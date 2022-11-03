Read full article on original website
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seven Things That Happened in Loss to Chiefs
For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans (5-3) lost a game they led at the start of the fourth quarter. They fell 20-17 in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) in a game they led by eight (17-9) with 15 minutes to go. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ 14-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion erased that lead and forced things to go beyond regulation.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Lead 10-7 After Defensive Heroics To End First Half
The Seattle Seahawks are looking for a season sweep over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday after defeating Arizona 19-9 in Week 6. With a 5-3 record and the NFC West lead, Seattle is aiming to further separate themselves from the 3-5 Cardinals. Seattle was first on the board while drilling...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Official runs into Vikings defender, wacky touchdown follows
Taylor Heinicke lofted the ball into triple coverage like it was a Hail Mary throw. On the sideline, coach Ron Rivera thought to himself, “Are you kidding me?”. That was just the beginning of one of the most bizarre plays of the NFL season. What should have been an easy interception turned into a catch by Curtis Samuel for a 49-yard Washington Commanders touchdown Sunday when an official ran into Minnesota Vikings defender Camryn Bynum.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Looking at the Potential Future for 15 Eagles Free Agents
November was a big contract extension month for Eagles GM Howie Roseman last year, getting deals done with Dallas Goedert on Nov. 19, Avonte Maddox a day later, and Jake Elliott a week after Maddox. GM Howie Roseman has just over $9 million in salary cap room he can utilize,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Final Thoughts: Cincinnati Bengals Click In Complete Win Over Carolina Panthers
The Bengals picked up a much-needed win Sunday beating the Panthers 42-21 in dominating fashion. The score was 35-0 at halftime. Joe Burrow threw 22-of-28 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for a score. Joe Mixon ran for 153 yards on 22 rushes and four scores....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Second Half Could Be a Win for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers will begin the back half of their 2022 season starting in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. It's a bumpy road ahead for Pittsburgh, who will look to climb back from a 2-6 start. That being said, the toughest part of their schedule is over, but looking ahead, it isn't smooth sailing for the Steelers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants safety Xavier McKinney to miss ‘a few weeks’ after ATV accident
Giants free safety Xavier McKinney said on Twitter Monday that he will miss “a few weeks” due to a hand injury sustained while riding ATVs in Cabo during the team’s bye week. The third-year safety is the team’s defensive play caller and a captain. It is believed...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Snap Counts vs. Colts: Who’s Providing Best ‘Bang For Buck’?
FOXBORO — Following their 26-3 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 at Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots continue to take stock into their performance on both sides of the ball. Having turned in an impressive performance, especially on defense, there are still plenty of areas in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Burks Could Be Back at Practice This Week
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans were part of some dark history at the wide-receiver position in Sunday night’s 20-17 overtime loss at Kansas City. But there may be a reason for optimism moving forward. Treylon Burks, the team’s first-round pick in April, is eligible to return from injured...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Players Prop Bets vs. Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens (5-3) are favored by 3.0 points over the New Orleans Saints (3-5) for Monday Night Football. Vegas set the game total at 45 points, which is low for a Saints team averaging 29.6 points per game with Andy Dalton as the starting quarterback. The over gives the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Believe Stripped-Down Defense Can Still Blossom
There is no secret solution, no hidden practice squad player coming to the rescue of the Bears defense. The only player they can expect to come back and contribute off injured reserve is linebacker Matthew Adams. Joe Thomas is taking Adams' role as strong side linebacker at the moment. If...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Filled With More Questions Than Answers
NEW ORLEANS -- The big shutout win over the Raiders feels like it gave us a false sense of hope for the Saints. Monday night's grueling loss to the Ravens brought us the same things we saw during the team's losing streak. All the losses New Orleans has suffered this season can be summed up with their three phases not being in sync, and what is particularly troubling with Baltimore is that all of them went out the window after such a good week.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Defense Held Players-Only Meeting
The Detroit Lions defense has been the subject of heavy criticism all season. The disappointing defensive performance against the Miami Dolphins was particularly damaging, as some of the deeper issues impacting the unit came to light. A 15-9 victory over the Green Bay Packers provided the coaching staff and roster...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions’ Grades: Goff Struggles, Defense Bounces Back in Huge Fashion
Quarterbacks: C- Jared Goff threw two short touchdown passes, including a key one right before the half, but struggled to generate big plays. Even though Detroit was down multiple key receivers, the veteran quarterback missed on key attempts and threw an interception. His interception came on Detroit’s first possession of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dan Campbell Feels Lions Should Have Two More Wins
Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions enjoyed their first victory in over a month Sunday. The team knocked off the rival Green Bay Packers 15-9 in a defensive slugfest. The second-year head coach appeared relieved in his postgame press conference. He echoed the feeling of relief Monday as well, noting just how hard it can be to get a win in the NFL.
