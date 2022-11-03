Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Airborne car crashes into Kansas Pizza Hut roof, starting fire
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (KSNW) — Belle Plaine police say a reckless driver lost control and crashed into the Pizza Hut. It began around 8:20 p.m. Sunday when they receive the report of an erratic driver in the city. Police Chief Bill Berry says as an officer headed north of Logan Street where the driver had been spotted, the vehicle passed him south at a high rate of speed.
Runaway teen dies in head-on crash in Kansas
PARSONS, Kans. — A juvenile is dead after Parsons Police said the teen stole a vehicle before crashing it head-on with a tractor trailer last week. On Thursday, officers with PPD responded to a wreck to US 400 Hwy – just west of US 58 Hwy Junction for a crash. At the scene they would […]
DUI checkpoint to be held Saturday night in Sedgwick County
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Derby Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. in Sedgwick County. The checkpoint is designed to identify intoxicated drivers. Motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site sobriety […]
KAKE TV
A 13-year-old ran away from a Kansas foster care facility and died driving a stolen car
TOPEKA, Kan. — A 13-year-old foster child died after running away, stealing a car and crashing. The boy was at a Halloween event in Independence, Kansas, accompanied by staff from qualified residential treatment program Successful Dreams, said the Kansas Department for Children and Families. The child then took the...
WIBW
KDWP K9 finds poacher’s rifle, busted for illegal hunting
LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Warden and his K9 busted a suspect for illegally hunting after his rifle was found in the woods. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, Game Warden Sievert and K9 Apollo were notified of a suspicious vehicle. The Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office reported the truck had been parked in front of a field entrance and the driver had been believed to be hunting without permission.
Labette County Inmate discovered unresponsive; Autopsy scheduled
The Labette County Detention Center says an unresponsive inmate was discovered this morning.
kggfradio.com
Labette County Inmate is Found Dead
A Labette County inmate is found dead. Yesterday morning around 9:50am, 31-year-old Kenneth J. Jones, Jr. was discovered unresponsive by his cellmates in the Labette County Detention Center. Jones had suffered an apparent self-inflicted injury. CPR was initiated and EMS was contacted. EMS transported Jones to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled.
californiaexaminer.net
13-year-old Foster Boy Dies In Stolen Pickup In Kansas; Congressman Asks For Reform
The foster youngster who died last week in Kansas is being investigated by the state’s child welfare agency after he fled his residential treatment facility, stole a truck, and collided head-on with a tractor trailer. The Department of Children and Families reports that the 13-year-old boy who crashed on...
13-year-old steals vehicle; loses life in head-on collision
Parsons Police Officers say a 13-year-old is dead following a head-on collision with a semi-truck on US 400 Highway.
butlercountytimesgazette.com
El Dorado Man Inducted into Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame
On Saturday, Nov. 5, three men and two women who chosen to be inducted into the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame. One of those three men that was inducted was Van E. Haines of El Dorado, Kan. for the “Working Cowboy” category. “If anyone could horseback a herd...
fourstateshomepage.com
Parsons Police will be fined for not shaving
PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons officers will have a price to pay to participate in “No Shave November,” all for a good cause. The Parsons Police Department will allow officers to grow facial hair this month but those who choose to do so will have to pay a fine. That money will go into the department’s “Shop With A Cop” program. It’s a partnership with local school districts to make sure kids have something to unwrap this Christmas.
KAKE TV
Investors in Derby business involved in alleged Ponzi scheme speak out
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Victims of an alleged Ponzi scheme in Kansas are coming forward to KAKE News. A judge ordered a restraining order against the financial group in Derby, accused of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of investments from investors in 15 different states, including Kansas. The Kansas and Oklahoma securities commissioners have both filed civil suits against the company - Premier Global Corporation - and several defendants including its manager, Steven Parish.
KAKE TV
Family friend of three Kansas women who died in crash speaks out
A close friend of one of the women who died in a three-car collision on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday afternoon is remembering her today. The accident, which happened just before 2 pm Saturday afternoon along I-35 near Belle Plaine, killed three people and injured four more. State troopers say...
KAKE TV
Derby business raided in alleged Ponzi scheme
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - The company is called Premiere Global Corporation and it has been operating out of Derby for the last 22 years. However yesterday a judge ordered a restraining order against it, saying there is a clear threat of immediate and irreparable injury and a concern the owners will try to dissipate their assets and transfer funds.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Southeast Kansas women sentenced, ordered to pay restitution to Kansas Medicaid program
PARSONS – (November 3, 2022) – Two southeast Kansas women have been sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for their convictions for crimes against the Kansas Medicaid program, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Lavanda E. Duncan, 55, of Parsons, was sentenced yesterday in Labette County District...
2 southeast Kansas women sentenced for separate crimes against Medicaid program
A Judge sentences two southeast Kansas women for separate crimes against the Kansas Medicaid program.
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
news9.com
Police: 2 Arrested In Bartlesville For Possession Of Drugs
Bartlesville Police said they've seized a lot of illegal drugs and arrested two people in a warrant sweep. The Community Impact Team served search warrants and arrested Jessica Montgomery and Zachery Blasdel last week, officers said. Officers said they seized four and a half pounds of meth, as well as...
Comments / 0