WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) Jarvis Landry was limited all week in practice, and we reported that we weren't exactly optimistic about him getting into the lineup. However, Dennis Allen said that he's progressing and that the team would see where he was at on Sunday. Unfortunately, he won't suit up in this one and will hopefully be back against the Steelers next week.

10 HOURS AGO