Houses of worship on alert amid FBI warning of ‘credible’ threats to New Jersey synagogues

The FBI has issued a warning about “credible” threats against synagogues in New Jersey.

“We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert,” the agency posted on Twitter.

The FBI Newark office made the Twitter post just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

“Unfortunately, it has been a great rise in antisemitism and it's at some of the highest levels ever and it's really intimidating and frightening,” says Rabbi Elliot Schoenberg, of Neve Shalom in Metuchen.

There has been a rise in antisemitic incidents across the United States, according to the Anti-Defamation League. There were more than 2,700 incidents in 2021, compared to 941 in 2015.

Communities throughout New Jersey are now on alert. Hoboken police officers were seen standing guard outside of the city’s synagogues, in addition to the regular security. They are expected to be there all night.

A similar increase in police officers was seen outside Neve Shalom. This is in addition to the security cameras already on site.

“[Police officers] were here within minutes with a plan for what to do …that they would be upping their patrols on a regular basis,” Schoenberg says.

Gov. Phil Murphy says he is monitoring the situation.

"We are monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected,” the governor tweeted.

The FBI did not provide many details about the threats. But says that people should take precautions and remain vigilant.

“In our community, we look after each other. And this is just another example of ways to ensure that. If there's a threat to one, it's a threat to all and we'll do everything we possibly can to support one another,” says Metuchen Mayor Jonathan Busch.

FBI officials said they are taking proactive measures to protect the public while also investigating the threats.