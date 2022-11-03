Read full article on original website
Meghan Markle Was Such a Big ‘Jeopardy!’ Fan That Friends Sent Her Condolence Messages When Alex Trebek Died
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Meghan Markle was such a huge fan of the game show Jeopardy! that friends sent her messages of condolence when the show’s long-term host Alex Trebek died in 2020.Meghan shared her love of the show on the new episode of her Archetypes podcast in which she spoke with Starbucks chairwoman Mellody Hobson, wife of Star Wars creator George Lucas and cosmetics’ entrepreneur Victoria Jackson.The show was putatively about the word “bitch” and entitled, “To ‘B’ or not to...
iheart.com
Steve Perry Confirms He's Singing On Dolly Parton's Rock Album
Not even Steve Perry can resist working with Dolly Parton. At the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame festivities over the weekend, Dolly Parton spoke with Access Hollywood about her upcoming rock album and says that she's covering Journey's 'Open Arms' with Steve Perry on the track with her!. We can't wait...
iheart.com
Camila Cabello Shares Christmas Song Cover
Camila Cabello is back with a festive song cover to ring in the holiday season. The singer gave Bing Cosby's classic "I'll Be Home for Christmas" an update with backing from a big band and acoustic guitar. The track was originally performed and released in 1943 to honor soldiers serving...
