ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Why you’ll see police at Beachwood Place

By Peggy Gallek
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SOYbO_0ixnBTnx00

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Beachwood police are now staffing a field office at Beachwood Place.

Police Chief Kate McLaughlin says the office is in a visible location on the second floor, adjacent to the food court.

“We welcome anyone to come check it out and say hi,” the chief said Thursday.

Guns swiped when crooks crash stolen car into gun store

Since January, Beachwood police have responded to about 400 calls at the mall for various reasons, not all criminal. Some of the calls were medical related and others dealt with people that were locked out of their vehicles or parking issues.

“I want the public to know we are here,” the chief said. “Our response times will be quicker and it will serve as a deterrent as well as a community relations tool.”

Many who work and shop at the mall tell us they are glad the officers are now housed at the mall.

“We encourage engagement between the community and our police department, and this is a great method to deliver on that objective,” said  Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns.

Mother arrested after 4-year-old became sick from THC edibles: Sandusky police

The chief said thanks to a $559,073 state grant, she will be able to hire two full-time officers for a period of two years. This will allow her to assign two officers on a full-time basis exclusively at Beachwood Place.

McLaughlin added Beachwood is hiring officers and anyone interested is asked to fill out an application.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 7

CLE voice of reason
4d ago

The real reason is to try to contain all the shoplifting and thug behavior brought on by liberal policies !! Please stop this beautiful mall from turning into Randall Park Mall!!!

Reply(2)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

2 men rob Cleveland store at gunpoint, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are attempting to identify two suspects of an aggravated robbery that took place Oct. 20th. According to police, around 9:09 p.m., the two men entered a store in the area of Bellaire and West 130th Street, robbing the employees at gunpoint. The suspects are...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Carjacking suspect caught, officer injured in pursuit out of University Circle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Friday morning, police apprehended an adult male suspected in a carjacking that occurred the day before at University Hospitals. The University Circle police chief said that officers spent Thursday and the overnight hours into Friday morning searching for the suspect who stole a vehicle from a patient at the hospital’s Seidman Cancer Center.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

73K+
Followers
13K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy