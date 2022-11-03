Read full article on original website
Terrified 17-Year-Old Girl Jumped Out of Moving Lyft Ride Fearing for Her Safety Inside the Vehicle with Male DriverZack LoveRaleigh, NC
Cary's Koka Booth Chinese Lantern Festival Returns November 18thJames TulianoCary, NC
"Pink pork" at barbecue spot has police calledInna DRaleigh, NC
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Park Feature: Ed Yerha ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
cbs17
2 wanted after Clayton shootout at Circle K, Food Lion, police say
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton officials said Monday they are looking for two suspects after a Circle K and two other stores were riddled by gunfire during a shootout last week. On Thursday, shortly before 5 a.m., Clayton police responded to a shots fired call at the Circle K...
jocoreport.com
Chase With Stolen Truck Ends Near Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – A two-county chase ended near Smithfield Saturday morning. Just before 8:00am, a Wilson County man reported his truck had been stolen. Using a tracking app, he was able to locate the GMC truck traveling on US 301 from Wilson County into Johnston County. The stolen truck soon...
cbs17
Deadly shooting victim in Durham identified
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The man who was killed in a Saturday morning shooting has been identified. Demario Montez Metts, 35, of Oxford, died after being shot around 5:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue, police said. His identity was released by police on Monday.
cbs17
1 shot at Sheetz in Louisburg; 2 detained in ‘possible self-defense’ incident
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — Police continue to investigate a shooting at a Sheetz on Sunday night that injured a Henderson man. At 7:20 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call from the store on South Bickett Boulevard and found 27-year-old Brandon Blanchard in the store suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
cbs17
Zack’s Gas 76, City of Gold on New Bern Ave. investigated by forensics team after crime in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Both the Raleigh Police Department and a forensics team have taped off the area between Zack’s Gas 76 and City of Gold in Raleigh on Monday night. The two stores, located in the 1600 block of New Bern Avenue, are taped off by law enforcement as they investigate suspicious activity, a CBS 17 crew on scene confirmed.
Man stabbed in the neck outside North Carolina motel
A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police.
cbs17
Woman dies in Lexus SUV fire at her Rocky Mount home
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount woman died when an SUV caught fire at her home early Monday morning, police said. The incident was reported around 6:45 a.m. when police were sent to the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road to help fire crews with the SUV fire, according to a news release from the Rocky Mount Police Department.
jocoreport.com
4 Injured, 2 Seriously In T-Bone Collision
FOUR OAKS – The intersection of Elevation Road and Raleigh Road was the scene of a serious two vehicle collision Sunday morning. Four people were transported to WakeMed for treatment of their injuries. About 9:30 am, a three-wheeled Polaris “Slingshot” driver riding with his son collided with a van...
cbs17
Slow-speed chase in Johnston County ends in collision, DWI charge for Fayetteville man
JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man is in Johnston County Jail after the N.C. State Highway Patrol said he was impaired when he collided with a vehicle during a Sunday night chase. According to the Highway Patrol, at 10:04 p.m. on Sunday, a state trooper saw a...
Woman dies in car fire in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A senior citizen died Monday in a car fire outside her home in Rocky Mount. Around 6:45 a.m., officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a home in the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road, where firefighters were working to extinguish a car fire.
cbs17
Man stabbed in the neck outside Raleigh inn
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was stabbed in the neck, according to Raleigh police. This happened outside the Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue on Sunday night. Police said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Officers said the victim...
Suspect accused of killing Devin Clark of Mebane, Lyric Woods of Orange County identified
A press conference update from Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood and Assistant District Attorney Jeff Nieman is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Monday.
cbs17
Man caught after escape following kidnapping, assaulting woman in Orange County, deputies say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Orange County deputies Monday night were searching for a man who escaped after he was charged with assault and kidnapping, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Nicholas Lance King, 29, was involved in crimes earlier Monday along Elizabeth Brady Road, deputies said. He...
Fight among 3 women leads to deadly double stabbing in North Carolina, police say
Raleigh police said they arrested a woman for stabbing two women and killing one of them during a fight Friday night.
cbs17
Police seek gunman in Dollar General robbery in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect. On Friday at 10 p.m., police responded to the Dollar General at 2280 West Raleigh Boulevard. Police said the suspect entered the store, took out a handgun and demanded money from the register.
Motive remains a mystery as 17-year-old charged with double murder of NC teenagers
Suspect Issiah Ross of Mebane, 17, is charged as an adult with two counts of murder. Two face charges of harboring him.
Family says woman shot, killed in Raleigh was victim of domestic violence
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in Raleigh are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a woman. 27-year-old Jamila Rogers was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Family members said Rogers was the victim of domestic violence, and the shooting happened during an altercation between several people.
Orange County sheriff speaks after suspect identified, charged in teen deaths
17-year-old Issiah Ross is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods.
cbs17
Durham police arrest man for 3 robberies in 4 months
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has arrested a man for his role in a series of armed robberies spanning back to July. Police said Savon Dunston, 21, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon.
cbs17
Candy bars containing hallucinogens, synthetic urine among items seized from Apex tobacco store
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Apex Police Department seized counterfeit candy bars containing a controlled substance after it confiscated multiple items in a town store on Friday. Officers executed a search warrant at Apex Tobacco and Vape in the 1700 block of West Williams Street, according to police. The search was the result of a months-long investigation regarding the illicit sale of narcotics.
