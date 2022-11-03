Read full article on original website
First Monkeypox-Related Death of New Jersey ResidentMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
70-year-old Woman Beaten to Death, Demented Husband, Prime Suspectjustpene50Rosedale, NY
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Woman Instructed To Shoot Paterson Victim Misses, 2 Charged With Attempted Murder: Prosecutor
A Pennsylvania woman and a Newark woman have both been charged with attempted murder after one handed the other a gun, instructing her to shoot at a 31-year-old female victim who was not struck over the weekend in Paterson, authorities said. It started sometime before 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov....
Victim Suffers Broken Cheekbone In Hudson County Walmart Assault: Police
A Hudson County man is in police custody, after authorities say he assaulted a shopper at Walmart. Police said Gerald Rainey, 34, of Secaucus, punched the victim at Walmart on Oct. 14, breaking their cheekbone, town Police Chief Dennis Miller told Daily Voice. Rainey was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, according...
ucnj.org
Crime Scene Unit Officers Cisneros & Garrido complete the NJ State Police Crime Scene Investigations Course
Union County Sheriff Peter Corvelli and Union County Commissioner Lourdes Leon would like to congratulate Crime Scene Unit Officers Giovanni Cisneros and Suzette Garrido on successful completion of the 7-week New Jersey State Police Crime Scene Investigations Course. This 7-week program is an intense 280-hour course that covers fingerprint identification,...
Man Wanted For Questioning In Newark Shooting
Newark police seek the public’s help in locating a 31-year-old man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Zyquwan Barnes is sought in connection with the shooting that occurred on Oct. 22, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé. At approximately 7:25...
Woman Sought In Connection With Summer Newark Shooting
Police seek the public's help in locating an East Orange woman wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting. Shooting. Nia Servance, 34, may have information to share in the shooting that occurred on June 25, according to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé. At approximately 1:52 a.m., police responded...
Cops: Arrest made in connection with fatal punch of Staten Island man, 37, in Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 33-year-old Queens man stands accused in a beating in his borough that authorities contend led to the death of a 37-year-old Staten Island resident. Kent Cambridge of the 100 block of Liberty Avenue was charged with misdemeanor assault and the investigation into the death of Justin Hill of Richmond continues, according to a statement from the NYPD.
Off-duty correction officer robbed at gunpoint in Brooklyn housing complex, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An off-duty correction officer was robbed at gunpoint at Brooklyn public housing building Sunday afternoon, police said. The 39-year-old officer was walking in a staircase at the Langston Hughes houses on Sutter Avenue in Brownsville at around noon when three men stole his gun, wallet, and jewelry, according to the NYPD. […]
Man arrested for attempted armed robbery of Newburgh bank
Police say Basil Martusevich was armed with a gun when he entered the Bank of America on Route 300.
Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK, NY – A woman working inside a business at West 183rd Street in the Bronx was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday. The New York City Police Department is now seeking to identify a suspect wanted for the armed robbery. According to police, at around 9:25 am, a single black male walked into the business and approached the 28-year-old female employee and pointed his gun at her. He demanded her money, then robbed her of cash and a cell phone before fleeing. At this time no arrests have been made. The post Female Bronx worker robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
amny.com
Man cuffed for fatally shooting victim and injuring another at East Village housing complex
A man was arrested for shooting two people, one fatally, at a housing development in the East Village in October. Lindell Cox, 31, was arrested on Nov. 6 and charged with murder. According to police, at 7:34 p.m. on Oct. 27 officers responded to a 911 call of shots fired...
New Jersey school bus driver arrested on over 40 charges after hit-and-run, DUI: police
WOODLAND PARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A high school bus driver was arrested Friday on over 40 charges of endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly driving a school bus full of Passaic County Technical Institute students while under the influence, police said. Police were called about a possible hit-and-run crash involving a school bus […]
News 12
2nd Newark police officer injured in shooting released from hospital
The second Newark police officer injured in a shooting earlier this week has been released from the hospital. Officer Johnny Aquino was shot in the neck and shoulder area while attempting to question a suspect on Nov. 1. Aquino’s partner was shot in the leg. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka...
Man charged with murder of Brooklyn girlfriend dismembered and stuffed in suitcases; lived with decomposing remains for a month
A murderous boyfriend who killed a young Brooklyn woman in her apartment and stuffed her dismembered body into two suitcases lived with her decomposing remains for a month, prosecutors said Monday. Justin Williams stabbed 22-year-old D’Asia Johnson nine times — five in the chest, and four in the back — after she came home from work on Aug. 21, prosecutors said. He then chopped up her body and ...
Shooting Places Newark School On Lockdown
A report of shots fired placed a Newark school on lockdown Friday, Nov. 4, authorities said. The call came in just before 3 p.m., near the Louise A. Spencer Elementary school on the 100 block of Muhammad Ali Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. No victims were...
Man shot in Jersey City Saturday night
A man was shot in the abdomen in Jersey City late Saturday night, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred on Clinton Avenue near West Side Avenue just after 11 p.m., city spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The 32-year-old was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening....
Police: Lodi teen missing since Nov. 2 found safe
Iris Rivera was reported missing on Nov. 2.
2 officers injured, multiple cars struck in Jersey City police crash
A Jersey City police officer lost control of his police SUV while responding to a call, crashing into three parked cars and sending his partner and himself to a local hospital Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred at 4:33 p.m. on Kennedy Boulevard between Wade Street and Warner Avenue, the crash...
Newark Police Department searching for missing woman
By Newark Police Department NEWARK, NJ – Police Seek the Public’s Help in Locating Missing 56-Year-Old Woman Suffering from Schizophrenia Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Patricia Farmer, 56, reported missing on Saturday, October 22, 2022. Ms. Farmer, who suffers from schizophrenia, was last seen at approximately 11 a.m. in the area of Richelieu Terrace near Cliff Street. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in quickly locating Ms. Farmer, who resides in East Orange but was visiting a family member when she went missing. Ms. Farmer is described as 5’6” tall The post Newark Police Department searching for missing woman appeared first on Shore News Network.
N.J drug dealer headed to prison for selling fentanyl and cocaine he bought on the dark web
A New Jersey drug dealer has been sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison for selling cocaine and fentanyl analogue pills he purchased on the dark web. Richard Dobin, 30, of Manasquan, was caught while he tried to expand his operation by manufacturing his own pills using pill press machines and raw powders at a stash house located in Middletown, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey said.
Police investigating fatal shooting of 22-year-old man
Officials are investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in Irvington, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Saturday. Aziz Ibn Rasheed Bell, of Hillside, was fatally shot on Saturday, authorities said. Around 3:26 a.m. that day, Irvington police received a 911 call saying an unidentified male was lying on the ground near Smalley Terrace and Oak Avenue in Irvington.
