NEW YORK, NY – A woman working inside a business at West 183rd Street in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The New York City Police Department is now seeking to identify a suspect wanted for the armed robbery. According to police, at around 9:25 am, a single black male walked into the business and approached the 28-year-old female employee and pointed his gun at her. He demanded her money, then robbed her of cash and a cell phone before fleeing. At this time no arrests have been made.

BRONX, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO