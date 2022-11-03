LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Warden and his K9 busted a suspect for illegally hunting after his rifle was found in the woods. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, Game Warden Sievert and K9 Apollo were notified of a suspicious vehicle. The Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office reported the truck had been parked in front of a field entrance and the driver had been believed to be hunting without permission.

