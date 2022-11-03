Read full article on original website
The Chase Sapphire Reserve Is Offering 80K Point Bonus
An increased 80,000-point welcome offer on the Chase Sapphire Reserve travel credit card is the highest since it launched in 2016.
American Airlines' Admirals Club Lounges Get Full Redesign
American Airlines is reimagining its Admirals Club lounges to be more resort-like, starting with the Admirals Club at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).
American Airlines to End First Class on International Flights
Due to a lack of sales, American Airlines will begin to phase out its first-class seats on international flights, replacing it with more business-class options.
JetBlue Is One Step Closer to Buying Spirit Airlines
If the acquisition goes through, JetBlue is expected to repaint Spirit planes and fold its staff and crew into the JetBlue workforce.
There Will Be Flight Delays and Cancellations This Holiday Season—How to Salvage Your Travel Plans
As travelers gear up for the busy holiday travel season, there might be some nervousness in the air—that’s because air travel has been far less than ideal this year as airlines work to keep up with the rapid return in travel demand following a massive pandemic slump. Between January and July 2022, 3 percent of all U.S. domestic flights were canceled—the highest rate of canceled flights in the past decade aside from 2020—and one-fifth of all domestic flights were delayed, according to Bureau of Transportation Statistics. With the number of air travelers reaching and potentially surpassing prepandemic volumes for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve travel, should we be prepared for the worst?
Delta Plans to Offer Commuter Flights on Small Electric Aircraft
Delta Air Lines just announced a partnership with Joby to shuttle customers between New York City and Los Angeles to the airport in electric air taxis that looks like a cross between a helicopter and a prop plane.
Your Next Safari Lodge Could Be a Marriott—We Took a Closer Look
In early 2023, the world’s largest hotel chain will open its first safari lodge under the luxury JW Marriott brand in Kenya’s renowned Masai Mara National Reserve.
Alaska Airlines Adds Perks & Destinations to Flight Pass
Alaska Airlines Flight Pass members will now have access to up to 24 round-trip flights a year within California and to Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and Las Vegas.
