ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Frontier Airlines to set up crew base in North Texas

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47HNq4_0ixnBILC00

Frontier Airlines says it will set up a permanent base of pilots, flight attendants and ground crew to serve a growing market at DFW Airport. Frontier now flies to 14 cities from DFW, including one international location in Cancun.

Frontier says it will add five additional non-stop destinations including a second international destination: Baltimore; Orange County, California; Raleigh-Durham; New York-LaGuardia and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

"Dallas-Fort Worth is growing considerably," says Frontier Chief Executive Barry Biffle. "You have a top-ten metro that's growing like [North Texas] is, they want low fares. Low fares stimulate traffic."

Biffle says the crew base will include 120 pilots, 220 flight attendants and 60 ground workers.

"We thought it was time to make a bigger investment in the form of a crew base," he says. "When we make an investment of a crew base, we're setting down roots here. We're saying, 'Hey, we're going to be here a long, long time, and we're going to invest in this community.'"

"These flights give North Texas travelers additional choice," says DFW Airport Executive Vice President for Global Strategies and Development John Ackerman.

Ackerman says DFW now flies to 264 destinations, the most of any airport in the United States. DFW trails only Hartsfield Airport in Atlanta for the total number of passengers served in the U.S.

"We already have one of the biggest route networks in the world," he says. "We're really proud of that, and these additional services from Frontier help further expand and give depth to our network."

Biffle says the crew base should open in May of 2023, and he says he expects the base to expand as demand for service grows at DFW Airport.

"This is really necessary because we have been growing considerably. We're the fastest growing carrier at DFW," he says. "We're up 300% since 2019."

The U.S. Census says the North Texas area added 97,000 people from July 2020 to July 2021, the largest increase of any metropolitan area in the country.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Lease

Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW Airport

Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled across North Texas as a storm system made its way through the state.Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash. Over 300 flights departing and arriving at Dallas Love Field and DFW International Airport were canceled Friday as extreme thunderstorms as storms cut through North Texas and across the central part of the country. Dallas News reports that the flights were canceled preemptively after both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines issued travel alerts on Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

What North Texans are saying about the impact of inflation

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The word 'inflation' can cause people to cringe.Prices of everyday items have hit a 40-year high. It's impacting just about everyone, especially seniors and the working class.The Consumer Price Index for the Dallas-Fort Worth area shows rent increased more than 10% in September from the same month last year.Gas prices rose more than 11% during that same time.Electricity shot up by nearly 31%.Food prices climbed by more than 14%.A further breakdown shows cereals and bakery items jumped by more than 12%.Meats, poultry, fish and eggs went up by 12.5%, and dairy 19%.You've no doubt felt those price...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Home Prices Still up Year-Over-Year

Like the rest of the country, North Texas is experiencing a slowdown in real estate activity amid ongoing interest rate tightening by the Federal Reserve. Despite the headwinds, however, home prices in the region remain substantially higher than last year. According to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index, between August 2021...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW Scores Another HQ Relocation With Stadium Food Delivery App StadiumDrop

In-stadium food delivery app company StadiumDrop received a $50,000 growth grant from McKinney Economic Development Corp. and has relocated its headquarters to McKinney at Serendipity Labs—a coworking space off of Highway 121. The company launched in 2020 at Oklahoma State University and provides fans an app to order food...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

The Story Behind Fort Worth Alliance Airport

At a Venture Dallas reception at Ross Perot Jr.’s picturesque Circle T Ranch in Westlake, the visionary real estate leader and founder of development company Hillwood discussed the founding of the Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the development that would eventually become his flagship development: AllianceTexas. Here’s the story...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

City Home Repair Program Fails 92-Year-Old Woman

At a Dallas City Council meeting, a 92-year-old woman approached the council to share that she has been living in poor conditions for years and has received no help from the city, despite twice applying to Dallas’ home repair program. Carrie Mayes, a South Dallas resident in District 7,...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DISD Recruiting Teachers from Mexico and Colombia

Still reeling from its teacher shortage and retention crisis, Dallas Independent School District (DISD) has been taking its desperate search for educators abroad, hosting recruitment events in Colombia and Mexico. As previously reported in The Dallas Express, the district has struggled to retain experienced educators, clocking a turnover rate of...
DALLAS, TX
CW33

These are the best Chinese restaurants in Dallas for take out

DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered what the best take out food of all time is? It’s an easy answer, and it’s Chinese food. Saturday, November 5 is National Chinese Take Out Day! “During National Chinese Take-Out Day, people hold various events that allow them to celebrate this day to the fullest. For example, some go to a Chinese restaurant to order their favorite dishes, while others enjoy their Chinese cuisines home-cooked,” NationalToday said.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Severe Storms with Hail Possible on Friday

The Dallas Fort Worth area is set to experience a severe storm with a chance of hail and flooding.Clay Leconey/Unsplash. The chances of severe weather in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are growing, especially on Friday, this will include high winds, hail, and potentially tornadoes. Fox 4 reports that early Friday, there will be scattered showers, with the rain chances increasing over the day.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Owners Break Ground on Luxury Residential Community near Stadiums

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, former Rangers catcher Jim Sundberg, owner Ray Davis, and others broke ground Wednesday at the site of a new resort-style apartment community, reports NBC DFW. The apartments are supposed to open in 2024 along with a new convention center and the National Medal of Honor Museum.
ARLINGTON, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy