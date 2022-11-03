In Entertainment: RiRi's Guest Depp, 'Hercules' Musical & Beauty Queens Married
"Johnny Depp in Savage X Fenty Show Actor Johnny Depp is stepping back into the public eye just months after a high-profile defamation trial against ex-wife actress Amber Heard left his reputation in tatters despite a verdict somewhat in his favor. The famously brooding actor, whose fashion sense is arguably a cross between a pirate, a college professor, and a cartoon version of a rock 'n' roller, will make an appearance in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 on Amazon Prime Video. While Depp won't be walking down the runway, he will reportedly be featured as a special guest. The news is already sparking controversy, however, as many maintain that Depp abused Heard. TikTok-Inspired Hercules Musical The Russo Brothers, the directing pair behind Marvel's Avengers: Endgame , recently claimed to have their fingers on the pulse of Gen Z viewers. “I’ve got four kids, so I can identify Gen Z’s habits pretty accurately," said Joe Russo in an interview with Variety . Now the Russos are putting that intergenerational knowledge to the test with their latest film project. The brothers are producing a live-action version of Disney's Hercules, directed by Guy Ritchie, which they say will use TikTok as an inspiration to help modernize the musical. “Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how you execute a modern musical.” Beauty Queens Secretly Hitched It sounds like a modern day fairytale. Two former beauty queens fall in love, secretly get married, and then reveal their relationship in a social media post that goes viral. Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico and Mariana Varela of Argentina, who met in 2021 after taking the crowns for their respective countries, came clean last week about their secret marriage on Instagram . The announcement/photo montage quickly garnered praise from the LGBTQ community in Latin America, where gay rights were late-coming and are still lacking in several nations across the region. Radcliffe vs. Rowling Daniel Radcliffe, who became famous for playing the eponymous role in the Harry Potter series, recently talked to Indiewire about his decision in 2020 to denounce author J.K. Rowling's controversial comments on transgender issues. Radcliffe said that he wanted queer and trans fans of Harry Potter to know that "not everybody in the franchise felt that way." In his 2020 open letter published by The Trevor Project, he said "transgender women are women" and "any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo [Rowling] or I." "
