ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ucnj.org

Crime Scene Unit Officers Cisneros & Garrido complete the NJ State Police Crime Scene Investigations Course

Union County Sheriff Peter Corvelli and Union County Commissioner Lourdes Leon would like to congratulate Crime Scene Unit Officers Giovanni Cisneros and Suzette Garrido on successful completion of the 7-week New Jersey State Police Crime Scene Investigations Course. This 7-week program is an intense 280-hour course that covers fingerprint identification,...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Questioning In Newark Shooting

Newark police seek the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Zyquwan Barnes is sought in connection with the shooting that occurred on Oct. 22, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé. At approximately 7:25...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Woman Sought In Connection With Summer Newark Shooting

Police seek the public's help in locating an East Orange woman wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting. Shooting. Nia Servance, 34, may have information to share in the shooting that occurred on June 25, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé. At approximately 1:52 a.m., police responded...
NEWARK, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Cops: Arrest made in connection with fatal punch of Staten Island man, 37, in Queens

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 33-year-old Queens man stands accused in a beating in his borough that authorities contend led to the death of a 37-year-old Staten Island resident. Kent Cambridge of the 100 block of Liberty Avenue was charged with misdemeanor assault and the investigation into the death of Justin Hill of Richmond continues, according to a statement from the NYPD.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint

NEW YORK, NY – A woman working inside a business at West 183rd Street in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The New York City Police Department is now seeking to identify a suspect wanted for the armed robbery. According to police, at around 9:25 am, a single black male walked into the business and approached the 28-year-old female employee and pointed his gun at her. He demanded her money, then robbed her of cash and a cell phone before fleeing. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
News 12

2nd Newark police officer injured in shooting released from hospital

The second Newark police officer injured in a shooting earlier this week has been released from the hospital. Officer Johnny Aquino was shot in the neck and shoulder area while attempting to question a suspect on Nov. 1. Aquino’s partner was shot in the leg. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily News

Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month

A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Shooting Places Newark School On Lockdown

A report of shots fired placed a Newark school on lockdown Friday, Nov. 4, authorities said. The call came in just before 3 p.m., near the Louise A. Spencer Elementary school on the 100 block of Muhammad Ali Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. No victims were...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night

A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark Police Department searching for missing woman

By Newark Police Department NEWARK, NJ – Police Seek the Public’s Help in Locating Missing 56-Year-Old Woman Suffering from Schizophrenia Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Patricia Farmer, 56, reported missing on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ms. Farmer, who suffers from schizophrenia, was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. in the area of Richelieu Terrace near Cliff Street. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in quickly locating Ms. Farmer, who resides in East Orange but was visiting a family member when she went missing. Ms. Farmer is described as 5’6” tall The post Newark Police Department searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J drug dealer headed to prison for selling fentanyl and cocaine he bought on the dark web

A New Jersey drug dealer has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison for selling cocaine and fentanyl analogue pills he purchased on the dark web. Richard Dobin, 30, of Manasquan, was caught while he tried to expand his operation by manufacturing his own pills using pill press machines and raw powders at a stash house located in Middletown, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Police investigating fatal shooting of 22-year-old man

Officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in Irvington, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Saturday. Aziz Ibn Rasheed Bell, of Hillside, was fatally shot on Saturday, authorities said. Around 3:26 a.m. that day, Irvington police received a 911 call saying an unidentified male was lying on the ground near Smalley Terrace and Oak Avenue in Irvington.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy