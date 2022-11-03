Read full article on original website
Hornets lose to Wizards 108-100
The Hornets lack of shotmaking was on display beginning in the first quarter as they slogged their way to 33% shooting punctuated by 0-6 from 3. They carried over their turnover struggles from the previous three games as they posted four turnovers to match their four assists. The Hornets issues do not stem just from a lack of shot making but also shot creation. Some of these ailments will be solved by the return of LaMelo Ball but not all of them. This shot diet is not nutritious enough to sustain any team living off a flurry of floaters and contested threes.
Warriors vs. Kings Injury Report Revealed
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors are looking to get back on track against the Sacramento Kings. It has been a rough start to the season for Golden State, as the defending champions have started just 3-7 through their first ten games. Currently 0-6 on the road, Golden State is the first team in NBA history to lose their first six road games following a championship.
Eight-Time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard Signs With Taiwanese Pro Team
View the original article to see embedded media. After spending the last few months as a free agent, Dwight Howard announced Monday night that he has made a decision on where he plans to continue his playing career. And the destination may come as a bit of a surprise to long-time fans of the future Hall of Fame center.
Clark leads No. 8 UCLA to 76-50 victory over Sacramento St
Jaylen Clark turned in an all-around performance for UCLA in its opener, both good and bad. Clark scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had a career-high seven steals in the eighth-ranked Bruins 76-50 victory over Sacramento State. The one area coach Mick Cronin was ready to point out though was Clark's five turnovers.
