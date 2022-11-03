As travelers gear up for the busy holiday travel season, there might be some nervousness in the air—that’s because air travel has been far less than ideal this year as airlines work to keep up with the rapid return in travel demand following a massive pandemic slump. Between January and July 2022, 3 percent of all U.S. domestic flights were canceled—the highest rate of canceled flights in the past decade aside from 2020—and one-fifth of all domestic flights were delayed, according to Bureau of Transportation Statistics. With the number of air travelers reaching and potentially surpassing prepandemic volumes for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve travel, should we be prepared for the worst?

