Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theprescotttimes.com
Crews Treated 275 Acres in Granite Basin
Over the last two weeks Fire Managers on the Bradshaw Ranger District successfully treat 275 acres of debris piles in the Granite Basin Recreation Area where fire crews will continue to monitor them throughout the week. As forecasted high winds and precipitation moves through Prescott, Fire Managers will look for...
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Main Street Closure for Walkin’ On Main
There will be no curbside parking on Main Street, in Old Town on Saturday, November 12th, from Pima Street to Cactus Street for the Walkin’ on Main event. Main Street will close Saturday at 4:00 am and will re-open the same day at 9:00 pm. The Old Town Jail...
SignalsAZ
YCSO’s Reminder for Safe Winter Adventure
Winter weather has officially broken the seal for the season in Yavapai County!! It is one of the many seasons we get to enjoy here in Arizona and it’s a good time to remind everyone local and visiting, of some basic ‘Adventure Time’ safety tips:. Let someone...
SignalsAZ
Veterans Day Closures for Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley
With Veterans Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city and town closures happening in Prescott Valley, Prescott, and Chino Valley. Town of Prescott Valley. The Town of Prescott Valley offices will be closed in...
AZFamily
Cold winter-like storm pelting Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s here. The first winter-type storm of the season is spinning through Arizona. The result has been much cooler temperatures, clouds, winds, rain in the deserts and mountain snow. A winter weather advisory continues for the Flagstaff area until 11 pm Thursday. The winter weather advisory extends into Friday morning at 5 am for the White Mountains. And although the switchover to snow occurred much later than expected, resulting in more rain than snow in some areas, we still could see up to 6″ of snow overnight in the highest elevations of the state. The headline: the snow is finished yet.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – November 7th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Offices Closed for Veterans Day
Yavapai County offices, including the Arizona Superior Court, will be closed on Friday November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. All offices will open again on Monday November 14, 2022, with regular business hours. The Development Services Department online permitting system Citizenserve, will remain open for permit applications as...
SignalsAZ
Lisa’s Trees that Stay Green all Year: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott talk about Lisa’s favorite evergreens to keep your yard fresh all year round. A few of these species include Mugo Pine, Bosnian Pine, Oregon Green Pine, AZ Cypress, Pinion Pine, Vanderwolf Pine, Deodar Cedar, and Austrian Pine. Be sure to stop by Watters to check out all of these great greens!
Phoenix temperatures plummet, Flagstaff sees snow
PHOENIX — It's cold in Phoenix and it's snowing in Flagstaff. A storm system that originated in the Pacific Northwest is delivering mountain snow, Valley rain and a sharp temperature drop to State 48. Many locations will fall into the single digits and teens across the high country, while...
theprescotttimes.com
Single Vehicle Fatality Collision on White Spar Road
Single Vehicle Fatality Collision on White Spar Road. On Thursday, November 3 rd, 2022, at approximately 1:16 a.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of White Spar Road and Cheery Street. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 2015 Nissan. Altima...
prescottenews.com
Extra lanes are coming to Interstate 17: With a new flex lane, you’ll have to keep your eyes open – Bill Williams
When Arizona was a territory you could get a ride from Prescott to Phoenix on the Concord Stagecoach, replete with robberies by the highwaymen, right down the same path you take now. Interstate 17 was a stage coach trail before it was an Arizona federal highway; and the Black Canyon Freeway, started in 1956, wasn’t finished in northern Arizona until 1978, when the final stretch near Montezuma Castle opened to traffic near Camp Verde.
SignalsAZ
Old Black Canyon Highway Chip Seal to Begin
Please be advised that Cactus Asphalt in conjunction with Yavapai County will be performing rubberized chip seal and fog seal operations on Old Black Canyon Highway, in Black Canyon City. Construction work will include placing a 1/2″ chip seal, fog seal, and striping. The chip seal is a rapid...
AZFamily
3 killed in crash on US 93 near Congress; driver tried to pass traffic using wrong lane, DPS says
CONGRESS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three people are dead after a crash late Wednesday night on the U.S. 93 about 15 miles north of Wickenburg. DPS troopers tell Arizona’s Family that one driver was trying to pass traffic in the northbound lanes just...
SignalsAZ
MITER Foundation Raises a Record $2.3 Million at Annual Golf Outings
The MITER Foundation™, the charitable arm of MITER Brands™, MI Windows and Doors, and Milgard Windows and Doors, raised a record $2.3 million at its annual golf outings in Pennsylvania and Arizona, beating last year’s total of $2.2 million. These golf events are the primary fundraising activity...
fox10phoenix.com
New Mexico murder suspect caught in northern Arizona
SELIGMAN, Ariz. - Yavapai County deputies caught a murder suspect wanted out of New Mexico in the small town of Seligman, officials said on Nov. 4. Fabian Archuleta, 39, reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest from Rio Arriba County. He faces a first-degree murder charge, but no information was released about his case.
SignalsAZ
Holiday Shopping Safety Tips
The holiday season is a time spent with family and friends, but it is also a time when criminals find easy prey in this season of giving. In our ongoing efforts to keep our citizens from being victims, the Prescott Valley Police Department is offering the following safety tips:. Do...
Mohave Daily News
Victims in fatal crash identified
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police on Monday released the identities of the three people killed in an apparent high-speed head-on accident Thursday night on the Bullhead Parkway. According to police, those killed were Levi Jason Baker, 37, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; Aarom Shahi, 38, of West Hills, California;...
theprescotttimes.com
IMPAIRED DRIVER WHO CAUSED 3-VEHICLE FATAL COLLISION FOUND GUILTY
IMPAIRED DRIVER WHO CAUSED 3-VEHICLE FATAL COLLISION FOUND GUILTY OF SECOND DEGREE MURDER. Late Friday, October 28, 2022, a Yavapai County jury found Jonathan Eugene Floyd, 44, guilty of two counts of Second-Degree Murder, four counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Endangerment, and one count of Criminal Damage, according to Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk. The charges stem from a fatal three vehicle collision that occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 3, 2020.
SignalsAZ
Arizona Philharmonic Presents PAZ – A Flamenco Christmas Celebration
Arizona Philharmonic presents internationally acclaimed flamenco duo Chris & Lena Jácome, teaming up with musicians from Arizona Philharmonic to offer a unique and unforgettable Holiday Experience, Sunday, December 4 at 3pm at The Elks Theatre. It is the spirit of PAZ (Spanish for peace) that inspires Chris Jácome’s flamenco-infused Christmas arrangements and original music. With Allen Ames on violin, Jeannette Moore on flute, and Ruthie Wilde on cello, PAZ will feature favorite Christmas offerings ranging from the peace of Silent Night to the joy of First Noel, in addition to crafted flamenco arrangements of classical Holiday tunes and new original works. Tickets are available at AZPhil.org for $35 for adults, $33 for seniors, $15 for teachers and $10 for children under 18.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Men’s Soccer Lands Three on All-Conference Teams
As it prepares for the region championship match on Friday, the Yavapai College men’s soccer team had three of its student-athletes earn spots on the ACCAC All-Conference teams, the conference office announced. Sophomore forward Iann Topete leads the group with First-Team All-Conference honors while sophomore defender Jakob Larson and sophomore midfielder Charlie Nunez took home Second-Team All-Conference honors.
Comments / 0