Creedmoor, NC

cbs17

2 wanted after Clayton shootout at Circle K, Food Lion, police say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton officials said Monday they are looking for two suspects after a Circle K and two other stores were riddled by gunfire during a shootout last week. On Thursday, shortly before 5 a.m., Clayton police responded to a shots fired call at the Circle K...
CLAYTON, NC
jocoreport.com

Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
SMITHFIELD, NC
cbs17

Deadly shooting victim in Durham identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. Demario Montez Metts, 35, of Oxford, died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, police said. His identity was released by police on Monday.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Woman dies in Lexus SUV fire at her Rocky Mount home

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman died when an SUV caught fire at her home early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. when police were sent to the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road to help fire crews with the SUV fire, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
jocoreport.com

4 Injured, 2 Seriously In T-Bone Collision

FOUR OAKS – The intersection of Elevation Road and Raleigh Road was the scene of a serious two vehicle collision Sunday morning. Four people were transported to WakeMed for treatment of their injuries. About 9:30 am, a three-wheeled Polaris “Slingshot” driver riding with his son collided with a van...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Police seek gunman in Dollar General robbery in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect. On Friday at 10 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General at 2280 West Raleigh Boulevard. Police said the suspect entered the store, took out a handgun and demanded money from the register.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Durham police arrest man for 3 robberies in 4 months

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has arrested a man for his role in a series of armed robberies spanning back to July. Police said Savon Dunston, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Candy bars containing hallucinogens, synthetic urine among items seized from Apex tobacco store

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Apex Police Department seized counterfeit candy bars containing a controlled substance after it confiscated multiple items in a town store on Friday. Officers executed a search warrant at Apex Tobacco and Vape in the 1700 block of West Williams Street, according to police. The search was the result of a months-long investigation regarding the illicit sale of narcotics.
APEX, NC

