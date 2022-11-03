ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs

For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Saints Inactives vs. Ravens: Jarvis Landry Out Fifth-Straight Game

WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) Jarvis Landry was limited all week in practice, and we reported that we weren't exactly optimistic about him getting into the lineup. However, Dennis Allen said that he's progressing and that the team would see where he was at on Sunday. Unfortunately, he won't suit up in this one and will hopefully be back against the Steelers next week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Saints Players Prop Bets vs. Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) are favored by 3.0 points over the New Orleans Saints (3-5) for Monday Night Football. Vegas set the game total at 45 points, which is low for a Saints team averaging 29.6 points per game with Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback. The over gives the...
BALTIMORE, MD
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Official runs into Vikings defender, wacky touchdown follows

Taylor Heinicke lofted the ball into triple coverage like it was a Hail Mary throw. On the sideline, coach Ron Rivera thought to himself, “Are you kidding me?”. That was just the beginning of one of the most bizarre plays of the NFL season. What should have been an easy interception turned into a catch by Curtis Samuel for a 49-yard Washington Commanders touchdown Sunday when an official ran into Minnesota Vikings defender Camryn Bynum.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Burks Could Be Back at Practice This Week

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans were part of some dark history at the wide-receiver position in Sunday night’s 20-17 overtime loss at Kansas City. But there may be a reason for optimism moving forward. Treylon Burks, the team’s first-round pick in April, is eligible to return from injured...
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Second Half Could Be a Win for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin the back half of their 2022 season starting in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. It's a bumpy road ahead for Pittsburgh, who will look to climb back from a 2-6 start. That being said, the toughest part of their schedule is over, but looking ahead, it isn't smooth sailing for the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bears Believe Stripped-Down Defense Can Still Blossom

There is no secret solution, no hidden practice squad player coming to the rescue of the Bears defense. The only player they can expect to come back and contribute off injured reserve is linebacker Matthew Adams. Joe Thomas is taking Adams' role as strong side linebacker at the moment. If...
CHICAGO, IL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Looking at the Potential Future for 15 Eagles Free Agents

November was a big contract extension month for Eagles GM Howie Roseman last year, getting deals done with Dallas Goedert on Nov. 19, Avonte Maddox a day later, and Jake Elliott a week after Maddox. GM Howie Roseman has just over $9 million in salary cap room he can utilize,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Bayou Blitz Halftime Show: Week 9 - Ravens vs Saints

Saints News Network Reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan breakdown the first half of action of New Orleans Saints' Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Watch the Halftime Show Here:. Want More Bayou Blitz?. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow...
BALTIMORE, MD
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions Defense Held Players-Only Meeting

The Detroit Lions defense has been the subject of heavy criticism all season. The disappointing defensive performance against the Miami Dolphins was particularly damaging, as some of the deeper issues impacting the unit came to light. A 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers provided the coaching staff and roster...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions’ Grades: Goff Struggles, Defense Bounces Back in Huge Fashion

Quarterbacks: C- Jared Goff threw two short touchdown passes, including a key one right before the half, but struggled to generate big plays. Even though Detroit was down multiple key receivers, the veteran quarterback missed on key attempts and threw an interception. His interception came on Detroit’s first possession of...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Dan Campbell Feels Lions Should Have Two More Wins

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions enjoyed their first victory in over a month Sunday. The team knocked off the rival Green Bay Packers 15-9 in a defensive slugfest. The second-year head coach appeared relieved in his postgame press conference. He echoed the feeling of relief Monday as well, noting just how hard it can be to get a win in the NFL.
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Panthers Fire Multiple Coaches Following Loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Panthers got blown out of the stadium early against Cincinnati on Sunday and it prompted some more changes to the coaching staff. According to Adam Schefter, Carolina fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. The latter's unit got destroyed to the tune...
CINCINNATI, OH

