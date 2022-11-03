ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Bristow Elementary students showcase diversity at International Fair

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Students at Bristow Elementary School had the opportunity to learn about their fellow classmates at an International Fair, Monday morning. Several multi-lingual students in the 4th, 5th, and 6th grades created and put together displays to talk about their cultural backgrounds and where they came from.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Mountain Comprehensive Care hosts “Grief Retreat”

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Paintings, books and all kinds of activities were included in the “Grief Retreat,” an event for Eastern Kentuckians faced with hard times after recent tragedies. “They need spaces where they can just come and be with each other, and realize they’re not alone, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS 11

Kentucky school districts close, move to NTI due to widespread illnesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have temporarily closed or moved to non-traditional instruction (NTI) due to widespread illness at some point in November, officials said. In a Facebook post, the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) released the list on Monday. Here's which school districts have...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Glasgow Police hosting Holiday Heroes Toy and Food Drive

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department will be hosting a Holiday Heroes Toy and Food Drive starting Nov. 7 and going through Dec. 6. The department will be collecting holiday donations for residents of Barren County, and will fill as many requests as possible based on the donations received.
GLASGOW, KY
WBKO

Downtown Bowling Green hosts Veterans Day parade

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As the great Barbara Streisand once said, “Don’t bring around a cloud to rain on my parade.”. Well, there was quite a bit of rain at the 2022 Veterans Day Parade, but that did not stop the Bowling Green community from coming out and showing their support to the local veterans.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

College students benefit from Kentucky Lottery proceeds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Nov. 5 Kentucky Lottery Powerball broke records reaching $1.9 billion by Sunday. The Powerball game is played in 45 states, and the odds are winning are like one in 292 million. A $2 Powerball lottery ticket is one step closer to becoming a billionaire, but...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Kentucky Teachers Hall of Fame inducts 3 into their Class of 2022

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Governor Louie B. Nunn Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame inducted members of its 14th class this afternoon at Western Kentucky University in Gary Ransdell Hall. The 2022 inductees are Katy Cecil of Hodgenville, Addie Henry of Richmond, and the late Wilma Pace of Hardin.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky

Maiden Alley Cinema showing Dec. 10 tornado documentary, other local films during River's Edge International Film Festival. "165 Miles: Catastrophe in Kentucky," will follow the trail of destruction left by the Dec. 10 tornado. Survivors from all over Western Kentucky will tell their stories — sharing their struggles, grief, and incredible resiliency.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Volunteers assemble 1,000 Thanksgiving boxes for God’s Pantry Food Bank event

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - This Thanksgiving, hundreds of Kentuckians will not have to wonder if they will have a Thanksgiving meal or not. “It is amazing, and I can’t tell you how honored and blessed I am to be here and be part of this and know that we’re helping our neighbors that may not have a meal this year,” said Angela Jackson, Regional Resource Engagement Specialist for God’s Pantry Food Bank.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Some Middle Tennessee schools close to contain flu

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A surge of flu cases has caused some Midstate schools to shut down classes. Coffee County Schools are closed Monday, November 7, and Perry County Schools are closed both November 7 and 8 with several students out sick. According to the CDC, Southeastern and South-Central states...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
WBKO

Sports Connection, 11-6-22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We take a deep dive into the first round of the playoffs in high school football as Lauren Floyd and Brian Webb are joined by Glasgow Scotties standouts Easton Jessie and Keiran Stockton. Lily-Kate Carver and Amirra Bailey also join in on the fun to recap Bowling Green’s historic season for Lady Purples volleyball.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
103GBF

These 7 Kentucky Counties Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Bills-Here’s How

Do you know a family struggling to pay their bills? There's a program in Kentucky that will help these seven counties with a hand up. Here's how it works. With winter weather comes colder temperatures and higher utility bills. This can cause a lot of families to fall behind on bills because of the rising cost of utility bills. If you know someone that needs help the LIHEAP Program through Audubon Area Community Services has been put into place to help any family that meets the necessary guidelines.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

At least 21 school districts across Kentucky close because of illness

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Schools across Kentucky are closing because of widespread illness. At least 21 school districts have either closed or moved to non-traditional instruction, according to the Kentucky School Boards Association. Deciding to close now will hopefully stop the ongoing spread of illness, an administrator at one of...
WILLIAMSTOWN, KY
WOWK 13 News

Kentucky General Election Results 2022

Editor’s Note: Any results that appear prior to 6 p.m., Nov. 8, 2022, are a test of the results feed and are NOT results of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. KENTUCKY (WOWK) – The results of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election in Kentucky for Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Lewis, Martin […]
KENTUCKY STATE

