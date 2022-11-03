Read full article on original website
Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham Spoke Candidly About Her Split From A Co-Star
Actor Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai Gilmore in the long-running U.S. comedy-drama. , has opened up about her split from ex-boyfriend, actor Peter Krause. This comes five months after the former couple publicly confirmed their decision to part ways. "It's just sad to me," Graham told People magazine, adding that writing a new collection of essays was a healthy distraction following the break-up.
Who is Elizabeth Debicki Dating? The Crown Star Is Fiercely Private
Elizabeth Debicki is the star of many of your favorite TV shows and movies: she rose to fame as Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby, starred in the 2018 crime thriller Widows, and now will be portraying the late Princess Diana of Wales in the new season of The Crown. You’d probably be able to pick her out of any room simply because of her strikingly similar features to Di, but beyond that and her compelling roles on screen, it’s likely you don’t know much about Debicki’s personal life — and that is by design.
Aaron Carter Has Died At 34
Aaron Carter died on Saturday, Nov. 5. The 34-year-old singer-rapper was found dead at home in Lancaster, California, TMZ first reported. A representative from his team later confirmed his death to Bustle, saying they were “extremely saddened and shocked” by his passing. The Los Angeles Police Department was...
Jerry Springer Says He ‘Ruined Culture’ – ‘I Just Hope Hell Isn’t That Hot’
Jerry Springer joked that his wild talk show, 'The Jerry Springer Show' ruined culture and shared how he began as a lawyer and ended up with the outrageous talk show.
Backstreet Boys’ Mid-Concert Tribute To Aaron Carter Made Nick Emotional
The Backstreet Boys are rallying behind one of their own. On Nov. 6, the boy band paused their show at London’s O2 Arena to pay tribute to member Nick Carter’s late brother Aaron Carter, who died at 34 on Nov. 5. After singing “No Place” from their 2019 album DNA, Nick’s bandmate Kevin Richardson began their tribute by explaining how the song was about family before acknowledging Aaron’s death directly. “Tonight we got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost one of our family members yesterday,” he told the crowd.
Princess Diana & Dodi Fayed’s First Meeting Is Still A Bit Of A Mystery
There have been many controversies ahead of the release of Netflix’s The Crown season 5. But one of the biggest ones has to be around Princess Diana’s relationship with billionaire Dodi Fayed, following her separation and divorce from Prince Charles. Despite being a short-lived romance, Dodi and Diana were reportedly only together for less than a month, their relationship made headlines the world over. But how did Princess Diana and Dodi Fayet meet in the first place?
Twitter Can't Get Over Penn Badgley's Epic Meghan Trainor TikTok Dance
In a turn of events that will delight Dan Humphrey fans everywhere, actor Penn Badgley has thrown himself headlong into the world of TikTok, and is already causing a sensation by taking part in various dance challenges. Wasting no time at all, Badgley’s first post was a lip-synced video soundtracked by Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” and featuring some Academy Award-worthy acting. When one user commented that they were “screaming crying throwing up” he replied with a clip of himself pretending to throw up into a bowl.
Selena Gomez & Francia Raisa Have Fallen Out On Social Media In A Big Way
Since they first met back in 2007 on a visit to a children’s hospital, Selena Gomez and actor Francia Raisa (Grown-ish, How I Met Your Father) have been best mates, even referring to themselves as “sisters.” And when musician and actor Gomez — who has the autoimmune disease lupus — needed a kidney transplant five years ago, Raisa selflessly volunteered to donate one of hers. Incredibly, the two friends were a safe match for an organ donation, and the life-saving operation went ahead.
Rebel Wilson Is Now A Mother After Welcoming Her First Child Via Surrogate
Rebel Wilson is now a mother. On Nov. 7, the Pitch Perfect star announced the birth of her first child on Twitter, revealing that she welcomed daughter Royce Lillian via surrogate the week prior. “She’s a little miracle!” Wilson wrote, sharing the first photo of her newborn. The baby reveal comes just days after Us Weekly reported that Wilson is engaged to Ramona Agruma, but she quickly shot down that report on her Instagram story, saying, “Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged.”
Selena Gomez Almost Decided Not To Release Her Raw Documentary My Mind & Me
As much as Selena Gomez has been open about her mental health struggles in recent years, sharing her new Apple TV+ documentary, My Mind & Me, with the world was still a huge challenge. The actor-singer opened up about her decision to Rolling Stone before its Nov. 4 debut and admitted that she had a lot of doubts beforehand. In fact, she even hinted at hoping someone would stop her.
Bachelor In Paradise
The Bachelor in Paradise finale is rapidly approaching, which means the drama has been gaining momentum, too. From the love triangle between Rodney Mathews, Eliza Isichei, and Justin Glaze to the buzz surrounding Victoria Fuller’s post-Paradise relationship rumors, there’s been a lot to keep up with. Sadly, there will be a brief interruption to the Bachelor in Paradise episode schedule for Season 8 — albeit for a very important reason.
