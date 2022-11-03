Waiting in line for food is a sport for people in Austin. Whether it’s for barbecue, tacos, or even a hot bowl of ramen noodles in the middle of the summer. We don’t always get the hype, but there are, of course, some exceptions, and Habanero Cafe is one of them. This old-school working class Mexican/Tex-Mex diner has been serving breakfast and lunch in South Austin for over 20 years, but it feels like it’s been there forever. It’s an institution. The restaurant is charming and simple, and we frequently go to Habanero Cafe because there’s some great no-nonsense Tex-Mex food to be had.

