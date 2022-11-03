ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Entertainment: RiRi's Guest Depp, 'Hercules' Musical & Beauty Queens Married

Johnny Depp in Savage X Fenty Show Actor Johnny Depp is stepping back into the public eye just months after a high-profile defamation trial against ex-wife actress Amber Heard left his reputation in tatters despite a verdict somewhat in his favor. The famously brooding actor, whose fashion sense is arguably a cross between a pirate, a college professor, and a cartoon version of a rock 'n' roller, will make an appearance in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 on Amazon Prime Video. While Depp won't be walking down the runway, he will reportedly be featured as a special guest. The news is already sparking controversy, however, as many maintain that Depp abused Heard.
TikTok-Inspired Hercules Musical The Russo Brothers, the directing pair behind Marvel's Avengers: Endgame , recently claimed to have their fingers on the pulse of Gen Z viewers. “I’ve got four kids, so I can identify Gen Z’s habits pretty accurately," said Joe Russo in an interview with Variety .  Now the Russos are putting that intergenerational knowledge to the test with their latest film project. The brothers are producing a live-action version of Disney's Hercules, directed by Guy Ritchie, which they say will use TikTok as an inspiration to help modernize the musical. “Audiences today have been trained by TikTok, right? What is their expectation of what that musical looks like and feels like? That can be a lot of fun and help us push the boundaries a little bit on how you execute a modern musical.”
Beauty Queens Secretly Hitched It sounds like a modern day fairytale. Two former beauty queens fall in love, secretly get married, and then reveal their relationship in a social media post that goes viral. Fabiola Valentín of Puerto Rico and Mariana Varela of Argentina, who met in 2021 after taking the crowns for their respective countries, came clean last week about their secret marriage on Instagram . The announcement/photo montage quickly garnered praise from the LGBTQ community in Latin America, where gay rights were late-coming and are still lacking in several nations across the region. Radcliffe vs. Rowling Daniel Radcliffe, who became famous for playing the eponymous role in the
Harry Potter series, recently talked to Indiewire about his decision in 2020 to denounce author J.K. Rowling's controversial comments on transgender issues. Radcliffe said that he wanted queer and trans fans of Harry Potter to know that "not everybody in the franchise felt that way." In his 2020 open letter published by The Trevor Project, he  said "transgender women are women" and "any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo [Rowling] or I." "

Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Oscars Tap Kimmel, 'Black Panther' in Nigeria & Rihanna's Super Bowl

"Jimmy Kimmel to Host OscarsSeems like the Oscars have been the talk of the town for much of the year, and now the Academy is trending because Jimmy Kimmel once again has been tapped to MC the awards show for its 95th ceremony in 2023. Kimmel is no stranger to Oscars hosting duties after taking on the duties in 2017 and 2018. He joins Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, Conrad Nagel, and David Niven as threepeat hosts. Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon each hosted the ceremony four times, Johnny Carson did it five times, Billy Crystal appeared nine times, and Bob...
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Kimmel's Near Exit, T. Swift's New Dates & UMG Gets Out the Vote

"Kimmel vs. ABCLate night host Jimmy Kimmel apparently nearly quit his gig on Jimmy Kimmel Live! over jokes about former President Donald Trump. On Stitcher's Naked Lunch podcast, Kimmel said executives at ABC wanted the comedian to stop telling jokes about the then commander-in-chief because they thought it might alienate the show's Republican viewers. Kimmel pushed back and said he wouldn't stop and that the network could simply find a replacement for him if they weren't comfortable.'Eras Tour' Bonus ShowsTaylor Swift hit a new level this week when she became the first artist in history to occupy the entire top...
Cheddar News

'Blockbuster' Cast & Creator, 'Titans' Brenton Thwaites & More: Top Newsmakers This Week

"Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.'Blockbuster' on NetflixThis week on Cheddar News, we were talking about everything Blockbuster-related. The Netflix show's creator, Vanessa Ramos, along with actors Randall Park and Melissa Fumero, joined our Trending show to dish about what viewers can expect. The comedy series tells the story of the fictional last Blockbuster video store on Earth. Ramos said she came up with the...
Cheddar News

Lewis Black Talks Stand-Up Comedy Tour 'Off The Rails' & Sequel to Pixar's 'Inside Out'

Stand-up comic Lewis Black has returned to the stage for a new tour titled ‘Lewis Black: Off The Rails.’ After kicking off the tour earlier this year, the comedian will perform in theaters across the country through May of 2023. Black joins Trending to dish on what fans can expect from the tour, as well as the upcoming sequel to Pixar's 'Inside Out,' and the current host shake-up at 'The Daily Show.'
Cheddar News

Airbnb’s Hidden Fees Are Replaced With One Big Total Bill

"It’s now going to be a little simpler to figure out exactly how much you’re going to pay for that Airbnb vacation."I’ve heard you loud and clear—you feel like prices aren’t transparent and checkout tasks are a pain," Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said in a tweet.Airbnb is simplifying pricing so customers will see a total price before taxes rather than be surprised by additional costs, including in countries that did not have existing price display regulations. Customers will still be able to see a breakdown of how the bill was calculated. The total price will also become a main criteria...
Cheddar News

What to Stream This Weekend: Weird Al, Blockbuster Video, Dragon Prince & More

"Cheddar has you covered at the start of November with the very, very true story of Weird Al Yankovic's life, the not so true story of the last 'Blockbuster,' the fantasy story of 'The Dragon Prince,' the scary story of 'Barbarian,' and the history of art told by a nun in 'Sister Wendy's Story of Painting.'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - The Roku ChannelPicked by Growth Associate Keara O’DriscollDaniel Radcliffe stars as “Weird” Al Yankovic in this EXTREMELY loose telling of the parody singer's life. The idea for the film stems from Funny or Die’s parody movie trailer of Yankovic’s...
Cheddar News

Jesse Williams Teams Up With Scholly on ‘Pay It Off Fund’ to Alleviate Student Debt

Actor Jesse Williams is teaming up with Scholly for its ‘Pay it Off Fund’ that divvies up $100,000 among four recipients to help pay down student loan debt. Williams and Christopher Gray, the founder and CEO of Scholly, joined Cheddar News to talk about the partnership to help students fund their education through Scholly's platform for seeking out scholarship information. Williams also discussed his nomination for a Tony Award in his first Broadway show, "Take Me Out."
Cheddar News

President Biden Announces $10k Student Debt Cancellation

Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
Cheddar News

Latin Grammy Awards Venture Into NFT Space

Laura Dergal, Head of Marketing & Content Development at The Latin Recording Academy, joins Cheddar News to discuss the NFT partnership at the 2022 Latin GRAMMY Awards, this year's artwork and mural, and plans to continue the trend past this year's Awards.
WWD

Gucci Opens Fourth Store in Las Vegas

Gucci just added one more outpost to its Las Vegas luxury store lineup with a two-story emporium located at the Shops at Wynn. The store, at 13,000 square feet, opened to the public on Monday and is Gucci’s largest location in Las Vegas. It tops out its stores at The Shops at Via Bellagio with 5,500 square feet, The Shops at Caesars with 10,000 square feet, and The Shops at Crystals, encompassing 12,000 square feet within the CityCenter complex.More from WWDGucci Hosts Second Annual Summer Party in East HamptonAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha CollectionPhotos of...
Cheddar News

Trending Test Kitchen: Is It Cake?

If you've been on the internet for the last couple of years, you've most likely seen the social media trend where people make cakes that look like real objects. The team joins in on the fun during a new edition of Trending Test Kitchen!
Cheddar News

Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier Debuts in the U.S. — And It's About Time

"The day is finally here: Netflix with ads has arrived in the U.S., and for people looking for a cheaper option to stream, it may give them the push to stay subscribed to the streaming giant."There appears to be a real desire from a significant set of the population for a Netflix ad model," said Dallas Lawrence, Samba TV head of communications and brand. "Less than half of U.S. households subscribe to Netflix today, and when you look at the viewing patterns of those non-Netflix subscribers, what you see is that they watch a lot of advertising-supported streaming content."Netflix added...
