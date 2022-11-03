In Entertainment: RiRi's Guest Depp, 'Hercules' Musical & Beauty Queens Married

"Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.'Blockbuster' on NetflixThis week on Cheddar News, we were talking about everything Blockbuster-related. The Netflix show's creator, Vanessa Ramos, along with actors Randall Park and Melissa Fumero, joined our Trending show to dish about what viewers can expect. The comedy series tells the story of the fictional last Blockbuster video store on Earth. Ramos said she came up with the...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO