rugged, snowy terrain in remote Umatilla County, an injured hunter was rescued following a full-day search-and-rescue excursion. According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call from 49-year-old Danny Rupp of Albany, OR around 8:30 p.m. on November 2, 2022. He was stranded in remote terrain while on a hunting...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
98.3 The KEY

Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Guy. Look Familiar?

Pasco Police sure could use our help. Take a look at the guy pushing the cart in the image. Can you identify him? If so, Police would love to hear from you. A crime was committed. The photographed male is wanted in connection to an incident that took place on November 1st at the Fantastic Supermex store on North 20th. The man is accused of backing his vehicle into another car in the parking lot. The man then took off, leaving the scene without leaving any information. This is Hit and Run. The incident took place at 10:35 am.
elkhornmediagroup.com

Richland police release photo of skimmer suspect

—— RICHLAND, WA – The Richland Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of installing credit card skimmers at the local Walmart, 2801 Duportail Street. Police reported that multiple skimmer devices, used to capture debit and credit card information and the customers’ personal identification numbers, were found. However, RPD did not specify the exact date the devices were located.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

KPD patrol car rammed on 27th Avenue

KENNEWICK, Wash.- A Kennewick Police Department (KPD) Commander on their way to work this morning saw a driver spinning donuts in the intersection of 27th and Ely. A second KPD officer responded to try and stop the vehicle. According to Sergeant Chris Littrell, the driver of the car spinning donuts...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Second suspect in deadly shooting between two vehicles arrested

KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office identified a 13-year-old boy as one of the suspects in the death of Jatzivy Sarabia, 18. A warrant was obtained for first-degree murder with aggravated circumstances with nationwide extradition for the suspect. On Thursday, the suspect was located in...
KENNEWICK, WA
NEWStalk 870

Murder Warrant Issued for Woman Found Floating in Columbia

Formal murder charges and an arrest warrant have been issued for the suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman. Suspect soon to be extradited from Oregon to Benton County. On September 27th, 2022, a fisherman found what appeared to be the floating remains of a body in the Columbia River, just east of the Cable Bridge near the shoreline. After an investigation, the body was found to be that of 34-year-old Brandy Ibanez of Kennewick.
KENNEWICK, WA

