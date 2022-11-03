Elizabeth Debicki is the star of many of your favorite TV shows and movies: she rose to fame as Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby, starred in the 2018 crime thriller Widows, and now will be portraying the late Princess Diana of Wales in the new season of The Crown. You’d probably be able to pick her out of any room simply because of her strikingly similar features to Di, but beyond that and her compelling roles on screen, it’s likely you don’t know much about Debicki’s personal life — and that is by design.

1 DAY AGO