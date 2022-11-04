ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Houses of worship on alert amid FBI warning of ‘credible’ threats to New Jersey synagogues

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

The FBI has issued a warning about “credible” threats against synagogues in New Jersey.

“We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility. We will share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert,” the agency posted on Twitter.

The FBI Newark office made the Twitter post just after 3 p.m. Thursday.

“Unfortunately, it has been a great rise in antisemitism and it's at some of the highest levels ever and it's really intimidating and frightening,” says Rabbi Elliot Schoenberg, of Neve Shalom in Metuchen.

There has been a rise in antisemitic incidents across the United States, according to the Anti-Defamation League. There were more than 2,700 incidents in 2021, compared to 941 in 2015.

Communities throughout New Jersey are now on alert. Hoboken police officers were seen standing guard outside of the city’s synagogues, in addition to the regular security. They are expected to be there all night.

A similar increase in police officers was seen outside Neve Shalom. This is in addition to the security cameras already on site.

“[Police officers] were here within minutes with a plan for what to do …that they would be upping their patrols on a regular basis,” Schoenberg says.

Gov. Phil Murphy says he is monitoring the situation.

"We are monitoring the situation and are working with local law enforcement to ensure that all houses of worship are protected,” the governor tweeted.

The FBI did not provide many details about the threats. But says that people should take precautions and remain vigilant.

“In our community, we look after each other. And this is just another example of ways to ensure that. If there's a threat to one, it's a threat to all and we'll do everything we possibly can to support one another,” says Metuchen Mayor Jonathan Busch.

FBI officials said they are taking proactive measures to protect the public while also investigating the threats.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Driver charged with DUI after SUV overturns in Wantagh

Police say a driver is facing a DUI charge after an SUV overturned in a crash in Wantagh Saturday night. Authorities say the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Wantagh Avenue. Police say 68-year-old William Hunt, of Rockville Centre, was driving northbound when he crashed into a parked vehicle. They...
WANTAGH, NY
News 12

News 12

118K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy