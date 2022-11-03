The Hornets lack of shotmaking was on display beginning in the first quarter as they slogged their way to 33% shooting punctuated by 0-6 from 3. They carried over their turnover struggles from the previous three games as they posted four turnovers to match their four assists. The Hornets issues do not stem just from a lack of shot making but also shot creation. Some of these ailments will be solved by the return of LaMelo Ball but not all of them. This shot diet is not nutritious enough to sustain any team living off a flurry of floaters and contested threes.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO