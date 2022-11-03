ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs

For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Longhorns 2023 Target Andrej Stojaković Announces College Decision

The Texas Longhorns had found themselves in a four-team race with three PAC-12 programs for the rights to land one of the most talented players in the class of 2023. But Andrej Stojaković, a 2023 forward from Jesuit High School (Carmichael, Calif.) announced Monday that he has committed to Stanford over Oregon, UCLA and Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Clark leads No. 8 UCLA to 76-50 victory over Sacramento St

Jaylen Clark turned in an all-around performance for UCLA in its opener, both good and bad. Clark scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had a career-high seven steals in the eighth-ranked Bruins 76-50 victory over Sacramento State. The one area coach Mick Cronin was ready to point out though was Clark's five turnovers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seahawks Lead 10-7 After Defensive Heroics To End First Half

The Seattle Seahawks are looking for a season sweep over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after defeating Arizona 19-9 in Week 6. With a 5-3 record and the NFC West lead, Seattle is aiming to further separate themselves from the 3-5 Cardinals. Seattle was first on the board while drilling...
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Lions’ Grades: Goff Struggles, Defense Bounces Back in Huge Fashion

Quarterbacks: C- Jared Goff threw two short touchdown passes, including a key one right before the half, but struggled to generate big plays. Even though Detroit was down multiple key receivers, the veteran quarterback missed on key attempts and threw an interception. His interception came on Detroit’s first possession of...
DETROIT, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Panthers Fire Multiple Coaches Following Loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Panthers got blown out of the stadium early against Cincinnati on Sunday and it prompted some more changes to the coaching staff. According to Adam Schefter, Carolina fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni. The latter's unit got destroyed to the tune...
CINCINNATI, OH

