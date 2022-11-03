Read full article on original website
Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding offers ‘World War II’ priced foodsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Satire: Dr. Sasse Comes to UFMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs
For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
Longhorns 2023 Target Andrej Stojaković Announces College Decision
The Texas Longhorns had found themselves in a four-team race with three PAC-12 programs for the rights to land one of the most talented players in the class of 2023. But Andrej Stojaković, a 2023 forward from Jesuit High School (Carmichael, Calif.) announced Monday that he has committed to Stanford over Oregon, UCLA and Texas.
Giants safety Xavier McKinney to miss ‘a few weeks’ after ATV accident
Giants free safety Xavier McKinney said on Twitter Monday that he will miss “a few weeks” due to a hand injury sustained while riding ATVs in Cabo during the team’s bye week. The third-year safety is the team’s defensive play caller and a captain. It is believed...
NBA: Young sits, but Murray, Hawks hand Bucks 1st loss of season
ATLANTA — Dejounte Murray scored 25 points, rookie A.J. Griffin came off the bench in Trae Young’s absence to add a career-high 24
Clark leads No. 8 UCLA to 76-50 victory over Sacramento St
Jaylen Clark turned in an all-around performance for UCLA in its opener, both good and bad. Clark scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had a career-high seven steals in the eighth-ranked Bruins 76-50 victory over Sacramento State. The one area coach Mick Cronin was ready to point out though was Clark's five turnovers.
Seahawks Lead 10-7 After Defensive Heroics To End First Half
The Seattle Seahawks are looking for a season sweep over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after defeating Arizona 19-9 in Week 6. With a 5-3 record and the NFC West lead, Seattle is aiming to further separate themselves from the 3-5 Cardinals. Seattle was first on the board while drilling...
Final Thoughts: Cincinnati Bengals Click In Complete Win Over Carolina Panthers
The Bengals picked up a much-needed win Sunday beating the Panthers 42-21 in dominating fashion. The score was 35-0 at halftime. Joe Burrow threw 22-of-28 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a score. Joe Mixon ran for 153 yards on 22 rushes and four scores....
Lions’ Grades: Goff Struggles, Defense Bounces Back in Huge Fashion
Quarterbacks: C- Jared Goff threw two short touchdown passes, including a key one right before the half, but struggled to generate big plays. Even though Detroit was down multiple key receivers, the veteran quarterback missed on key attempts and threw an interception. His interception came on Detroit’s first possession of...
Report: Panthers Fire Multiple Coaches Following Loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Panthers got blown out of the stadium early against Cincinnati on Sunday and it prompted some more changes to the coaching staff. According to Adam Schefter, Carolina fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. The latter's unit got destroyed to the tune...
